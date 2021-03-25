In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy succumbed to burn injuries after he tried to straighten his hair using kerosene oil and a lit matchstick, inspired by a YouTube video.

According to the reports, the boy, who was studying in Class VII, reportedly died after he applied kerosene oil to his hair and tried to straighten it with a lit matchstick. The incident occurred after the boy tried the act inside the bathroom of his house at a time when only his grandmother was present at home.

The fire soon spread to his hair and clothes resulting in severe burn injuries. As there was nobody in the house, the fire disaster went unnoticed.

As per reports, the deceased boy has been identified as Sivanarayanan, son of Prakash of Venganoor, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram. He was a seventh class student of Venganoor VPS Secondary School.

The boy was a social media addict, said the police. He reportedly attempted the act after watching videos of people straightening hair using spirit and fire. He was taken to hospital and was later declared dead, the police added.