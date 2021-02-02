Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home Politics Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about 'Bhakts'...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

Subramanian Swamy took a jibe at petrol prices in India by invoking the Ramayana. He said that petrol cost Rs. 92 in "Ram's India", Rs. 53 in "Sita's Nepal" and Rs. 51 in "Ravan's Lanka".

OpIndia Staff
Subramanian Swamy shares fake data on petrol prices
Image credit: PTI
47

Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared on Twitter what could only be described as a ‘WhatsApp forward’. Sidelined by the high-command of the BJP, he can often be found clutching at straws in order to undermine the central government.

On Tuesday, Subramanian Swamy took a jibe at petrol prices in India by invoking the Ramayana. He said that petrol cost Rs. 92 in “Ram’s India”, Rs. 53 in “Sita’s Nepal” and Rs. 51 in “Ravan’s Lanka”. While some might believe it was a clever jibe, the fact is it was far from the truth.

Subramanian Swamy
Subramanian Swamy shares a ‘WhatsApp forward’

According to Nepal Oil Corporation, as of the 19th of January, the price of Petrol in Birgunj, a city in the Himalayan nation, was 108.50 in Nepali Rupees (NRs). On that date, the same in Raxaul, India was NRs 140.76. In Indian currency, that is Rs. 67.95 in Nepal and Rs. 88.15 in India.

Thus, quite clearly, the price of petrol was much higher in Nepal than the one suggested by Subramanian Swamy even on the 19th of January. According to NOC, the current selling price of Petrol is NRs 110 which translates to Rs. 68.89.

Nepal Petrol Prices, Subramanian Swamy
Nepal Petrol Prices

In Sri Lanka, as well, the cost of petrol is Rs. 61 as of now and not Rs. 51 as claimed by Swamy. The cost of petrol was Rs. 51 in Sri Lanka in September 2019. It appears that the cost mentioned in Swamy’s tweet cited the September 2019 cost in Sri Lanka.

Subramanian Swamy
petrol prices in Sri Lanka in 2019 as per Ceylon Petroleum Corporation

In India, the cost of petrol is in the higher Rs. 80s in most places while in Mumbai, it is Rs. 92.86. Thus, unlike what Subramanian Swamy suggests, the difference in petrol price between India and Nepal is Rs. 20 at most places or slightly under or above. Compared to Sri Lanka, it is in the higher 20s and not 40s.

It is not a secret that the retail price of petrol is higher in India than elsewhere. The price is raised by the taxes that are imposed on it by the government to fund its expenses in other sectors. For instance, in August 2018, the price of petrol in Delhi was Rs. 77.49 per litre. This included Excise Duty of Rs 15.33 /litre, Dealer Commission (Average) Rs 2.51 /litre and VAT (including VAT on Dealer Commission) is Rs 10.16/litre.

Thus, of the Rs. 77.49 that was the cost, Rs. 25.49 was just taxes. Things have not changed in the opposite direction since then.

Amusingly enough, Subramanian Swamy appears to have launched a crusade against the Union Budget that was presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday even though it has earned praise from all quarters of the political spectrum.

Subramanian Swamy
Source: Twitter

The disgruntled leader has also been retweeting abusive tweets on the social media platform directed at those who have criticised him.

Subramanian Swamy
Source: Twitter

Subramanian Swamy has also been retweeting tweets that say the BJP ‘IT Cell’ and Prime Minister Modi are scared of him.

Subramanian Swamy
Source: Twitter

It is no secret that Swamy has not taken well to being sidelined from the party. Unable to affect any real changes, he can be often spotted on social media peddling misinformation. Most recently, he had floated conspiracy theories to claim that the Red Fort siege on Republic Day was a PMO plot. He also went on an anti-vaccine rant to target the Modi Government over Covid-19 vacines.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspetrol prices nepal
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
News Reports

On his 106th birth anniversary, read the scathing remarks Khushwant Singh made against Indira, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi

Jinit Jain -
Khushwant Singh, lawyer-author-diplomat-historian-editor, was one of the most acerbic social observers who minced no words in his criticism of politicians and leaders.
Read more

Covid economic crisis: How left wing experts wanted to nationalize assets and impose a maximum salary cap

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
What I do know is that I am glad that India is run by the elected government of Narendra Modi and not by left wing experts like these. Are you?

Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Protesters at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma ‘missing’ again, finds no mention in list of entrepreneurial leaders published by Chinese state newspaper

World OpIndia Staff -
The Shanghai Securities News, one of the most important business publications in China omitted Jack Ma in its article celebrating Chinese entrepreneurs

Jharkhand: Christian priest targets and converts family members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group to Christianity

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Korwa language is on the verge of extinction and there are only 6,000 Korwa tribals left in Garhwa district.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Scoops

‘Liberals’ try to ‘scare’ Yogi govt with US pressure over American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan

Nirwa Mehta -
No sooner the FIR was registered against Siddharth Varadarajan for fake news, the usual suspects were out of their burrows to cry foul.
Read more
Social Media

Book My Show shares hilarious meme on Rahul Gandhi, deletes tweet despite praise from netizens: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The funny Rahul Gandhi photograph had become a meme on social media and Book My Show had shared the same.
Read more
News Reports

Govt blocks 250 tweets and Twitter accounts that claimed PM Modi was planning farmer genocide

OpIndia Staff -
Sources tell OpIndia that this has been done on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
Fact-Check

Was flag raised on Red Fort during Republic Day riots the Nishan Sahib? How Twitter and ‘fact-checkers’ manipulated media

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, with its 'manipulated media' mischief is actually spreading misinformation and furthering falsehoods.
Read more
Social Media

Netizens have a field day after Myntra decides to change its logo over ‘insulting to women’ complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra has decided to rework its logo after it ran into a controversy over its alleged 'insulting' and 'offensive' logo.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

UP government to go digital, CM Yogi organises training for ministers and officials

OpIndia Staff -
CM Yogi had decided last year to make he working of the CM office paperless for which an e-office was set up.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
News Reports

On his 106th birth anniversary, read the scathing remarks Khushwant Singh made against Indira, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi

Jinit Jain -
Khushwant Singh, lawyer-author-diplomat-historian-editor, was one of the most acerbic social observers who minced no words in his criticism of politicians and leaders.
Read more
News Reports

AAP’s Sanjay Singh in soup as SC refuses to give protection from arrest in Uttar Pradesh FIRs: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court refused to pass an order after AAP leader Sanjay Singh moved the apex court, seeking protection from arrest
Read more
Opinions

Covid economic crisis: How left wing experts wanted to nationalize assets and impose a maximum salary cap

Abhishek Banerjee -
What I do know is that I am glad that India is run by the elected government of Narendra Modi and not by left wing experts like these. Are you?
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Burglars lock sleeping priest to steal several 500-year-old idols from Jain temple in Jaipur

OpIndia Staff -
The working committee members demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and requested the Rajasthan government to protect the Jain temples in Rajasthan
Read more
Entertainment

Hollywood: Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of grooming and ‘horrifically abusing’ for years

OpIndia Staff -
After Evan Rachel Wood spoke up, several celebrities and artists have come forward to speak against Marilyn Manson's abusive behaviour.
Read more
News Reports

Protesters want Delhi Police to stop playing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ at Singhu Border: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Protesters at the Singh Border have demanded that the Delhi Police stop playing patriotic music on loudspeakers.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-TMC leaders expose the grim state of ‘Muslim appeasement’ in West Bengal: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
"You tell me why honorarium for Imams is ₹2500 per month while that of Purohits is just 1000 per month? Why is this difference?" asked Adhikari.
Read more
World

Alibaba founder Jack Ma ‘missing’ again, finds no mention in list of entrepreneurial leaders published by Chinese state newspaper

OpIndia Staff -
The Shanghai Securities News, one of the most important business publications in China omitted Jack Ma in its article celebrating Chinese entrepreneurs
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com