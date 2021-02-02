Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Vehicle of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked in Jalalabad, party alleges ‘Congress goons’ behind the attack

According to the reports, Jalalabad's Congress MLA Raminder Awla’s son led the mob that attacked SAD president at SDM office complex.

OpIndia Staff
As Punjab descends into chaos, the car of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked in Jalalabad, Punjab. News agency ANI has accessed a video of the incident where several people were seen pelting stones at Badal’s vehicle. Many attackers were also seen armed with sticks. Gunshots were also heard being fired at Badal’s car. The party members have accused police backed ‘Congress goons’ of being behind the attack.

Badal was reportedly on his way to the Jalalabad SDM’s office when he was attacked. He was accompanying his party candidates to file nomination for the upcoming Punjab Municipal elections.

According to ANI, SAD has said in a statement: “Police backed Congress goons today made an attempt on the life of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Three party workers who jumped into the president’s rescue received bullet injuries”, SAD said.

The violent incident reportedly transpired after SAD members and Congress workers allegedly had heated arguments with one another, leading to the clash between the two groups. The Congress workers allegedly broke barricades and attacked the SAD members with sticks, weapons and bricks and stones. Many SAD members were injured in the ensuing violence.

According to the reports, Jalalabad’s Congress MLA Raminder Awla’s son led the mob that attacked SAD president at SDM office complex. ‘Police backed Congress goons today made an attempt on the life of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Three party workers who jumped into the president’s rescue received bullet injuries, SAD said.

The party has also alleged that the police stood as mute spectators and refused to control the violent Congress workers who attacked SAD leader.

Badal’s media advisor Jangveer Singh accused the Congress of attacking the Akali workers, who were led by the son of ruling party MLA Raminder Singh Awla. “Congress goons stoned SAD president’s vehicle, fired and injured two Akali workers,” alleged Jangveer Singh. He also accused the police of remaining a “mute-spectator” during the whole incident. SAD leader Parambans Singh Romana alleged that Congress workers also fired from their guns.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police that has now come under the radar for allegedly being mute spectators have issued a statement.

SSP Harjeet Singh has said that the police will take action against whoever is found guilty.

