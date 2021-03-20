Saturday, March 20, 2021
Home World After sounding the alarm bells over Trump's stumble, media gives Joe Biden a free...
MediaNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

After sounding the alarm bells over Trump’s stumble, media gives Joe Biden a free pass over stairs fall: Here is how the coverage differed

Users on social media have pointed out that while the American mainstream media had made much hue and cry when Donald Trump had a minor stumble but they are now attempting to whitewash the concerns about Biden's health after he fell flat on the stairs in three installments.

OpIndia Staff
Joe Biden and Donald Trump: How the media covered the stairs mishaps
Joe Biden falls while boarding Air Force One
2

US President Joe Biden stumbled and fell on the stairs while boarding Air Force One on Friday, raising further questions about his health. His health was a matter of significant debate even during the campaign with incumbent Donald Trump taking regular potshots at him.

More recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin had implied that Joe Biden has gone senile after the latter answered in the affirmative when asked if he believed Putin is a “killer”. Now, after the stumble, further concerns are being raised regarding the US President’s health.

Another matter that has come to the fore is the media’s duplicity in its coverage of the matter. Users on social media have pointed out that while the American mainstream media had made much hue and cry when Donald Trump had a minor stumble, they are now attempting to whitewash the concerns about Biden’s health after he fell flat on the stairs in three installments.

Users have pointed out that while the media spent a great deal of time explaining why Trump’s minor stumble was “important”, they are going out of their way to give Joe Biden a free pass. Screenshots shared by Drew Holden show the New York Times giving Biden a free pass but had earlier reported that “Trump’s halting walk down ramp raises new health questions”.

CNN demonstrated the same duplicity in their coverage of the two instances. Regarding Trump, CNN explained why the stumble “actually matters” but after Biden’s fall, the news network had no such snide remarks to offer.

Not only American media but British media was on a fact-free conspiracy mongering witch hunt as well. After Trump’s stumble, BBC and The Sun dedicated their resources to speculating whether Donald Trump is scared of stairs.

The Washington Post, obviously, was in on the act as well. While they maintained a neutral tone reporting Biden’s fall, on the other occasion, they reported, “Trump tries to explain his slow and unsteady walk down a ramp at West Point”.

Far-Left media outlet Slate did cover the fact that the press was on a “tricky footing” on the matter but they were themselves guilty of sensationalising Trump’s stumble.

The duplicity in media coverage has long been apparent and the reason why the media remains one of the least trusted institutions in the United States. In a January 21 poll, it was reported that 56% of Americans agreed that “Journalists and reporters are purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJoe Biden falls
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Hamas-linked organisation, Islamic group linked to SIMI and others extend support to Audrey Truschke, accuse Hindu students of being ‘Nazis’

OpIndia Staff -
Defending Audrey Truschke, Islamic & left-wing groups claim that Aurangzeb did not kill as many Hindus as claimed by Hindu groups.
News Reports

Another dead body found at Mumbra Reti Bunder area where Mansukh Hiren was found dead: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Now, another dead body has been recovered from the same place where Mansukh Hiren was found dead in the Antilia bomb scare threat

NIA Court rejects plea by Sachin Vaze to allow him to meet his lawyers ‘privately’: Here are the details

Law OpIndia Staff -
The NIA court on Friday has rejected the plea of suspended API Sachin Vaze to meet his lawyer privately in between interrogations

Sachin Vaze, accused in Antilia bomb scare, was chargesheeted in Rs 25 lakh extortion case, is out on anticipatory bail: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Under the tutelage of ex-API Sachin Vaze, accused Anil Yadav and Amol Patil would extort money from builders.

NIA recreates Antilia bomb scene where man in PPE kit was seen: Sachin Vaze walks in mask, over-sized kurta, handkerchief on his head

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to CCTV footage, Sachin Vaze, who is a prime accused in the Antilia bomb scare case was made to walk the scene.

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Satire Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slammed for celebrating wedding with firecrackers after saying ‘no to crackers’

OpIndia Staff -
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on the 14th of March.
Read more
Crime

Mumbai: 20-year-old Toufeek Ahmed rapes female dog ‘Cheenu’, caught on CCTV camera

OpIndia Staff -
A week after a case of dog rape was reported from Mumbai, a similar case of sexual assault on another dog has come to light
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
Satire

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.
Read more
News Reports

As Dasna temple authority double the size of the board placed at the temple entrance, BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary takes a U-turn

OpIndia Staff -
Dasna Temple Mahant informed that temple authorities have doubled the size of the board prohibiting Muslims entering the premises
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: IPS officer caught spreading anti-Hindu propaganda, his followers attack BJP leaders for protesting against his actions

OpIndia Staff -
According to the activist group - Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), RS Praveen Kumar has been carrying out anti-social activities by promoting the anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,658FansLike
524,820FollowersFollow
24,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com