Monday, February 22, 2021
Home Media India Today 'fact check' whitewashes PFI's hate parade, insinuates there is nothing wrong with...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

India Today ‘fact check’ whitewashes PFI’s hate parade, insinuates there is nothing wrong with parading chained men in RSS uniforms

India Today has published a 'fact check' to inform everyone that the people paraded in the streets in RSS uniform were not actually RSS members and PFI only made their own members dress up in RSS uniform for the event.

OpIndia Staff
India Today whitewashes PFI hate parade
Video screengrab
1332

The PFI conducted a hate parade at Malappuram, Kerala where men dressed as RSS workers were demonstrated as being paraded on the streets in chains. The demonstration was carried to mark the ‘centenary celebrations’ of the Moplah massacre. Now, India Today has rushed to their defence in order to absolve them of guilt.

India Today has published a ‘fact check’ to inform everyone that the people paraded in the streets in RSS uniform were not actually RSS members and PFI only made their own members dress up in RSS uniform for the event. Ironically, no prominent individual made the claim that the men were actually RSS members. The ‘Anti Fake News War Room’ (AWRA) of India Today appears to have scourged the depths of the internet in order to find suitable posts it could use to whitewash the hate parade by PFI.

The India Today ‘fact check’

Shockingly enough, India Today finds nothing wrong with the demonstration at all. It appears that it is perfectly acceptable for them that Islamists are parading men in RSS uniforms in chains. The ‘fact check’ subtly insinuates that there is nothing wrong with PFI’s actions as no actual RSS members were involved.

The fact-check states, “Two men wearing colonial-era British uniforms also have their hands tied and are paraded by the group dressed in traditional Malabar Muslim attire and carrying PFI flags.” It is further evident that no serious person would believe that actual RSS members were involved given that men wearing colonial-era British uniform could also be seen. It is no surprise then that India Today managed to pick the most obscure of social media accounts to peddle their ‘fact check’.

It is also pertinent to note that India Today has carried no other reports on the incident as per our knowledge. Thus, the editors appear to have thought hard on how to cover the story without compromising their ‘secular’ agenda and then came to the conclusion that the ‘fact check’ was the best possible recourse. Consequently, mission ‘fact check’ was initiated.

“On February 17, PFI had conducted a march as part of their anniversary. The march was peaceful and no incident of violence was reported. The video that has gone viral was a demonstration held as part of the march. We have not come across any recent incident of PFI activists attacking RSS workers,” an inspector was quoted as saying in the report.

India Today even reached out to the Kerala unit of the Sangh. “No such incident as said in the social media post has come to our notice. We would have definitely responded if PFI had tried to forcefully march our members as seen in the viral video. The men seen in the video are not RSS members. It must have been some demonstration by the PFI,” one of their senior officials told the reporter.

The entire ‘fact check’ is clearly an elaborate effort to whitewash the PFI’s hate parade. In civil society, it is not considered acceptable to parade political opponents in chains in order to mark the ‘centenary celebrations’ of a massacre. However, the dehumanisation of the RSS is so normalized in secular-liberal circles that they see nothing wrong with the hate parade.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPFI rally rss
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Serum Institute of India asks other countries to be patient with coronavirus vaccines as it prioritises Indian needs

OpIndia Staff -
Pune-based SII has been producing hundreds of millions of doses for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines.
World

Canada lawmakers to vote for calling Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’ after Trudeau expressed reluctance

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole, in a statement said that Canada cannot remain silent on Chinese govt treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Pakistan: Online Petition to change the name of ‘Islamabad’ to ‘Islamagood’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The online petition was started by a Bangladeshi-Canadian national named Ayham Abrar.

Uttar Pradesh: Acid thrown on a woman in Hapur, accused Rohil Khan arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused Rohil Khan was arrested within 6 hours of the crime, the police said.

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

Geo News headquarters in Karachi vandalised by protestors after its journalist called Sindhi people ‘bhukhe nange’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Geo News claimed that the protestors harassed the staff in the building, which included women employees.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: United Airlines Boeing 777 engine catches fire midair, dramatic visuals go viral

OpIndia Staff -
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Flight 328, a United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu, suffered a failure in its right-hand engine.
Read more
Opinions

German farmers are in revolt, but lack global ‘liberal’ lobby support, unlike India: Here are 3 reasons why

Abhishek Banerjee -
The farmer revolt in Germany has been happening for a while now. German cities have been choked with long lines of tractors.
Read more
News Reports

Petroleum company files complaint against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his video mocking fuel price hike

OpIndia Staff -
Following the complaint, Shyam Rangeela posted another video on Twitter where he explains the entire fiasco
Read more
Crime

CCTV footage emerges showing the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma by a mob using knives and sticks, four arrested based on the video

OpIndia Staff -
Deen Mohd, Dilshan, Fayaiz and Faizan arrested in the Rinku Murder case based on a CCTV footage showing the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,126FansLike
518,765FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com