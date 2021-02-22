Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Home News Reports Rinku Sharma murder: Eyewitness says 'Allahu Akbar' slogans were raised by the accused inside...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Rinku Sharma murder: Eyewitness says ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogans were raised by the accused inside the police station

The neighbour claims that the slogan was raised by the accused in front of the Mangolpuri police, who did nothing to stop them.

OpIndia Staff
Rinku Sharma's neighbour reveals accused raised 'Allahu Akbar' slogans inside Mangolpuri PS
487

Rajpal, a neighbour of deceased Rinku Sharma, the 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist who was brutally hacked to death on February 10 (Wednesday), has made a shocking revelation which once again debunks the propaganda spread by a section of left-liberal media that Rinku Sharma was killed at a birthday party using his knife and that there was no communal angle to the crime.

Speaking to ABP News, Rajpal reveals that the accused raised ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogans inside the police station. He says that the slogan was raised by the accused in front of the Mangolpuri police, who did nothing to stop them. They stood there like mute spectators, watching the accused raise the communal slogan inside the police station.

The neighbour, who is visibly miffed by the Delhi police and left-liberal media’s ‘No communal angle’ trope, slams the two for digressing the probe and attempting to establish that there was no communal hate at play in the crime.

The neighbour here reiterates that the incident was a fallout of the argument between Rinku Sharma and his murderers over the collection of funds for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Rajpal stresses that the fight between Rinku Sharma and the Muslim youths in the area began soon after the Hindus in the area led by Rinku Sharma took out a rally after the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5. Then again, on January 26 2021, an awareness rally was organised in the area regarding the construction of Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple. These endeavours had provoked the Muslim mob, which attacked Rinku Sharma at his house on February 10.

Rajpal admonishes the Muslim youths who murdered the Bajrang Dal young activist in cold blood. He recounts how Rinku Sharma had donated two units of blood to the wife of one of the attackers who killed him. He furthers that Rinku Sharma had also helped one of the accused to get his father admitted to the hospital when he was infected with the coronavirus.

Rinku Sharma Murder Case

On February 10, 25-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma was brutally murdered by a mob. The incident took place in a Muslim dominated area, Mangolpuri, Delhi. According to the reports, the incident was a fallout of the argument between Rinku Sharma and his murderers over the collection of funds for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. At that time, the dispute was resolved, but later a group of people attack Rinku again at his house. He was stabbed with a large knife in his back. Rinku was declared dead at the hospital that was only 300 meters away from the place of the incident.

Nine arrests made in the case so far

Yesterday we reported that the Delhi Police had retrieved a new video of the crime, based on which they arrested four people. The video was taken from CCTV installed outside Rinku Sharma’s house, where he was brutally murdered by a Muslim mob.

The arrested persons are named Deen Mohammad, Dilshan alias Aftab, Faiyaiz alias Sadri and Faizan alias Nirale. They were identified after scanning the CCTV footage, coupled with eyewitness accounts. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 9, as earlier 5 persons were arrested by the police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Baghpat chaat fight: Man from viral video explains reason behind the brawl. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The man, identified as Harinder, is a chaat vendor along with others got into a fight with other chaat vendors who had opened shop about two months back.
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.

Fact-check: Has Hollywood actor Gerard Butler embraced Hinduism

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Image of Hollywood actor Gerard Butler visiting Rishikesh and Varanasi have gone viral with claims that he has embraced Hinduism

Punjab: Contractor Mohammad Feroz rapes minor daughter of migrant worker for two months, victim found pregnant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The contractor named Mohammad Firoz lives in Zhungi EDN City. The victim's family are migrant workers.

As Narayanasamy govt in Puducherry collapses, India inches towards Congress-mukt Bharat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As Congress struggles to find its relevance, it continues to disappear from political landscape of India

BJP wins unopposed Gujarat Rajya Sabha seat held by Late Ahmed Patel for Congress

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress veteran Ahmed Patel had held the Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat for the Congress party for five consecutive terms.

Recently Popular

World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
Opinions

Metro is an upper caste male Brahminical, Hindu supremacist patriarchal project, scrap it

Sandeep Kadian -
Now that E Sreedharan, also known as Metro Man has joined the BJP, it is time to call out this patriarchal project which has done no good for Indians.
Read more
Entertainment

Mainstream media runs with lie that Kangana Ranaut featured in ‘item number’ to give Swara Bhasker precious ‘befitting reply’ points

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker claimed that Kangana Ranaut had starred in an 'item number' titled 'Julmi re Julmi' in the movie Rajjo.
Read more
News Reports

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
Opinions

The state-sanctioned Christianisation of Andhra Pradesh: A primer

Sai Priya Chodavarapu -
It’s a bit of an open secret now that a vast majority of SC/STs in Andhra Pradesh have converted to Christianity in last couple of decades
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,132FansLike
519,205FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com