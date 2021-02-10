Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Home News Reports Twitter puts its own rules above Indian laws and refuses to block media accounts...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Twitter puts its own rules above Indian laws and refuses to block media accounts despite inciting violence, minister RS Prasad refuses to meet its officials

Article 19 does not allow people of the press or any other profession to make any statement that can result in violence, contrary to claims made by Twitter

OpIndia Staff
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Twitter refused to comply with orders, Government of India refused to have dialogue with Twitter (Image: DH/Wired)
1448

Twitter has decided to brazen it out and put its own rules above Indian laws and refused to withhold or suspend accounts that have been accused of inciting violence in the country. In a series of tweets and a blog, Twitter tried to explain its stand on not taking action against provocative tweets by certain verified individuals.

Twitter cited freedom of speech and expression as per the Indian Constitution for news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians for refusing to take action against the offending accounts.

Interestingly, the Indian Constitution’s Article 19 that serves freedom of speech and expression does not specify press or associated persons as separate entities. The laws in India consider every citizen equal, unlike the US.

The microblogging giant claimed, “The values that underpin the Open Internet and free expression are increasingly under threat around the world.” Twitter claimed that it exists to provide a platform to everyone so that their voices are heard irrespective of their views and perspective. One may think if it is the same company that recently blocked sitting President of the United States, Donald Trump’s account, claiming that he had caused Capitol Hall violence.

Twitter claimed to have taken action against hundreds of accounts

In the statement published on its blog, Twitter said that since January 26, 2021, its global team took action against hundreds of accounts that were in violation of the Twitter rules. It said that they:

  • Took action on hundreds of accounts that violated the Twitter Rules, particularly inciting violence, abuse, wishes of harm, and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm
  • Prevented certain terms that violated our Rules from appearing in the Trends section
  • Suspended more than 500 accounts that were engaging in clear examples of platform manipulation and spam
  • Tackled misinformation based on the highest potential for real-world harm, and prioritized labeling of Tweets that were in violation of our synthetic and manipulated media policy.

Notably, they took action according to their policies, if their statement is to be believed. They may or may not have considered the law of the land, that is India.

Steps were taken by Twitter against Government’s request to block specific accounts

Twitter further said that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act served several separate blocking orders on the last 10 days. The accounts that the Government have requested to withhold or block also contained accounts of media outlets, news agencies, journalists, activists and some high profile leaders. Twitter further added that two of these were emergency blocking orders that the company temporary complied with. However, they reversed the action taken and restored the accounts. When they informed MeitY about their actions, they were served with non-compliance notice.

This is where Twitter went on and discussed the importance of ‘free speech’ and claimed Indian Law does not allow blocking of accounts. It said:

  • We took steps to reduce the visibility of the hashtags containing harmful content, which included prohibiting them from trending on Twitter and appearing as recommended search terms.
  • We took a range of enforcement actions — including permanent suspension in certain cases — against more than 500 accounts escalated across all MeitY orders for clear violations of Twitter’s Rules.
  • Separately, today, we have withheld a portion of the accounts identified in the blocking orders under our Country Withheld Content policy within India only. These accounts continue to be available outside of India. Because we do not believe that the actions we have been directed to take are consistent with Indian law, and, in keeping with our principles of defending protected speech and freedom of expression, we have not taken any action on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians. To do so, we believe, would violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law. We informed MeitY of our enforcement actions today, February 10, 2021. We will continue to maintain a dialogue with the Indian Government and respectfully engage with them.

Twitter confused the United States’ Constitution with Indian Constitution

According to the White House’s website, “The First Amendment provides that Congress make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting its free exercise. It protects freedom of speech, the press, assembly, and the right to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” Here, they have specifically mentioned the ‘press’ in the Constitution, giving media houses free hand to say whatever they want without worrying about the consequences of their actions. The First Amendment’s free speech clause for the press has increased penetration of Fake News in the United States, resulting in mistrust and even violence.

Now coming to Article 19 of the Indian Constitution [PDF] that talks about the freedom of speech and expression. Article 19, section 1(a) states, “All citizens shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression.” Moving further, Section 2 of the same Article states, “Nothing in sub-clause (a) of clause (1) shall affect the operation of any existing law, or prevent the State from making any law, in so far as such law imposes reasonable restrictions on the exercise of the right conferred by the said sub-clause in the interests of 4 [the sovereignty and integrity of India,] the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement to an offence.]”

That means though the Indian Constitution allows freedom of speech to everyone, irrespective of caste, race, location, age, sex, political views, etc., there are restrictions. The free speech does not allow anyone to make any statement that can disrupt public order or result in incitement to an offence. That means, Article 19 does not allow people of the press or any other profession to make any statement that can result in violence.

The statements made by the accounts mentioned in the notices sent by MeitY were involved in spreading fake news and misleading public. For example, Rajdeep Sardesai, The Caravan and other media outlets had spread misinformation about the death of a rioter named Navreet Singh Hundal and claimed he was shot by the police. Despite clarification by the police and related authorities, these portals continued to spread the misinformation.

