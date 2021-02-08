Monday, February 8, 2021
Home Politics You'll never walk alone: While Yogendra Yadav is mocked for being an 'Aandolanjeevi', Prashant...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

You’ll never walk alone: While Yogendra Yadav is mocked for being an ‘Aandolanjeevi’, Prashant Bhushan comes out to prove he is one too

There does not appear to be any obvious link between the West Bengal elections, Uttar Pradesh and the Mahapanchayat at Charkhi Dadri but when one stares at the abyss long enough, the abyss stares back at them.

OpIndia Staff
Prashant Bhushan makes ridiculous comment on Charkhi Dadri
Image Credit: PTI
385

PIL Activist Prashant Bhushan on Sunday revealed the true extent of his knowledge and awareness about India. Commenting on the Mahapanchayat at Charkhi Dadri, the ’eminent intellectual’ opined that while trying to win West Bengal, the BJP ‘seemed’ to have lost Uttar Pradesh.

Charkhi Dadri is actually a district in Haryana. There does not appear to be any obvious link between the West Bengal elections, Uttar Pradesh and the Mahapanchayat at Charkhi Dadri but when one stares at the abyss long enough, the abyss stares back at them.

Prashant Bhushan Charkhi Dadri tweet
Source: Twitter

Needless to say, there is no evidence as yet that it will have any discernible impact on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year. There is a lot of time between now and then but that has not stopped the ‘PIL activist’ from offering his bizarre sermons.

With his comment, Prashant Bhushan has cleared any doubt that some might have had about him being an ‘Aandolanjeevi’. At a time when Yogendra Yadav is being mocked after Prime Minister Modi made a comment on ‘Aandolanjeevis’ in the Parliament, the PIL activist appears to have given voice to the popular anthem, “You’ll never walk alone”.

Prime Minister Modi introduced the term ‘Aandolanjeevi’ to distinguish it from ‘Shramjeevi’ and ‘Buddhijeevi’. ‘Shramjeevi’ refers to people who make a living based on the fruits of hard work that involves physical exertion. ‘Buddhijeevi’, on the other hand, is usually used for intellectuals or people who rely on their intellectual faculties to earn a livelihood.

‘Aandolanjeevi’, meanwhile, is an individual like Yogendra Yadav whose livelihood depends on protesting for the sake of it. Prashant Bhushan is obviously not a ‘Shramjeevi’ as his work does not involve physical exertion and he cannot be a ‘Buddhijeevi’ as his intellectual capacities are limited as demonstrated by his comment on Charkhi Dadri.

Furthermore, since he loves complaining and relies on nonsensical activism to make a living, he is adequately categorised under ‘PIL-jeevi’, a sub-category of ‘Aandolanjeevi’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCharkhi Dadri
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

The Global Left unites: Who edited the Wikipedia page of PM Modi to add sentence about India experiencing ‘democratic backsliding’ under PM Modi

Nupur J Sharma -
As PM spoke in Rajya Sabha, a problematic edit to the Wikipedia page of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the fore
Read more
World

Is Canada’s pandering to Khalistanis making it compromise on its citizen’s health? Here is how it is affecting its vaccine outreach

Dibakar Dutta -
While Trudeau emerges as the posterboy for the Canadian Khalistanis, the lives of common Canadians remain threatened especially in the second wave of the pandemic in the country.
Read more

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden.

Watch: PM Modi refers to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the ‘First Prime Minister’ of India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi's were a veiled message to organisations and individuals who are busy peddling their anti-India propaganda, trying to brand India as undemocratic and violent.

‘Biryanijeevi’, ‘Darr ka mahaul jeevi’: Netizens break into memefest as PM Modi takes on ‘andolanjeevis’

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to President's address in the Rajya Sabha spoke about the professional protestors who descend upon every protest to 'lend their support'.

‘Was he talking about Bengal when he said Freedom of Speech, Intimidation?’: PM Modi slams TMC’s Derek O’Brien

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Derek O’Brien had last week attacked the Centre over the ongoing farmers’ protest in Rajya Sabha

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

OpIndia Staff -
Gehana Vasisht had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena goons thrash a senior citizen, blacken his face for criticising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, post video online

OpIndia Staff -
With no fear of legal consequences, Jagtap mockingly admitted that the Shiv Sena goons might have broken 15-20 bones of the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Siddharth says Jesus, Prophet Muhammad, Guru Gobind Singh, others were humans and ‘fornicated and excreted’ just like us

OpIndia Staff -
Fornication essentially means consensual sexual intercourse between two individuals who are not married.
Read more
Crime

Navy officer abducted from Chennai airport dies after being set on fire in Palghar, Maharashtra. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a 27-year-old Navy sailor named Suraj Kumar Dubey succumbed to his injuries after being abducted and set ablaze in Palghar town of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police falls for Arnab Goswami’s parody Twitter account, names it in defamation notice

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint lists six tweets put out by the parody account of Arnab Goswami "@arnab5222" to claim that Republic TV chief defamed DCP Trimukhe.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Opinions

PM Modi warns against ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’: How global powers have used NGOs and protests to undermine nations

T Waraich -
PM Modi called out the 'Foreign Destructive Ideology' and stressed on the need to safeguard India against it.
Read more
Social Media

The Global Left unites: Who edited the Wikipedia page of PM Modi to add sentence about India experiencing ‘democratic backsliding’ under PM Modi

Nupur J Sharma -
As PM spoke in Rajya Sabha, a problematic edit to the Wikipedia page of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the fore
Read more
World

Is Canada’s pandering to Khalistanis making it compromise on its citizen’s health? Here is how it is affecting its vaccine outreach

Dibakar Dutta -
While Trudeau emerges as the posterboy for the Canadian Khalistanis, the lives of common Canadians remain threatened especially in the second wave of the pandemic in the country.
Read more
Opinions

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

Abhishek Banerjee -
By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden.
Read more
Social Media

IT ministry accounts move to Koo as Govt mulls action against Twitter, takes note of CEO Jack’s activity on the platform

OpIndia Staff -
MEITY and many of its organisations have moved to Koo, a Made-in-India alternative to micro blogging platform Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: PM Modi refers to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the ‘First Prime Minister’ of India

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi's were a veiled message to organisations and individuals who are busy peddling their anti-India propaganda, trying to brand India as undemocratic and violent.
Read more
Social Media

‘Biryanijeevi’, ‘Darr ka mahaul jeevi’: Netizens break into memefest as PM Modi takes on ‘andolanjeevis’

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to President's address in the Rajya Sabha spoke about the professional protestors who descend upon every protest to 'lend their support'.
Read more
Politics

You’ll never walk alone: While Yogendra Yadav is mocked for being an ‘Aandolanjeevi’, Prashant Bhushan comes out to prove he is one too

OpIndia Staff -
PIL Activist Prashant Bhushan on Sunday revealed the true extent of his knowledge and awareness about India.
Read more
News Reports

‘Was he talking about Bengal when he said Freedom of Speech, Intimidation?’: PM Modi slams TMC’s Derek O’Brien

OpIndia Staff -
Derek O’Brien had last week attacked the Centre over the ongoing farmers’ protest in Rajya Sabha
Read more
News Reports

As the global left unites against Modi and George Soros connections emerge, PM Modi warns about war against nationalism

OpIndia Staff -
"India's nationalism is neither narrow now selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," PM Modi asserts how India's nationalism is inclusive, and peaceful, unlike what the anti-India elements project.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com