Saturday, March 20, 2021
Home News Reports 20 hours after terming it 'fake news', BKU Ekta Ugrahan confirms that Joginder Singh...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

20 hours after terming it ‘fake news’, BKU Ekta Ugrahan confirms that Joginder Singh Ugrahan tested positive for COVID-19: Here is what happened

Till the time this report was published, BKU had not issued any clarification about their previous denial and whether Joginder Singh Ugrahan had taken admission into a hospital by giving a fake name and concealing his real identity.

OpIndia Staff
20 hours after terming it 'fake news', BKU Ekta Ugrahan confirms that Joginder Singh Ugrahan has tested positive for COVID-19: Here is what happened
Joginder Singh Ugrahan
70

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the State General Secretary of BKU Ekta Ugrahan has tested positive for COVID-19.

BKU Ekta Ugrahan took to Twitter and said, “He is under treatment and under the continuous observation of doctors. There is no serious harm to his health and not any worrisome situation. According to the doctors he will recover shortly and we will see him again in the field of struggle”.

According to a report in Tribune India, Joginder Singh Ugrahan complained of breathlessness and was admitted to the hospital on the 17th of March. The doctors said Ugrahan has responded well to the treatment so far and his condition is quite stable now and likely to be discharged from the hospital in 3-4 days.

Shingara Singh Mann, president of BKU Ekta-Ugrahan, Bathinda, said, “Indeed it does affect your movement a bit especially in the absence of a leader of Joginder Ugrahan’s standing and stature but on the whole, it would not impact the agitation to a large degree. Ugrahan’s schedule was planned for Punjab and he had been attending meetings and holding rallies in the state since March 12 and was to return to Tikri after March 23. After illness, he had to admit but his condition has improved a lot and there is nothing to worry about now. He will be discharged and after taking rest for a few days, he will rejoin the agitation.”

As Joginder Singh Ugrahan tests positive for COVID-19, fears are being raised about the protest rallies becoming yet another superspreader of COVID-19. According to reports, he was attending kisan panchayats at various places and overseeing preparations for Bhagat Singh’ martyrdom on March 23 and the call for Bharat Bandh on March 26.

He has reportedly been away from the Tikri Border site for the past 1 week, however, one is not sure about his itinerary and where the 75-year-old was just before he tested positive for COVID-19.

Only 20 hours ago, BKU had claimed that news about the leader being COVID-19 positive was ‘fake news’

Interestingly, while BKU has confirmed now that Joginder Singh Ugrahan has tested positive for COVID-19, only 20 hours ago, the official handle of BKU Ekta Ugrahan had claimed that news about Joginder testing COVID-19 positive was ‘fake news’.

A handle called ‘Kadak Samachar’ took to Twitter to claim that the leader had tested positive, however, he had taken admission in a hospital after concealing his identity, which is against the Epidemic Act.

This tweet was then quoted by the BKU Ekta Ugrahan handle to claim that the news was false and Joginder Singh Ugrahan had indeed not contracted COVID-19.

In fact, the handle ‘Kadak Samachar’ had also tweeted the COVID-19 positive report of the farmer leader. The report was dated 19th March 2021.

Report tweeted by ‘Kadak Samachar’

If the COVID-19 positive report was out yesterday itself, one is unaware why BKU lied about the test result yesterday itself.

With the COVID-19 positive cases rises in the country again and the farmer agitation against farm laws that actually benefit the farmers continuing unabated, concerns are being raised about whether the so-called farmers would prove to be another super-spreader since the so-called farmer leader was out and about till he tested positive for COVID-19 and met several people in preparation for further protests.

Concerns are also being raised about why BKU tried to conceal the fact that Joginder Singh Ugrahan had tested positive for Coronavirus. Till the time this report was published, BKU had not issued any clarification about their previous denial and whether Joginder Singh Ugrahan had taken admission into a hospital by giving a fake name and concealing his real identity.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

20 hours after terming it ‘fake news’, BKU Ekta Ugrahan confirms that Joginder Singh Ugrahan tested positive for COVID-19: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the State General Secretary of BKU Ekta Ugrahan has tested positive for COVID-19.
World

‘We will rise with roar of Osama bin Laden, we are Rasul soldiers’: Muslims in Bangladesh protest against visit by ‘Hindu Nationalist’ PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims and 'student activists' in Bangladesh took out a protest march ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Dhaka

Hamas-linked organisation, Islamic group linked to SIMI and others extend support to Audrey Truschke, accuse Hindu students of being ‘Nazis’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Defending Audrey Truschke, Islamic & left-wing groups claim that Aurangzeb did not kill as many Hindus as claimed by Hindu groups.

Another dead body found at Mumbra Reti Bunder area where Mansukh Hiren was found dead: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Now, another dead body has been recovered from the same place where Mansukh Hiren was found dead in the Antilia bomb scare threat

NIA Court rejects plea by Sachin Vaze to allow him to meet his lawyers ‘privately’: Here are the details

Law OpIndia Staff -
The NIA court on Friday has rejected the plea of suspended API Sachin Vaze to meet his lawyer privately in between interrogations

Sachin Vaze, accused in Antilia bomb scare, was chargesheeted in Rs 25 lakh extortion case, is out on anticipatory bail: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Under the tutelage of ex-API Sachin Vaze, accused Anil Yadav and Amol Patil would extort money from builders.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slammed for celebrating wedding with firecrackers after saying ‘no to crackers’

OpIndia Staff -
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on the 14th of March.
Read more
Crime

Mumbai: 20-year-old Toufeek Ahmed rapes female dog ‘Cheenu’, caught on CCTV camera

OpIndia Staff -
A week after a case of dog rape was reported from Mumbai, a similar case of sexual assault on another dog has come to light
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
Satire

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.
Read more
News Reports

As Dasna temple authority double the size of the board placed at the temple entrance, BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary takes a U-turn

OpIndia Staff -
Dasna Temple Mahant informed that temple authorities have doubled the size of the board prohibiting Muslims entering the premises
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: IPS officer caught spreading anti-Hindu propaganda, his followers attack BJP leaders for protesting against his actions

OpIndia Staff -
According to the activist group - Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), RS Praveen Kumar has been carrying out anti-social activities by promoting the anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,676FansLike
524,941FollowersFollow
24,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com