Friday, March 5, 2021
Home Opinions 'Even if life was taken away illegally, courts are helpless': the Congress toolkit for...
FeaturedOpinionsPolitical History of IndiaPoliticsVariety
Updated:

‘Even if life was taken away illegally, courts are helpless’: the Congress toolkit for protecting institutions

At a Supreme Court hearing in 1976, the Congress government explained why the fundamental rights under Article 21 had been canceled. At this, one of the Justices happened to ask if the right to life, which is included in Article 21 had also been canceled.

Abhishek Banerjee
Rahul Gandhi's excuse for emergency: Congress never tried to capture India's institutional framework
Indira Gandhi (L), Rahul Gandhi (R), images via Zee News and India Today
4

Recently, Rahul Gandhi made headlines in the media when he admitted that imposing the Emergency in 1975 was the wrong thing to do. But he added a caveat to his statement. He insisted that “Congress at no point tried to capture India’s institutional framework.” Accordingly, I have put together a brief 3 point toolkit to preserving India’s institutional framework, taking inspiration from the formidable Indira Gandhi and her illustrious grandson Rahul.

(1) Step one: Cancel Elections.

In the 1971 general elections, Indira Gandhi’s Congress won a massive mandate of 352 seats in the Lok Sabha, which used to have 518 seats at the time. Indira Gandhi had the people’s mandate to rule. There was only one problem though. The mandate was supposed to expire in five years and fresh elections would be needed. Because people can be ungrateful at times, this could have been a risky proposition.

That’s why the Congress government decided to cancel the elections of 1976. No elections means no dissent and no capture of institutions.

(2) Step two: Cancel Habeas Corpus

What can you do if the government picks you up tomorrow and throws you in jail? You have a right to know the charges against you. You have to be produced before a court. This is called Habeas Corpus. So the Congress government canceled Habeas Corpus. Possibly because Latin is a dead language anyway.

At a Supreme Court hearing in 1976, the Congress government explained why the fundamental rights under Article 21 had been canceled. At this, one of the Justices happened to ask if the right to life, which is included in Article 21 had also been canceled.

The Attorney General replied: “Even if life was taken away illegally, courts are helpless.

How reassuring.

(3) Step three: Pick the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court correctly

Remember the pesky old judge who tried to trip up the Attorney General by asking him if the Congress government has given itself the power to take lives without a trial? Sounds like a troublemaker. His name was Justice Hans Raj Khanna. He would have become the next Chief Justice of India if traditions of seniority were anything to go by.

And that’s why his junior, Justice Mirza Hameedullah Beg, ascended to the post of CJI in January 1977. In one of his rulings on the Emergency, Justice M H Beg had observed: “We understand that the care and concern bestowed by the state authorities upon the welfare of detenues who are well housed, well-fed and well treated, is almost maternal.”

The Emergency is maternal? Canceling elections is maternal? Canceling the right to life is maternal? This guy gets it. This guy truly understands the meaning of the expression “India is Indira.”

With the right tools, any country can become a functioning democracy with strong institutions like India used to be during the Emergency. That’s why I have put together this toolkit. Now we just need approval from Mia Khalifa and Mo Dhaliwal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress emergency, Congress Indira, Indira emergency
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

‘Even if life was taken away illegally, courts are helpless’: the Congress toolkit for protecting institutions

Abhishek Banerjee -
Rahul Gandhi had recently said that though the Emergency was wrong, Congress has never tried to capture India's institutional framework.
News Reports

Badminton coach Mathias Boe is also the coach of Pune 7 Aces, owned by girlfriend Taapsee Pannu and KRI Entertainment, both facing I-T probe

OpIndia Staff -
Mathias Boe is the coach of Pune 7 Aces, a franchisee badminton team that participates in the Premier Badminton League

Indian Govt should ask badminton coach and Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe to quietly do his job or quit

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Mathias Boe had tweeted tagging Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking him to do 'something' about the IT raids on his girlfriend Taapsee Pannu

The world praises India as Made-in-India vaccines arrive to help countries start mass-vaccination against Covid

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Expressing gratitude, the CARICOM described India as caring country and an example of international cooperation.

India cautions UNSC over weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorists in conflict regions like Syria

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India called for an objective investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria and a peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict.

Anurag Kashyap’s accounts were seized for tax evasion under UPA rule too. Brave dissenter? Netizens ask

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the I-T raids have unearthed tax discrepancies to the tunes of several hundred crores.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“Are you so creatively bankrupt”? Director of ‘Yeh Ballet’ slams Deepika Padukone starrer new Levi’s ad for plagiarising design ideas

OpIndia Staff -
Sooni Taraporevala said that the 'copycat culture' in India needs to be called out and cancelled after the set used in new Deepika Padukone starrer Levi's ad was plagiarised by the makers.
Read more
News Reports

Crores of undisclosed income, unexplained cash receipts and more: IT Dept discovery so far in raids against Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department (IT dept) conducted raid on properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and others
Read more
Crime

Her husband used to talk vulgar to girlfriend in front of her: Here is what the lawyer of Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river,...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha, who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on March 1, had a disquiet marital life
Read more
News Reports

Kiren Rijiju gives befitting reply to ‘befitting reply queen’ Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend, who wanted the law to bend to his whims

OpIndia Staff -
Matthias Boe, boyfriend of actress Taapsee Pannu, had appealed to Kiren Rijiju to 'do something' to help the actress.
Read more
Opinions

Icchadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav finally admits that farmers’ protest is political and is about defeating PM Modi: Read how

Editorial Desk -
Four months after the farmers protest began, Yogendra Yadav has finally admitted that the protests are indeed political
Read more
News Reports

‘Isko maine kaat dala’ – Father beheads daughter after finding her in compromising position, takes the head to police station

OpIndia Staff -
After beheading the 17-year-old daughter, Sarvesh Kumar took the head to Majhila police and confessed to the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,210FansLike
522,079FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com