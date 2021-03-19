Recently, the Devi temple of Dasna, Ghaziabad has been under limelight after a teenage Muslim boy named Asif claimed that he was beaten for trying to drink some water inside the temple premises. Ever since this incident has happened, the left-media and the so-called secular media ecosystem had pounced on the people responsible for managing the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad.

Several opposition leaders, including local MLA Aslam Chaudhary, former Delhi MLA Alka Lamba, Congress President Vijendra Yadav and others, have lined up to meet Asif. On March 15 2021, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Dholana, Aslam Chaudhary, reached Asif’s house and talked to him. During his visit, Aslam claimed that irrespective of religion, everyone has the right to visit a religious place. He had threatened to forcefully enter the temple. “I will go to drink water in the temple and take care of the temple. I will see who can stop me”, the BSP MLA had then said issuing a veiled threat to the temple authorities.

Now, reports have emerged that Aslam Chaudhary has made a complete U-turn. Probably, the terror of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, who has shown zero tolerance to crimes and communal violence in his state and the united stance taken by various Hindu outfits including VHP and Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati’s devotees against the lies peddled by the left-wing media ecosystem surrounding the Dasna Temple controversy, has compelled Aslam Chaudhary to volte-face.

In a recently issued statement, the local MLA Aslam Chaudhary said that he had never spoken about entering the temple premises to drink water nor said a word about removing the board placed at the entrance of the temple saying that Muslim will not be allowed. “I have a Mandir in my house, I never spoke about entering the temple premises or break the harmony of the place”, said the BSP MLA taking a complete one-eighty degree turn.

हर हर महादेव

Watch this 45 second video …

असलम मियां LOL🤣🤣🤣Alsam changed his stand मैं मंदिर में नहीं जाऊंगा pic.twitter.com/nrL0F5kXm4 — NARSINGH VANI / Yati Narsinghanand Sarswati (@NarsinghVani) March 19, 2021

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

Earlier we reported how the Dhaulana MLA Aslam Chaudhary was seen claiming that the Hindu temple belongs to his ancestors and the board placed by temple authorities, that bans Muslims from entering the premises, will be removed soon. He had used derogatory language against the temple priest, saying, “This baba is a mafia. He is spoiling the atmosphere in the area. If we had known about the incident, it would have been a serious situation. We will not allow his bail.”

Talking about the incident, Aslam said that the person who beat up Asif was in jail by the evening. He said he would ask the DM and SP to remove the board that says, “Muslims are not allowed to enter the temple.”

According to reports, since today it was being speculated that after the Friday Namaz, Muslims in huge numbers, led by MLA Aslam Chaudhary would be heading towards the Dasna Temple and would try and enter it forcefully, the temple authorities placed a bigger and wider board at the temple entrance where it is written in even bolder letters that “This temple is a sacred place of Hindus. The entry of Muslims is forbidden here.”

हर हर महादेव

आज यह शिवशक्ति धाम डासना देवी मंदिर का जनसैलाब उन मक्कार भेडियों के लिए चेतावनी का संदेश दे रहा है हम और शिकार नहीं बनने वाले है ।

Retweet करें …#डासना_मंदिर_का_बोर्ड_नही_हटेगा pic.twitter.com/20CESE76Hi — NARSINGH VANI / Yati Narsinghanand Sarswati (@NarsinghVani) March 19, 2021

This almost double-sized board placed on the Temple entrance is an assertion of sorts that Hindus and temple authorities are not scared of the veiled threats issued to them by the Muslim community and MLA Aslam Chaudhary following the controversy.

Dasna Temple Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati also took to Twitter to inform that the temple authorities have doubled the size of the board prohibiting Muslims to enter the premises.

हर हर महादेव

यह बोर्ड अब हमने दो दोगुने साइज का कर दिया है, सभी शिकारी भेड़िये इसे अपनी आंखों को खोलकर देख लें ।#डासना_मंदिर_का_बोर्ड_नही_हटेगा बल्कि यह बोर्ड और बड़ा हो गया है । pic.twitter.com/i8PmPTgri8 — NARSINGH VANI / Yati Narsinghanand Sarswati (@NarsinghVani) March 19, 2021

Earlier, the temple administration had clearly said that the board which was installed around 7-8 years ago would not be removed at any cost. There had been incidents of molestation of women and girls visiting the temple, they had said. To stop anti-social elements of the particular community, the temple authorities have placed the board at the temple entrance where it is clearly written, “The entry of Muslims is forbidden here.”

Meanwhile, many Hindu devotees, in a show of strength, have also started gathering near the temple premises today. The Uttar Pradesh administration had beefed up security in and around the Devi temple of Dasna in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh to make sure no untoward incident takes place.

The national spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Vinod Bansal, issued a press release on Twitter showing solidarity with Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati. Bajrang Dal Province Convenor Vijay Tyagi also cleared that Aslam Chaudhary’s veiled threats will not be entertained. He had said that if the MLA is genuinely feeling remorse for his past statement, he could visit the temple and seek forgiveness. But if the MLA wants to enter the temple premises to fan his jihadist culture, he would be paid back in the same coin, he said.

Vikas Tyagi also warned all those who try to even raise a finger on the Hindu monasteries, temples, saints and culture, with dire consequences.

The Dasna controversy

For the uninitiated, the Devi temple of Dasna, Ghaziabad had come under limelight after a teenage Muslim boy named Asif claimed that he was beaten for trying to drink some water inside the temple premises.

Speaking about the incident, Shringi Yadav, who was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on the Muslim boy Asif, dismissed the claims that the Muslim boy was targeted inside the temple for drinking water. Rubbishing the allegations, Yadav, who is now being depicted as the ‘mascot of hatred’ by the ‘left-liberal’ media, said that Asif was caught urinating on the Shivling inside the Dasna Devi temple. He also added the claims of Muslim youth entering the premises to drink water is not true.

Moreover, Mahant Yati Narsinghanand, the Mahant of the temple, said that Shiv Shakti Dham has a tap near the main gate and another tap close-by. If someone wants to drink water, why would he go inside the premises? He further alleged that it is a conspiracy against the temple. He alleged that there had been incidents of robbery at least four times in the temple premises.

There had been incidents of molestation of women and girls visiting the temple. To stop anti-social elements of the particular community, the temple authorities have placed a board at the temple entrance where it is clearly written, “The entry of Muslims is forbidden here.” It is being said that the board was installed around 7-8 years ago.