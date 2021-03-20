Saturday, March 20, 2021
Who is Tawade? Maharashtra ATS launch manhunt for police officer who Mansukh Hiren had met prior to death: Report

The deceased Mansukh Hiren's wife, Vimla, has said that her husband had gone to meet Tawade at Ghodbunder Road on the night of 4th of March. According to Vimla, Tawade is from the Kandivli Crime Branch.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra ATS hunt for Tawade with Sachin Vaze in jail
Image Credit: DNA
The Antilia Bomb Scare case and the Mansukh Hiren death case have tarnished the reputation of the Mumbai Police gravely. More and more revelations are being made every day and in the thick of it is the disgraced cop and accused Sachin Vaze.

While attention has been focused on Sachin Vaze since his involvement in the matter became evident, there is another name the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad is looking into, Mid Day has reported. According to the report, the Maharashtra ATS has launched a manhunt for a police officer by the name of “Tawade”.

However, the ATS has learnt that there is no such officer or staff at Unit XI, located at Kandivli Police Station with the said name or surname. The ATS has thus far questioned multiple people to ascertain the identity of the individual but to no avail.

“We have activated all resources across Maharashtra and are taking the help of local police stations to examine every person, even for the most minor links,” an officer was quoted as saying by Mid Day.

Twenty teams have been assigned the task of identifying the said individual using technical and human intelligence but they have not encountered any success thus far.

Sachin Vaze was arrested on the 13th of March after hours of interrogation. NIA says that it has accessed CCTV footage, fingerprints and other evidence against Sachin Vaze. NIA gained access to CCTV footage covering a 2 km radius of Sachin Vaze’s CIU office from 25th February to 5th March 2021.

The NIA seizes a black Mercedes car used by the tainted Mumbai cop from the Crawford market area. The NIA officials also recover the number plate of the Scorpio car that used to plant bombs outside Antilia from the Mercedes car.

Top sources in the Maharashtra ATS say that they had found injuries on the body of businessman Mansukh Hiren’s head and neck. An unnamed source in the Maharashtra ATS says that Hiren might have been assaulted before his death. The ATS official says that it appeared that someone might have assaulted Mansukh Hiren with a blunt and heavy object.