Government denied request of dialogue

According to sources in the ministry, the Government has turned down the proposal to have dialogue from Twitter. Union Minister of IT & Telecom, RS Prasad, has refused to meet Twitter officials.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The curious case of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant and Congress’ inability to move from the status quo

OpIndia Staff -
The post of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant created in 1945 to supply Cigar to Churchill from India had continued till 1960
Read more
Media

Writer in NYT arrested on charges of being an agent of Iran : How many Indian liberals are foreign agents?

Abhishek Banerjee -
While open democratic society allows us to express dissent against govt policies, we must realise enemy regimes and powerful special interest groups see this as an opportunity.
Read more

PM Modi gives befitting reply to Adani-Ambani rants by Rahul Gandhi, praises role of private sector

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking on the red-tapism and bureaucracy, PM Modi said that we cannot meet challenges of agriculture sector in 21st century with thinking stuck in the 18th century.

Congress discussed colours of law ‘black’ and ‘white’, but not content and intent: PM Modi says as ruckus erupts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi is addressing the Lok Sabha and replying to the Motion of Thanks to President's address

“Humba ramba kamba dumba bamba”: Here is what Mamata Banerjee’s gibberish means

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has a knack of making strange remarks and using gibberish in her speeches every once in a while

Punjab and Haryana HC cites Sharia again: Says marriage of minor Muslim girl is legal because she has ‘attained puberty’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The High Court cited the Muslim personal law and held the marriage of the 17-year old girl with 36-year old man valid.

Recently Popular

News Reports

NDTV employee blames Air India for her inability to produce documents at airport leading to a missed flight

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV employee holds Air India accountable for her misplaced documents, bad internet and for following the aviation rules in India.
Read more
Media

NDTV deletes report about Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter being duped on OLX: Here is what the story said

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV reported how a fraudster duped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal of Rs 34,000
Read more
Opinions

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

Abhishek Banerjee -
By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden.
Read more
Government and Policy

Government takes note of Twitter going public with their ‘defiance’, posts response on Twitter alternative Koo

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, the Modi government has chosen to issue this particular statement on the relatively new app - 'Koo', which itself it is a testament that the government is not happy with the defiance showed by a foreign private entity like Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Former COO of UN aligned body slams Greta Thunberg for misguided activism against India, informs how his admiration turned into disappointment

OpIndia Staff -
Mohinder Gulati recently wrote an open letter to infamous climate activist Greta Thunberg concerning her anti-India activism.
Read more
News Reports

As the Globalist Left attempts to use the ‘farmer protests’ to further its agenda, India and PM Modi receive praise from others in the...

T Waraich -
Prominent conservatives and right-wingers have expressed support for India and PM Modi in wake of the Greta Files leak.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Hafiz Saeed aide and Khalistani terrorist Gopal Singh Chawla announces tractor rally in Pakistan against Indian farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Gopal Singh Chawla said the tractor rally in Pakistan will commence from Nankana Sahib and conclude at the Wagah border
Read more
News Reports

Police arrest assailants who had shot bullets at Kota RSS district chief while seeking donation for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
RSS district chief Deepak Shah was soliciting funds for the construction of Ram Temple when he was attacked by three armed men
Read more
News Reports

Saints of Ayodhya call Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ‘Babar-Jeevi’ after he mocked Ram Mandir donation seekers

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav had yesterday ridiculed the Ram Mandir donation seekers when he called them "Chanda Jeevi" in Lok Sabha
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant and Congress’ inability to move from the status quo

OpIndia Staff -
The post of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant created in 1945 to supply Cigar to Churchill from India had continued till 1960
Read more
News Reports

As Priyanka Gandhi cites Nehru to attack the new Farm Laws, here’s how India’s first PM gifted poisonous ‘Congress grass’ to the nation

OpIndia Staff -
The poisonous Congress grass had come to India along with wheat imported by India during the Nehru govt
Read more
Media

Writer in NYT arrested on charges of being an agent of Iran : How many Indian liberals are foreign agents?

Abhishek Banerjee -
While open democratic society allows us to express dissent against govt policies, we must realise enemy regimes and powerful special interest groups see this as an opportunity.
Read more
News Reports

SAD’s Harsimrat Badal peddles fake claims, tries to turn farmers’ protests into Hindu Vs Sikh issue

OpIndia Staff -
Harsimrat Kaur Badal makes bizarre comments in Lok Sabha, claims 'gola bari'(bullet firing) was done against farmers.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi gives befitting reply to Adani-Ambani rants by Rahul Gandhi, praises role of private sector

OpIndia Staff -
Taking on the red-tapism and bureaucracy, PM Modi said that we cannot meet challenges of agriculture sector in 21st century with thinking stuck in the 18th century.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi says Congress is divided and confused party, Congress MPs stage a walkout from Lok Sabha when PM starts talking about farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that if some farmers don't like the new farm laws, they can continue to sell their produce using existing system
Read more
News Reports

New world order emerging after Coronavirus pandemic, a self-reliant India can be a global leader: PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that post coronavirus pandemic, the new world order will emerge and India will be a strong player on the global level.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com