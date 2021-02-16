Following the arrest of 21-year-old ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi for editing and distributing the contentious ‘toolkit’, the Delhi police have intensified their hunt for the co-accused Shantanu Muluk. The ‘environmental activist’ has been on the run from the law enforcement authorities, along with another accused Nikita Jacob.

Amidst the controversy, it has now been reported that the cousin brother of Shantanu Muluk is an office-bearer of Shiv Sena. Identified as one Sachin Muluk, he is the Zila Pramukh of the party in Beed district of Maharashtra. While speaking to the media, the Shiv Sena leader remained unapologetic about his brother Shantanu Muluk supporting the so-called ‘farmer’ protests.

A Delhi Court had yesterday issued non-bailable warrants against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

In order to make an emotional appeal, Sachin Muluk said that his brother is a ‘criminal’ only if supporting farmers in their demands to repeal the Farm Laws is a crime. “The central government wants to suppress the voice of the youth by acting against individuals who have expressed their support for the ongoing farmers’ protest,” he further added.

On February 12, the Delhi police reached out to the parents of the Shantanu Muluk. A police team reached Beed in search of the accused and interrogated his parents. Shivlal Muluk, the accused’s father, said “They came at 5 am and inquired for about 2-3 hours. They were polite. We told them we do not know where he is.” His mother informed that the accused was ‘passionate’ about the anti-farm law agitation.

Shantanu Muluk, a mechanical engineer turned activist, has meanwhile filed a transit bail petition before the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court. As per reports, he had camped at the Tikri border between January 20 and January 27 along with other anti-farm law protestors. Shantanu had reportedly come to Beed to attend a wedding on February 7 but has reportedly not contacted the family since then. The family said that he was earlier in a job in Aurangabad but had moved to Pune to start his own venture.

The Disha Ravi case: What we know so far

Disha, a graduate from Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru, was picked from her house in Soladevanahalli in North Bengaluru. She was arrested for editing and distributing the contentious toolkit accidentally leaked by Swedish Andolanjeevi Greta Thunberg. During the investigation, the police found that the Disha had expressed fears of being charged under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in her conversation with Greta Thunberg.

After the Swedish activist leaked the anti-India toolkit on social media, Disha said, “Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am going to talk to lawyers. We can literally be charged under UAPA for this.” As per reports, Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob had taken part in an online meeting with Poetic Justice Foundation’s Mo Dhaliwal, who had earlier declared that he is a ‘proud Khalistani’, to discuss and plan a ‘Twitter storm’ ahead of India’s Republic Day, which saw a massive insurrection attempt and widespread violence by so-called farmers in Delhi.

In a Zoom meeting, the group had formulated a plan to post messages, graphics and videos ahead of Republic Day to spread their propaganda against India in the background of farmer protests. During the meeting in which Mo Dhaliwal was one of the attendees, it was planned how they could agitate the farmers and spread violence on the Republic Day. Mo Dhaliwal had said that they have to make the issue visible on the international platform.