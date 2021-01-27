Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Home News Reports Conspiracy theorist Subramanian Swamy floats a new theory, toes 'liberals' line to claim Red...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Conspiracy theorist Subramanian Swamy floats a new theory, toes ‘liberals’ line to claim Red Fort siege was a PMO plot

According to Swamy's tweet, the speculations stated that PMO acted as an agent provocateur in the Red Fort drama. However, Swamy acknowledged that the rumours could be fake.

OpIndia Staff
Subramanian Swamy peddles liberal propaganda that Red Fort siege was a BJP machination
Subramanian Swamy(Source: India Today)
0

As chaos and disorder swept across the national capital, particularly at the Red Fort, several wild conspiracy theories came up in its wake, ascribing the upheaval to the Prime Minister’s Office. One such conspiracy theory was peddled by none other than BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.

This morning Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to allege that there are rumours that Prime Minister Office orchestrated the Red Fort siege.

According to Swamy’s tweet, the speculations stated that PMO acted as an agent provocateur in the Red Fort drama. However, Swamy acknowledged that the rumours could be fake.

“There is a buzz, could be fake, or fake IDs of enemies that a BJP member close to high places in PMO acted as an agent provocateur in the Red Fort drama. Please check out and inform,” Swamy tweeted.

Liberals try to paint a pro-Khalistan actor accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘Sanghi’

Similar conspiracy theories that the Prime Minister of the country might be involved in the Red Fort siege on the 71st Republic Day was peddled by a host of left-leaning liberals, perhaps, in a bid to absolve the protesters from any wrongdoing.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan shared an alleged picture of PM Modi with Deep Sidhu, the person who led the mob at Red Fort, where Sikh religious flags were unfurled. Bhushan, through his tweet, tried to dissociate the storming of the Red Fort with the ongoing ‘farmers’ agitation by insinuating that the Red Fort siege was a handiwork of the central government as PM Modi had once met Deep Sidhu.

Others too, tried to insinuate that the Red Fort siege was designed by the BJP since Deep Sidhu, who unfurled the flag at the Red Fort, had close ties with the BJP leader Sunny Deol.

Congress troll Saket Gokhale even filed an RTI today seeking information on how many times Deep Sidhu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gokhale, with this attempt, is trying to further the liberal narrative that BJP was in cahoots with Sidhu to carry out the Red Fort siege and discredit the ‘farmers’ agitation. Gokhale also shared an undated picture of Amit Shah’s alleged meet with Deep Sidhu to claim that BJP was behind the storming of the Red Fort.

The storming of Red Fort by the tractor rally protesters

The conspiracy theory floated by Subramanian Swamy comes a day after Delhi was roiled with violence and vandalism as tractor rally protesters went on a rampage across the streets of the national capital. A bevy of riotous protesters breached the barricades along the city borders and unleashed chaos in the national capital.

The participants of the tractor rally also resorted to vandalism as they ran amok on the highways, attacking the trucks and breaking the barricades that were put up by the Delhi police to control their route. A large number of protesters stormed the grounds of the Red Fort and unfurled religious flags on its ramparts.

One of the most disturbing images that came out of the Republic Day insurrection was the hoisting of the flag at Red Fort. While there appears to be consensus that it was the Sikh Flag that was raised, it was interpreted by many to be the flag of Khalistan.

According to some of the farmer leaders, the ones responsible for the hoisting of the flag at Red Fort were Deep Sidhu and his gang of supporters. Boota Singh Burjgill, President BKU (Dakaunda), told The Print, “Deep Sidhu and his group hoisted the flags at the Red Fort. They have been trying to create trouble in the movement from day one. We are following the parade route we had announced.”

