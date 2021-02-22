Rajpal, a neighbour of deceased Rinku Sharma, the 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist who was brutally hacked to death on February 10 (Wednesday), has made a shocking revelation which once again debunks the propaganda spread by a section of left-liberal media that Rinku Sharma was killed at a birthday party using his knife and that there was no communal angle to the crime.

Speaking to ABP News, Rajpal reveals that the accused raised ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogans inside the police station. He says that the slogan was raised by the accused in front of the Mangolpuri police, who did nothing to stop them. They stood there like mute spectators, watching the accused raise the communal slogan inside the police station.

The neighbour, who is visibly miffed by the Delhi police and left-liberal media’s ‘No communal angle’ trope, slams the two for digressing the probe and attempting to establish that there was no communal hate at play in the crime.

The neighbour here reiterates that the incident was a fallout of the argument between Rinku Sharma and his murderers over the collection of funds for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Rajpal stresses that the fight between Rinku Sharma and the Muslim youths in the area began soon after the Hindus in the area led by Rinku Sharma took out a rally after the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5. Then again, on January 26 2021, an awareness rally was organised in the area regarding the construction of Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple. These endeavours had provoked the Muslim mob, which attacked Rinku Sharma at his house on February 10.

Rajpal admonishes the Muslim youths who murdered the Bajrang Dal young activist in cold blood. He recounts how Rinku Sharma had donated two units of blood to the wife of one of the attackers who killed him. He furthers that Rinku Sharma had also helped one of the accused to get his father admitted to the hospital when he was infected with the coronavirus.

Rinku Sharma Murder Case

On February 10, 25-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma was brutally murdered by a mob. The incident took place in a Muslim dominated area, Mangolpuri, Delhi. According to the reports, the incident was a fallout of the argument between Rinku Sharma and his murderers over the collection of funds for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. At that time, the dispute was resolved, but later a group of people attack Rinku again at his house. He was stabbed with a large knife in his back. Rinku was declared dead at the hospital that was only 300 meters away from the place of the incident.

Nine arrests made in the case so far

Yesterday we reported that the Delhi Police had retrieved a new video of the crime, based on which they arrested four people. The video was taken from CCTV installed outside Rinku Sharma’s house, where he was brutally murdered by a Muslim mob.

The arrested persons are named Deen Mohammad, Dilshan alias Aftab, Faiyaiz alias Sadri and Faizan alias Nirale. They were identified after scanning the CCTV footage, coupled with eyewitness accounts. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 9, as earlier 5 persons were arrested by the police.