After AAP legislator Virender Singh Kadian, several abusive, misogynistic tweets of other party loyalists surface on social media

Tweets by AAP IT cell head Prabhakar Pandey, AAP supporter Dr Shafeen and another pro-AAP troll Kapil have been doing rounds on social media where they were seen using vile, abusive and misogynist words targeting and insulting women.

OpIndia Staff
After AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian, abusive tweets by party members go viral
Arvind Kejriwal (left), Prabhakar Pandey (right), images via Money control
1

Hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Virender Singh Kadian found himself in the spotlight for his derogatory and misogynistic tweets, several party members have now been embroiled in a similar controversy.

On Monday, tweets by Prabhakar Pandey had gone viral on social media. Pandey is the IT Cell Head of AAP. In a series of tweets dating back to 2014, he had targeted political dissidents with the choicest of expletives. The AAP social media Head had used filthy misogynist abuses against the person’s family members for being a ‘Modi supporter’.

Screengrab of Prabhakar Pandey’s tweets

Prabhakar Pandey did not stop with his vile, misogynistic tirade but continued to abuse the Twitter user. Using highly derogatory and vile words, he continued abusing the Twitter user and his mother.

Screengrab of Prabhakar Pandey’s tweets
Screengrab of Prabhakar Pandey’s tweets

Following social media, the ‘vocal’ AAP member made his account private to protect himself from being exposed further.

Screengrab of Prabhakar Pandey’s Twitter account

AAP supporter and his uncanny obsession with ‘a*s’

Besides Pandey, AAP supporter Dr Safin (@HassanSafin) also found himself in the midst of a Twitter storm when his old abusive tweets went viral on social media. “Ga*nd chatu ho tum Modi ke (You lick Modi’s a*s),” read one tweet. “If you want to know what it means to get a*s burnt, then, look at BJP’s anxiety over AAP rally. The police, which is controlled by the BJP government, has refused permission for AAP rally.”

In 2015, he had targeted the Indian media without vulgar remarks. “Media – We are the 4th pillar of democracy. People- Shove that pillar down your a*s. Have sold your soul!” he said. In another tweet, he claimed that the picture of ‘Anandi and Advani’ will create pain in their a**.

While targeting a female Twitter user, he said, “Put the entire BJP and Congress in your a**. Even then, they can unseat Arvind Kejriwal.” Dr Safin’s obsession with the posterior, as vividly described in his tweets, continued as he targeted author, Chetan Bhagat. “Putting your a*s in others’ way is not okay, licking Modi’s a*s is not okay, getting your a*s on fire for not being given an AAP ticket is not okay.”

Screengrab of his tweets
Screengrab of his tweets

AAP troll and his history of misogynist behaviour

AAP troll, who goes by the username Kapil, has also been giving tough competition to party leaders when it comes to abusive social media behaviour. In a tweet dating back to 2014, he wrote, “Advertisement of BJP? Arvind Kejriwal, Shazia Ilmi, Teri maa ki ch*t… kisko chut..Y..Bana raha ha, lav..d.

Screengrab of Kapil’s tweets

While hitting back at a political dissident, at the expense of women who are routinely harassed by miscreants by writing their phone numbers in public toilets, he said, “Did you think this is your sister’s phone number that she has written over the toilets in Railways?

Screengrab of Kapil’s tweets

AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian and his abusive tweets

Earlier in the day, AAP MLA from Delhi Cantt constituency Virender Singh Kadian became the subject of social media backlash after his vile tweets targeting women, Hindus, journalists and political opponents went viral. In a vile Hinduphobic tweet, Virender Singh Kadian said, “All Godmen are ch*tiyas. The biggest ones are those who go to listen to their religious lectures. Mama’s boy, aren’t the fake 33 crore gods not enough?”

After being caught off guard, the AAP MLA alleged that his Twitter account was hacked. Several users pointed out that his disturbing tweets date back to 2017, which has no relevance to the fact that his account has been allegedly hacked now. Virender Singh Kadian has weaponised misogyny to get back at his political opponents. In his old tweets, he did not hesitate from demonising women to settle political scores. Amidst the controversy, the demand for his ouster from Aam Aadmi Party has gained momentum on the micro-blogging platform.

