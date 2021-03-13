Saturday, March 13, 2021
Home News Reports FIR filed against Akhilesh Yadav and SP workers for assault on journalists, SP files...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

FIR filed against Akhilesh Yadav and SP workers for assault on journalists, SP files counter-complaint against two reporters

The FIR against Akhilesh Yadav and SP workers has been registered at the Pakbara police station in Moradabad district under sections 147, 323 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code

OpIndia Staff
10

An FIR has been registered against SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav for an incident where journalists were assaulted at a press conference in Moradabad. Apart from Yadav, 20 members of the Samajwadi Party also have been named in the FIR. The FIR has been registered at the Pakbara police station in Moradabad district under sections 147, 323 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code.

Along with that, a separate FIR also has been lodged against the journalists, as two separate complaints were submitted in connection with the same case.

The case against the former CM and his party workers were registered after a group of journalists had submitted a complaint against them. On the other hand, SP had also lodged a complaint against the journalists, blaming them for the incident. The journalists’ association has named Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party workers in its complaint. And, Samajwadi Party has named two journalists in its FIR.

Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and order) Prashant Kumar said that the FIRs were lodged based on complaints from both parties. “The cross FIRs were lodged based on complaints from both sides. Further action will be taken based on the merits of the cases. An investigation is underway,” he said. The ADG added that police is scanning the CCTV footage of the venue, and the incident is being probed.

On Thursday, a ruckus had broken out between a group of journalists and the supporters of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav at a hotel in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. The former Chief Minister was in the city to attend the wedding of an MLA and had conducted a press conference at the said hotel on Thursday evening.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, where Akhilesh Yadav was seen pushing and shoving through the crowd. He was also heard yelling at the journalists saying “BJP ke liye kaam mat karo” (Don’t work for the BJP). When the journalists sought answers from the Samajwadi Party chief, his supporters and security personnel assaulted, pushed and shoved the reporters.

During the ruckus, a reporter named Fareed Shamsi took a severe blow to his nose from Yadav’s security guard’s rifle.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

FIR filed against Akhilesh Yadav and SP workers for assault on journalists, SP files counter-complaint against two reporters

OpIndia Staff -
FIR against Akhilesh Yadav registered under sections 147, 323 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code for assault on journalists in Moradabad
Opinions

How I discovered that Bengal is full of ‘meat-eating vegetarians’

Abhishek Banerjee -
The BJP is now polling a solid 15 per cent of the vote in Kerala and gaining ground in Puducherry. And then, there is Bengal.

‘Mamata Banerjee had offered to go to Kandahar as hostage’: The bizarre assertion of latest TMC convert Yashwant Sinha

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday, has issued a bizarre statement about Mamata Banerjee

Man attempts suicide by setting himself on fire at the residence of Congress leader Maha Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat: Here is why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A man tried to set himself on fire at residence of Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress legislator Balasaheb Thorat.

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation - Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi.

After humiliating Hindu students, Rutgers issues a follow up ‘apology’, but stays silent on alleged ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Rutgers University, which has backed Audrey Truschke and her bigotry against Hindus, said that they value Hindu students

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists
Read more
News Reports

Zomato founder issues statement after allegations and counter-allegations between an Instagram influencer and a delivery agent: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
A delivery agent Zomato was booked and arrested for allegedly attacking a Bengaluru-based 'Instagram influencer' named Hitesha Chandranee
Read more
News Reports

After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio connection to PSPCL staff

Anurag -
Corporate connection for PSPCL employees were shifted to Jio after previous contract with Vodafone expired and Jio won the fresh tender
Read more
Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.
Read more
Media

NDTV pats itself on the back because it did better than a Hindi channel in the United Kingdom: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV on the 11th of March took to Twitter to pat itself on the back for doing a remarkable job in terms of TRP - in the UK.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,428FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com