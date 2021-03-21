Sunday, March 21, 2021
Maharashtra: ATS arrests two people in Mansukh Hiren death case, including a former cop from Sachin Vaze’s team

ATS has arrested a 55-year-old former police constable named Vinayak Shinde and a 31-year-old bookie named Naresh Dhare

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra ATS arrests two accused in Mansukh Hiren case: Details
Mansukh Hiren (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
3

In a major development, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two people in connection to the mysterious death of Mansukh Hiren.

As per reports, the ATS had detained a 55-year-old former police constable named Vinayak Shinde and a 31-year-old bookie named Naresh Dhare. They were later arrested by the Anti-terrorism. Shinde is an accused in the Lakhan Bhaiya encounter case and has been on a furlough during the Coronavirus pandemic. As per the ATS, he had worked with Sachin Waze in the team of encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma.

Both the accused will now be produced before a local Court. The Anti-Terrorism Squad will demand the remand of Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Dhare. On Saturday, the government informed that the probe in the case will be transferred to the National Investigative Agency (NIA) from the ATS.

Mansukh Hiren case transferred to NIA

Even though ATS has continued to probe the Mansukh Hiren death case and made the two arrests today, the case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency. Yesterday, the union home ministry had issued orders to the NIA to take over the case from the ATS. It is not known when the ATS will formally hand over the case to NIA.

Antilia bomb scare and connection between Mansukh Hiren and Sachin Vaze

On February 25, a Scorpio car with 20 gelatin sticks was found parked near Antilia, the multi-storey residence of Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. A few days later, it was revealed that the car belonged to a person named Mansukh Hiren. The bomb-laden car was owned by Mansukh Hiren, who had alleged that his car was stolen from Mulund-Airoli link road. Hiren had also filed a police complaint about the missing car.

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis had made sensational disclosures related to the Antilia bomb scare while speaking in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha and said that the bomb-laden vehicle belonged to Hiren. Speaking in the assembly, Fadnavis alleged that the owner of the Scorpio car, which was used to plant gelatin sticks and a threat letter outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai, was in touch with a mobile phone number that is registered under the name of Mumbai Police officer and ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze.

However, hours after Fadnavis had made a statement in the legislative assembly, Hiren’s body was washed ashore in the Kalwa creek, which only deepened the mystery surrounding the attack against Mukesh Ambani. Later, top sources in the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) said that they had found injuries on the body of businessman Mansukh Hiren’s head and neck.

