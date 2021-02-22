Shopkeepers in the Baraut police station area, District Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, were spotted engaging in hand-to-hand combat. The video of the fight went viral on social media. Baghpat Police was informed about the incident. The situation is currently under control.

As per the Police, the clash took place between the owners of two chaat shops over calling customers to their shops. Police have arrested eight people from both sides, and a probe has been initiated. “There is no problem of law and order in the region,” said Police.

Netizens unleashed their creativity

Amused by the clash video, netizens took no time to unleash their creativity while commenting on the viral video. While some compared it with WWE, others posted memes or added music in the background.

An old man with a weird hair style won everyone’s heart with his fighting skills.

Yeh orange bhalu jeeta pic.twitter.com/pErO5agy87 — Riaz ᴬᴴᴹᴱᴰ (@karmariaz) February 22, 2021

Is Bande me Bht Dmm tha yaar Bade Baal wale Chacha me 👍 pic.twitter.com/WNi04hC6Gw — Salman Shekh इलाहाबादी (@Salmans93689) February 22, 2021

Jab masla paise ka ho to….😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ww0pRheLGn — Mohd Farhan Khan (@MohdFar88891656) February 22, 2021

The Indian WWE!

Uttar Pradesh Vs WWE



🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZpegtA9M08 — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) February 22, 2021

Entry of Chota Bheem

The Rock will be delighted…

Crusty the clown guy with the big orange hair delivering a Rock bottom! Amazing 🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/BONgToEaXS — Hemal Shah (@HemalShah016) February 22, 2021

लाल बाल वाले चिचा फुल डेडिकेशन से पिट रहे है और पिट रहे है लेट लेट के दे लठ दे लठ😹 — How Dare You Isolated Monk ? (@IsolatedMonk) February 22, 2021

While the visuals gave way to much laughter on social media, we can all be glad that no one appears to have been seriously injured in the fight.