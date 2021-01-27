As chaos and disorder swept across the national capital, particularly at the Red Fort, several wild conspiracy theories came up in its wake, ascribing the upheaval to the Prime Minister’s Office. One such conspiracy theory was peddled by none other than BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.

This morning Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to allege that there are rumours that Prime Minister Office orchestrated the Red Fort siege.

There is a buzz, could be fake, or fake IDs of enemies that a BJP member close to high places in PMO acted as a agent provocateur in the Red Fort drama. Please check out and inform — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 27, 2021

According to Swamy’s tweet, the speculations stated that PMO acted as an agent provocateur in the Red Fort drama. However, Swamy acknowledged that the rumours could be fake.

“There is a buzz, could be fake, or fake IDs of enemies that a BJP member close to high places in PMO acted as an agent provocateur in the Red Fort drama. Please check out and inform,” Swamy tweeted.

Liberals try to paint a pro-Khalistan actor accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘Sanghi’

Similar conspiracy theories that the Prime Minister of the country might be involved in the Red Fort siege on the 71st Republic Day was peddled by a host of left-leaning liberals, perhaps, in a bid to absolve the protesters from any wrongdoing.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan shared an alleged picture of PM Modi with Deep Sidhu, the person who led the mob at Red Fort, where Sikh religious flags were unfurled. Bhushan, through his tweet, tried to dissociate the storming of the Red Fort with the ongoing ‘farmers’ agitation by insinuating that the Red Fort siege was a handiwork of the central government as PM Modi had once met Deep Sidhu.

This is Deep Sidhu with Modi & Shah. He led the mob at Red Fort today & unfurled the Sikh religious flag there pic.twitter.com/dX9bQjAIim — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 26, 2021

Others too, tried to insinuate that the Red Fort siege was designed by the BJP since Deep Sidhu, who unfurled the flag at the Red Fort, had close ties with the BJP leader Sunny Deol.

Deep Sidhu, who was with him, through his entire 2019 campaign. A close associate.#FarmersProtest https://t.co/zMiNdVJ6Xb — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) January 26, 2021

कल जो भाजपा ने लाल किले पर करवाया उससे साफ है कि भाजपा किसानों से मेल मिलाप और आपसी समझ से कृषि बिल पर पुनर्विचार नहीं करना चाहती है!



वह किसी भी तरह अपने दीप सिंधु जैसे गुंडों से किसान आंदोलन को बदनाम करना चाहती है! pic.twitter.com/KN5ZlRTWul — युवा राजद (@yuva_rajad) January 27, 2021

Congress troll Saket Gokhale even filed an RTI today seeking information on how many times Deep Sidhu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

PS: Denial ain’t gonna work this time 😊 pic.twitter.com/zzIgggmXsR — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) January 27, 2021

Gokhale, with this attempt, is trying to further the liberal narrative that BJP was in cahoots with Sidhu to carry out the Red Fort siege and discredit the ‘farmers’ agitation. Gokhale also shared an undated picture of Amit Shah’s alleged meet with Deep Sidhu to claim that BJP was behind the storming of the Red Fort.

The storming of Red Fort by the tractor rally protesters

The conspiracy theory floated by Subramanian Swamy comes a day after Delhi was roiled with violence and vandalism as tractor rally protesters went on a rampage across the streets of the national capital. A bevy of riotous protesters breached the barricades along the city borders and unleashed chaos in the national capital.

The participants of the tractor rally also resorted to vandalism as they ran amok on the highways, attacking the trucks and breaking the barricades that were put up by the Delhi police to control their route. A large number of protesters stormed the grounds of the Red Fort and unfurled religious flags on its ramparts.

One of the most disturbing images that came out of the Republic Day insurrection was the hoisting of the flag at Red Fort. While there appears to be consensus that it was the Sikh Flag that was raised, it was interpreted by many to be the flag of Khalistan.

According to some of the farmer leaders, the ones responsible for the hoisting of the flag at Red Fort were Deep Sidhu and his gang of supporters. Boota Singh Burjgill, President BKU (Dakaunda), told The Print, “Deep Sidhu and his group hoisted the flags at the Red Fort. They have been trying to create trouble in the movement from day one. We are following the parade route we had announced.”

Deep Sidhu is a Khalistani supporters who has been involved in the current protests against the newly passed farm laws from the very beginning. For a time, he even became popular with the media but ruined his chances after he gave an interview to Barkha Dutt, where he refused to condemn Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale.