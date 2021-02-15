Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Home News Reports Watch: Haryana Congress leader urges party workers to distribute liquor among protesting farmers ‘to...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Watch: Haryana Congress leader urges party workers to distribute liquor among protesting farmers ‘to keep them going’

As per a report in TV9 Hindi, the meeting had taken place in the Congress Bhavan on Sunday 14 February. When asked by media persons, she later claimed that her statements are being twisted and she had only joked about liquor as sometimes old and ailing persons are given liquor.

OpIndia Staff
Congress' Vidya Rani Danoda seen asking party leaders to keep 'farmer protestors' all supplied with liquor
Vidya Rani Danoda urged Congress workers to 'donate' alcohol to protesting farmers (Image: Screenshot from viral video)
142

A viral video of Vidya Rani Danoda, Congress leader & former MLA aspirant from Narwana assembly seat, Haryana, is making rounds on social media in which she is seen urging Congress workers to distribute liquor among protesting farmers as a token of ‘support’. Danoda said that the protests had almost lost ground and momentum after the January 26 violence but somehow the supporters have been able to keep it alive.

Danoda said that after surveying the current situation in the state, they should do a march to show support to the farmers. She claimed that it would help Congress party in regaining its position in Haryana. Danoda further said that party workers should ‘help’ the protesting farmers in every possible way let it by giving them money, vegetables, ghee or even liquor.

When someone tried to stop her from mentioning liquor, she justified herself by saying that it is normal to give alcohol to an ailing man. She claimed that there are all type of people in the protests and to make sure they keep on protesting and stay put, it is essential to ‘support’ them by distributing alcohol if it is what the ‘protestors’ need.

As per a report in TV9 Hindi, the meeting had taken place in the Congress Bhavan on Sunday 14 February. When asked by media persons, she later claimed that her statements are being twisted and she had only joked about liquor as sometimes old and ailing persons are given liquor.

Who is Vidya Rani Danoda?

45-years-old Vidya Rani Danoda is a Congress leader from Narwana assembly in Haryana. In 2019 assembly elections, she managed to get only 9.2% votes and lost the seat by a margin of over 65,000 votes.

Reports of free-flowing alcohol at farmer protests

There have been several reports of free-flowing liquor at farmer protests. A conversation between two protesters went viral recently in which one protester admitted that he was camping at Ghazipur border for money and free alcohol. During Republic Day riots, a video of TV9 Gujarat went viral in which a trolley belonging to rioting ‘protesters’ was found laden with liquor bottles and snacks.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress leader, farmer protests video, congress liquor
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Chinese human rights activist calls for the world to organise ‘clean Olympics’, says China should not have the honour of hosting the event

OpIndia Staff -
Penning down how China has always carried out oppressive against common people, the Chinese activist urged the world to 'clean Olympics'
Editor's picks

Armenian group wants USA to push for FATF blacklisting of Pakistan for funding “Jihadist mercenaries” against Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh

T Waraich -
The push for blacklisting of Pakistan comes in the backdrop of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Greta ‘Toolkit’ case: Absconding Nikita Jacob files for anticipatory bail after Delhi Police issues a non-bailable warrant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Now, Nikita Jacob, who was thus far absconding after a non-bailable warrant was issued, has filed for an anticipatory bail in the High Court.

Half knowledge is a dangerous thing: How Disha Ravi spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In an hour-long interview with writer Gayle Kimball, sometime in mid-2020, Ravi blames 'patriarchy' for rapes and paints a picture of doom.

Pieter Friedrich, associated with ISI operative, key name mentioned by Police in toolkit conspiracy, ‘fact checkers’ also feature

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Police has said that the role of Pieter Friedrich has come to the fore in the investigation into the Greta 'toolkit' conspiracy.

Involvement of “climate activists” in so called farmers protest shows climate movement is political, not scientific

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Whatever the economic rationale for or against the laws, the climate science on this issue is completely clear. Stubble burning bad. Water table depletion bad.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, as per reports.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will be deactivating social media accounts’: Tanzila Anis offers apology after Gaana sacks her for objectionable posts

OpIndia Staff -
Tanzila Anis has issued an apology on Sunday after she was sacked by Gaana for her objectionable comments on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Google translates ‘God bless you’ to ‘Assalam Alaikum’ in Hindi, here is what is happening

OpIndia Staff -
Google translate shows अस्सलामु अलैकुम as Hindi translation of God Bless You instead of भगवान आपका भला करें
Read more
Cricket

‘Stunted adulthood’: The Caravan attacks Sachin Tendulkar’s middle class origins, insinuates he is mentally unfit to humiliate him over unity comment

OpIndia Staff -
The Caravan on Saturday published a wild hate-piece against Sachin Tendulkar because the cricket legend urged the country to remain united
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’: Delhi Police arrests ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi from Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi, founding member of Fridays for Future's India Chapter, detained by Delhi Police
Read more
News Reports

Liberals cry foul after Delhi Police nabs ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi in Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ case

OpIndia Staff -
Following the arrest of the 21-year-old 'climate activist' for spreading Greta Thunberg files and creating disharmony in the country, so-called liberals began to stir sympathy on social media in favour of Disha Ravi.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
516,230FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com