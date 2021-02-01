UP Police sends notice to 220 tractor owners, opposition cries foul

Uttar Pradesh Police has issued notices to 220 tractor owners in Sikandarpur police station area. As per Sikandarpur Police Station SHO Bal Mukund Mishra, the notices have been sent for using the tractors on public roads for commercial work and allowing the minors to drive them. Because of this, there were road accidents. These tractors were also used in illegal mining, the SHO said.

Ram Govind Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition in UP legislative assembly has accused the police of ‘trying to threaten the farmers’. He alleged that the police is trying to hinder the ‘farmer movement’ by issuing these notices since these farmers are going to Delhi border on these tractors to participate in the protests, which had recently turned violent.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, however, have denied any such allegations.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, too, has issued fresh notices to over 50 people including farmer leaders. Earlier, Delhi Police had issued 44 notices. Delhi Police, too has identified some owners of the tractors used during the violence and is in process of sending notices to them.

As of now 84 people have been arrested in the Republic Day riots which left at least 300 cops injured, some severely. Delhi Police has also registered 38 cases.