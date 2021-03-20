US President Joe Biden stumbled and fell on the stairs while boarding Air Force One on Friday, raising further questions about his health. His health was a matter of significant debate even during the campaign with incumbent Donald Trump taking regular potshots at him.

More recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin had implied that Joe Biden has gone senile after the latter answered in the affirmative when asked if he believed Putin is a “killer”. Now, after the stumble, further concerns are being raised regarding the US President’s health.

WATCH: President Joe Biden stumbles and falls up the stairs while boarding Air Force One pic.twitter.com/1m7tecpsxc — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 19, 2021

Another matter that has come to the fore is the media’s duplicity in its coverage of the matter. Users on social media have pointed out that while the American mainstream media had made much hue and cry when Donald Trump had a minor stumble, they are now attempting to whitewash the concerns about Biden’s health after he fell flat on the stairs in three installments.

Users have pointed out that while the media spent a great deal of time explaining why Trump’s minor stumble was “important”, they are going out of their way to give Joe Biden a free pass. Screenshots shared by Drew Holden show the New York Times giving Biden a free pass but had earlier reported that “Trump’s halting walk down ramp raises new health questions”.

CNN demonstrated the same duplicity in their coverage of the two instances. Regarding Trump, CNN explained why the stumble “actually matters” but after Biden’s fall, the news network had no such snide remarks to offer.

Not only American media but British media was on a fact-free conspiracy mongering witch hunt as well. After Trump’s stumble, BBC and The Sun dedicated their resources to speculating whether Donald Trump is scared of stairs.

And the British press. Well. I don’t even know. @BBCNews & @TheSun were dogged in their pursuit of whether Trump was, in fact, afraid of stairs. pic.twitter.com/zZ3qk2YVIy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 19, 2021

The Washington Post, obviously, was in on the act as well. While they maintained a neutral tone reporting Biden’s fall, on the other occasion, they reported, “Trump tries to explain his slow and unsteady walk down a ramp at West Point”.

Far-Left media outlet Slate did cover the fact that the press was on a “tricky footing” on the matter but they were themselves guilty of sensationalising Trump’s stumble.

Kudos to @Slate though they nailed it on this. pic.twitter.com/1d81CKNvXP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 19, 2021

The duplicity in media coverage has long been apparent and the reason why the media remains one of the least trusted institutions in the United States. In a January 21 poll, it was reported that 56% of Americans agreed that “Journalists and reporters are purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations.”