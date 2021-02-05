Rakesh Tikait hasn't heard about Rihanna but happy for her support

Days after singer-actress Rihanna and former pornstar Mia Khalifa expressed ‘solidarity’ with the anti-farm law agitation in India, the mastermind of Republic Day riots, Rakesh Tikait, has welcomed their support.

While speaking about the development on Thursday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader said, “Mujhe kya pata, kara hoga. Main kya unhe jaanun! (They must have supported the agitation. How would I know them?).” Rakesh Tikait seemed absolutely clueless about the international stars, such as Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and environmental activist Greta Thunberg. But, he nevertheless welcomed their support.

Rakesh Tikait was talking to the media at the Ghazipur border. He inquired about the foreign artists who had shown ‘solidarity’ with his anti-farm law agitation. “Kaun hain ye videshi kalaakar? (Who are these people?),” the ‘farmer’ leader asked. He added, “Koi videshi agar samarthan kar raha to kya dikkat hai, kuch le-de thodi na raha hai (If a foreigner is supporting our protest, then what is the problem? We are not receiving or giving them anything.)”

It must be mentioned that Rakesh Tikait is one of the masterminds of the tractor rally, who fomented trouble in the national capital by instigating the so-called protestors to unleash violence on Delhi’s streets, which unfortunately ended with the shocking act of desecration of tricolour at the Red Fort and rampant violence.

International solidarity or a planned conspiracy to defame India?

Earlier on Wednesday, Greta Thunberg has inadvertently revealed the insidious nature of the global campaign against India. After music sensation, Rihanna and adult movie actress Mia Khalifa jumped in to amplify the targeted campaign against the Indian government, the school drop out activist also registered her contribution in the matter.

Several other vested interests had also jumped in to comment on an issue they seem to know nothing about, in a bid to interfere in India’s internal matters. Niece of USA Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena Harris, has been tweeting relentlessly about the protests in India.

However, the global conspiracy seemed to have ended on an embarrassing note after Greta Thunberg shared a document that detailed the manner in which people all over the world could contribute to undermining laws passed by the democratically elected Parliament of India. The document, titled, ‘Global Farmer Strike First Wave’, implores individuals across the world to be a part of the ‘largest protest’ in human history. The objective is, apparently, to protest against the ‘unregulated corporatisation’ of the farming sector.

OpIndia had also reported how, per the documents leaked by Greta Thunberg, the tweets by Rihanna and Greta were in no way spontaneous and had been planned by anti-India propagandists well in advance. We had also reported the violent antecedents of Greta Thunberg and the organisations she is associated with, that lent support to the violent protests in India.