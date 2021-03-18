In a press conference on Wednesday, Maharashtra opposition leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis made a shocking revelation that Shiv Sena had tried to pressurize him when he was the Chief Minister, to reinstate Sachin Vaze in the police department.

2018 में जिस समय मैं मुख्यमंत्री था उस समय शिवसेना की ओर से दबाव था कि एपीआई सचिन वाजे को फिर एक बार सरकार की सेवा में लिया जाए, पुलिस महकमे में लिया जाए।



He questioned the current MVA government asking why was API Sachin Vaze reinstated when he was suspended in 2004. He had opted for VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme) in 2007 but wasn’t granted due to a pending enquiry. In yet another explosive statement, Devendra Fadnavis revealed that all the high profile cases were directed to CIU only after the reinstatement of Sachin Vaze, raising suspicion.

All high profile cases were directed to CIU only after appointing #SachinWaze !

All high profile cases were directed to CIU only after appointing #SachinWaze !

It seems as if he was appointed for collection, rather than CIU in charge !

Meanwhile, as reported by Lokmat, the NIA has recovered letters written by API Riyaz Kazi to the Chairman of Saket Complex, the housing society where Sachin Vaze’s residence is located, asking for CCTV footage of the complex for investigative purposes.

The letter dated 27th February, 2021 was signed by Riyaz Kazi upon receiving two DVR as requested for. However, there was no co-relation between Mukesh Ambani’s bomb scare case and Saket Complex’s CCTV footage. Then why did API Riyaz Kazi requested for those footage is unclear. This came to light when Thane ATS asked the society for footage from 17th February, 2021 midnight to 24th February but could not receive the same as CIU had already collected the DVR from the society chairman.

Devendra Fadnavis has requested for a probe on the handlers of Sachin Vaze.