A Delhi Court has taken cognizance of offences under sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between groups) against 18 individuals accused in the Delhi Riots who were booked under UAPA. The accused include former JNU scholar Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Khalid Saifi.

Accused include Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi.

The Court took cognizance of additional offences on the basis of sanction received under section 196 of the CrPC, LiveLaw has reported. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge of the Karkardooma Court.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had arrested Khalid Saifi, allegedly one of the key conspirators of the Delhi riots, in June last year. Khalid Saifi is believed to be the person who had facilitated the meeting between Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain, accused in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma.

The three are accused of conspiring to unleash violence in Delhi to coincide with the official visit by then US President Donald Trump.