Deep Sidhu is a Khalistani supporters who has been involved in the current protests against the newly passed farm laws from the very beginning. For a time, he even became popular with the media but ruined his chances after he gave an interview to Barkha Dutt, where he refused to condemn Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssubramanian swamy
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Conspiracy theorist Subramanian Swamy floats a new theory, toes ‘liberals’ line to claim Red Fort siege was a PMO plot

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy has furthered the left propaganda that Red Fort siege was carried out at the behest of the PMO
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain and the art of downplaying ‘chhota mota’ violence

OpIndia Staff -
As NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain attempts to trivialise the violence and the vandalism that took place on Republic Day, here is low-down of his past shenanigans
Read more

Tractor rally: Rioting mob vandalised Ram Mandir and Kedarnath tableaux from Republic Day parade

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rioting mob on Tuesday not only desecrated the Red Fort and tried to kill the Delhi Police personnel but also vandalised the tableau from the Republic Day parade.

CBI issues arrest warrant against TMC leader in cross-border cattle smuggling case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Mishra is believed to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek

‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait washes hands off the violence, blames Red Fort siege on ‘uneducated people’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Farmer leader Tikait blames Delhi Police and uneducated farmers for the Red Fort incident on January 26.

China upset over Modi govt’s vaccine diplomacy, blames India after Bangladesh rejects their vaccine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times has claimed that India wants to monopolize the vaccine market in South Asia and hence is influencing its neighbouring nations to reject the Chinese vaccine.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Protesting mob enters Red Fort, unfurl the Sikh flag, Terrorist outfit SFJ had demanded Khalistani flag to be hoisted: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors have hoisted the flag on Red Fort that appears to be the Sikh Flag. Some believe it is the Khalistan Flag.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Politics

Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘sanghi’

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu is accused of being responsible for the hoisting of the Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

Protesting ‘farmer’ spends Rs 35 lakh to modify his tractor for Republic Day rally

OpIndia Staff -
The modified tractor is fitted with huge wheels. It is said to withstand heavy rain and water cannon charge.
Read more
News Reports

Farmers Tractor Rally: Mob break barricade to reach Red Fort and India Gate, just what Khalistani terror outfit had called for

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi is in grips of chaos as the farmer tractor rally defied route and broke police barricades to reach ITO and Red Fort
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Conspiracy theorist Subramanian Swamy floats a new theory, toes ‘liberals’ line to claim Red Fort siege was a PMO plot

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy has furthered the left propaganda that Red Fort siege was carried out at the behest of the PMO
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain and the art of downplaying ‘chhota mota’ violence

OpIndia Staff -
As NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain attempts to trivialise the violence and the vandalism that took place on Republic Day, here is low-down of his past shenanigans
Read more
News Reports

Visuals show Red Fort Ticket Counter completely destroyed by ‘farmer’ protestors on Republic Day

OpIndia Staff -
Protesters had seized the Red Fort during violent protest on 26th January and had unfurled a Sikh flag atop it.
Read more
News Reports

‘Bring Lathis, flags to save your land,’ video of ‘Farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait asking his supporters to be armed goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait was seen in a video misleading farmers by saying their land will be snatched, and asked them to be armed with lathis
Read more
News Reports

Tractor rally: Rioting mob vandalised Ram Mandir and Kedarnath tableaux from Republic Day parade

OpIndia Staff -
Rioting mob on Tuesday not only desecrated the Red Fort and tried to kill the Delhi Police personnel but also vandalised the tableau from the Republic Day parade.
Read more
News Reports

CBI issues arrest warrant against TMC leader in cross-border cattle smuggling case

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Mishra is believed to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek
Read more
News Reports

Cops tried to save the protestor whose tractor overturned but were prevented by other protestors: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Times Now journalist Padmaja Joshi claimed that the protestors did not allow the injured protestor to be evacuated by the cops.
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh: Parents brutally murder two daughters, claim they will come alive next day as ‘Satya Yuga’ comes

OpIndia Staff -
The couple brutally killed their two daughters claiming that they received some divine message to do so.
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait washes hands off the violence, blames Red Fort siege on ‘uneducated people’

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer leader Tikait blames Delhi Police and uneducated farmers for the Red Fort incident on January 26.
Read more
News Reports

China upset over Modi govt’s vaccine diplomacy, blames India after Bangladesh rejects their vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times has claimed that India wants to monopolize the vaccine market in South Asia and hence is influencing its neighbouring nations to reject the Chinese vaccine.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com