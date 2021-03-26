A Black Live Matter leader has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of an Abraham Lincoln statue in Boise, Idaho in the month of February. The suspect has been identified as one Terry Wilson, reported to be a spokesperson for the Boise chapter of Black Lives Matter.

“Officers chased after Wilson and were able to stop him and take him into custody, at which time Wilson was found to be in possession of a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia,” the Idaho Statesmen quoted from a press release by the police. “Wilson was taken to the hospital and was medically cleared before being booked into the Ada County Jail.”

According to the report, Terry Wilson has been charged with “several misdemeanor counts, including injuring monuments, ornaments and public improvements, resisting and obstructing officers, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.”

Terry Wilson claimed to be an associate professor at the Boise State University, however, the University told Daily Wire that he “not a current student nor employee of the university.” An Instagram account associated with him makes his political inclination abundantly clear.

A post on the account rants against ‘fascist’ Donald Trump and ‘neoliberal’ Joe Biden with hashtags included related to the Black Lives Matter. He is suspected of defacing the Abraham Lincoln statue with faeces, paint and signs.

“Vandalism is a crime, never appropriate, and those committing these crimes will be held accountable,” Mayor Lauren McLean had said at the time of the vandalism. “At a time when our democracy is fragile, this is particularly disturbing as President Lincoln sought to keep our fractured nation together and to address the scourge of slavery — losing his life for it.”

“Activists with the Boise chapter of Black Lives Matter drew chalk figures with chalk blood on the sidewalk while demonstrating in front of Council President Elaine Clegg’s North End home,” an August 2020 report by the Idaho Stateman said. “They also drew what appeared to be chalk outlines generally associated with homicide investigations on the sidewalk in front of her house. The outlines had red smears over where the hearts would be.”

The report identified Terry Wilson as a BLM spokesperson and stated that he told them over a phone call that the demonstration at Clegg’s home was due to her vote of approval for Mayor McLean’s 2021 budget that allocated more money for the Boise Police department.