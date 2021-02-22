Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Video of UP shopkeepers engaging in hand-to-hand combat goes viral, netizens unleash their creative best

While the visuals gave way to much laughter on social media, we can all be glad that no one appears to have been seriously injured in the fight.

OpIndia Staff
UP FIght
Two groups clashed in Baghpat, netizens unleashed creativity (Image: Screenshot from viral video)
1055

Shopkeepers in the Baraut police station area, District Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, were spotted engaging in hand-to-hand combat. The video of the fight went viral on social media. Baghpat Police was informed about the incident. The situation is currently under control.

As per the Police, the clash took place between the owners of two chaat shops over calling customers to their shops. Police have arrested eight people from both sides, and a probe has been initiated. “There is no problem of law and order in the region,” said Police.

Netizens unleashed their creativity

Amused by the clash video, netizens took no time to unleash their creativity while commenting on the viral video. While some compared it with WWE, others posted memes or added music in the background.

An old man with a weird hair style won everyone’s heart with his fighting skills.

The Indian WWE!

Entry of Chota Bheem

The Rock will be delighted…

While the visuals gave way to much laughter on social media, we can all be glad that no one appears to have been seriously injured in the fight.

