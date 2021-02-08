PIL Activist Prashant Bhushan on Sunday revealed the true extent of his knowledge and awareness about India. Commenting on the Mahapanchayat at Charkhi Dadri, the ’eminent intellectual’ opined that while trying to win West Bengal, the BJP ‘seemed’ to have lost Uttar Pradesh.

Charkhi Dadri is actually a district in Haryana. There does not appear to be any obvious link between the West Bengal elections, Uttar Pradesh and the Mahapanchayat at Charkhi Dadri but when one stares at the abyss long enough, the abyss stares back at them.

Source: Twitter

Needless to say, there is no evidence as yet that it will have any discernible impact on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year. There is a lot of time between now and then but that has not stopped the ‘PIL activist’ from offering his bizarre sermons.

With his comment, Prashant Bhushan has cleared any doubt that some might have had about him being an ‘Aandolanjeevi’. At a time when Yogendra Yadav is being mocked after Prime Minister Modi made a comment on ‘Aandolanjeevis’ in the Parliament, the PIL activist appears to have given voice to the popular anthem, “You’ll never walk alone”.

Prime Minister Modi introduced the term ‘Aandolanjeevi’ to distinguish it from ‘Shramjeevi’ and ‘Buddhijeevi’. ‘Shramjeevi’ refers to people who make a living based on the fruits of hard work that involves physical exertion. ‘Buddhijeevi’, on the other hand, is usually used for intellectuals or people who rely on their intellectual faculties to earn a livelihood.

‘Aandolanjeevi’, meanwhile, is an individual like Yogendra Yadav whose livelihood depends on protesting for the sake of it. Prashant Bhushan is obviously not a ‘Shramjeevi’ as his work does not involve physical exertion and he cannot be a ‘Buddhijeevi’ as his intellectual capacities are limited as demonstrated by his comment on Charkhi Dadri.

Furthermore, since he loves complaining and relies on nonsensical activism to make a living, he is adequately categorised under ‘PIL-jeevi’, a sub-category of ‘Aandolanjeevi’.