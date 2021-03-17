Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Home News Reports 'Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

Speaking to media persons, Dhaulana MLA Aslam Chaudhary was seen claiming that the Hindu temple belongs to his ancestors and the board placed by temple authorities, that bans Muslims from entering the premises, will be removed soon.

OpIndia Staff
MLA Aslam Chaudhary calls priests of Hindu temple as 'mafia', says he will have the board removed
Aslam Chaudhary, MLA BSP, said he would get the board removed that says "Muslims are not allowed" (Image: Asian News)
132

Recently, the Devi temple of Dasna, Ghaziabad has been under limelight after a teenage Muslim boy named Asif claimed that he was beaten for trying to drink some water inside the temple premises.

Several opposition leaders, including local MLA Aslam Chaudhary, former Delhi MLA Alka Lamba, Congress President Vijendra Yadav and others, have lined up to meet Asif. On March 15, 2021, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Dholana, Aslam Chaudhary, reached Asif’s house and talked to him. During his visit, Aslam claimed that irrespective of religion, everyone has the right to visit a religious place. He further said that the Devi temple is his ancestor’s legacy and called the temple priest a goon. He demanded action against those who indulge in such acts.

YouTube video of the MLA’s statement

Aslam said, “Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors. It was built by our ancestors. Some goons have taken over the temple. They came from outside and captured the temple. They are trying to spoil harmony with their activities. However, there is so much unity among Hindus and Muslims in this area that they did not let them spoil the atmosphere. I want to tell these goons that the temple is our heritage. I will go to drink water in the temple and take care of the temple. I will see who can stop me.”

Talking about the incident, Aslam said that the person who beat up Asif was in jail by the evening. He said he would ask the DM and SP to remove the board that says, “Muslims are not allowed to enter the temple.”

Using derogatory language against the temple priest, he said, “This baba is a mafia. He is spoiling the atmosphere in the area. If we had known about the incident, it would have been a serious situation. We will not allow his bail.”

Aslam Chaudhary’s son was also caught harassing girls inside the temple, says Mahant

Yanti Narasimhanand Saraswati, the Mahant of the temple, claimed that Shiv Shakti Dham has a tap near the main gate and another tap close-by. If someone wants to drink water, why would he go inside the premises? He further claimed that it is a conspiracy against the temple. He alleged that there had been incidents of robbery at least four times in the temple premises.

There had been incidents of molestation of women and girls visiting the temple. To stop anti-social elements of the particular community, the temple authorities have placed a board at the temple entrance where it is clearly written, “The entry of Muslims is forbidden here.” It is being claimed that the board was installed around 7-8 years ago. He said, “Last year, the son of MLA Aslam Chaudhary was caught teasing a girl in the temple. He was beaten up by the locals. He was also a minor at that time. The police intervened and pressurised us to withdraw the complaint.”

The temple priests have stated that local Muslims often target the temple to sexually harass female devotees and steal valuables. Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati also added that the area has 95% Muslim population and the lone Hindu temple has long been the target of local goons. He also added that the temple authorities were forced to deploy armed security guards after repeated incidents of attack.

“Why would he come to the temple? The temple was robbed four times in the past. The priests were beaten up. We are protecting our property from thieves. Lakhs and crores of the property had been stolen from the temple,” another priest had added.

Aslam Chaudhary’s background

BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary from Dhaulana is a dominating leader in the region. He had been named in several cases in the past. A case was registered against him for assaulting a toll collection officer. Reports suggest that MLA and his goons beat the toll workers and severely injured them. Aslam and his sons were booked in a case of forgery and cheating as well. In another case, Aslam was booked for attempted murder. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, temple Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati had stated that a few years back, MLA Aslam Chaudhary's son was also caught inside the temple premises trying to sexually harass female devotees.
Opinions

Protestor for hire? How ‘environmental activist’ and child protestor Licypriya Kangujam has endorsed every random cause on Twitter

Akshita Bhadauria -
Licypriya Kangujam joins various hashtag trends from NEET exams to unemployment to mocking Atmanirbhar Bharat abhiyan, like a true-blue e-aandolanjeevi

Kolkata: 2, including a five-year-old girl, dead and several hospitalised after drinking tap water near CM Mamata’s residence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The incidents of sickness due to contaminated water have been reported from ward number 73, said to be in the neighbourhood of CM Mamata Banerjee, as per reports.

Reports that Nita Ambani will be faculty at Banaras Hindu University are fake, Reliance clarifies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As reported by news agency ANI, the reports that Nita Ambani will be a visiting faculty at BHU are fake. She has not received any such invitation.

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Sarkar introduces air-conditioned electric buses in Lucknow, more cities to follow

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the government had said that as many as 350 electric buses will be plying on roads across six cities: Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Jhansi.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Bengal Ground Report: Nandigram is split in the middle between TMC and BJP with advantage Mamata, but all is not lost for Suvendu Adhikari

Nupur J Sharma -
Not only did Suvendu Adhikari join BJP, but it was declared that he will fight the 2021 election from Nandigram.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze had brought Mercedes car with fake number plate inside Mumbai Commissionerate in December 2020, claims Sub-inspector

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Toke said he was ordered to not keep any record of the Mercedes car in which Sachin Vaze had come to the Mumbai Commissionerate.
Read more
News Reports

‘This temple has been robbed 4 times, priests have been killed’: Dasna temple Mahant exposes media propaganda behind #SorryAsif

OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Yati said that former Mahants of the temple have been killed or assaulted by local Muslims. The temple authorities have hired armed security guards to protect the temple from Muslims in the area.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim
Read more
Entertainment

Unintentionally hilarious and high on nonsense: I watched Bombay Begums so you don’t have to

Nirwa Mehta -
More than Bombay Begums, it is more like Chewing Gums: Starts with a lot of promise, ends with disgusting, tasteless, mushy, plasticky stuff.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,114FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com