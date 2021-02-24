Wednesday, February 24, 2021
OpIndia Staff
Street Fight
The incident took place on February 6 (Screenshot from viral video of street fight between women from Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh)
396

While people are still obsessing with the Baghpat chaat fight, another street fight video from Patti, District Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has started making rounds on social media.

After the video went viral, Pratapgarh Police took cognizance of the case and initiated a probe.

In the video, several women could be seen indulging in hand-to-hand combat-style fighting. They pulled each other’s hair and used sticks and other readily available objects to be used as weapons. Like the chaat fight video, netizens did not spare the chance to show their creativity with the new street fight video.

Netizens demanded photograph of the ‘fighters’ similar to that of ‘chaat fighters’.

Some even shared with background music.

The video reminded a man about a similar fight that broke between her sister and wife.

Some were also upset that the women were not playing… er.. fighting by the rules.

Even the media houses had fun with the captions.

Comparison with WWE was obvious.

It is still unclear why the fight broke between the two groups of women. While people are having fun over the street fight videos, we can all be glad that there were no serious injuries.

In its reply to the viral video, Police said that the incident took place on February 6, 2021, and they are taking appropriate action under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

