Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home News Reports Maharashtra mayhem: Pawar asserts Deshmukh was in home isolation in Nagpur, latter fact-checks his...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra mayhem: Pawar asserts Deshmukh was in home isolation in Nagpur, latter fact-checks his boss

Pawar has not yet given an updated and amended chronology of Deshmukh's whereabouts to fit the narrative.

OpIndia Staff
Pawar tries to save Deshmukh, but their chronologies don't add up
3

As NCP chief Sharad Pawar comes to rescue of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the chronology of events the duo put up in their defence don’t quite add up.

On Monday Sharad Pawar claimed and asserted that Deshmukh was in Nagpur from 15th February to 27th February.

Pawar was trying to refute former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh’s allegations that controversial cop Sachin Vaze had met Deshmukh in mid-February at his residence. Pawar asserted that since Deshmukh was in Nagpur, he could not meet Vaze in Mumbai at that time.

Except, just hours later he got fact-checked by none other than Deshmukh who revealed that he was indeed in Mumbai and had taken a private plane from Nagpur, even when he was to be on home quarantine.

He released the statement through a video on Twitter where he can be seen seen saying that he got discharged from the hospital on 15th of February in Nagpur and immediately left for Mumbai with required permissions to get into home quarantine as per government guidelines. He then claims he was in complete home quarantine since then till the 27th of February.

The video has several cuts and edits.

Vikas Bhadauria, journalist with ABP News, shared on his Twitter account that Deshmukh had travelled to Mumbai from Nagpur via private plane when he was supposed to be home quarantined at Nagpur. He shared a private plane’s travel document dated 15th February with Anil Deshmukh’s name.

As per the document, seven other people along with Deshmukh had travelled on the plane.

This document has raised multiple questions and has thrown NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s claims out of the window where they insisted Anil was in home quarantine from 15th of February to 27th of February. In a clarification released yesterday, Anil Deshmukh himself claimed that, “I was in home quarantine from February 15th to 27th. I stepped out of my house for the first time on February 28”.

With the travel document out, Anil Deshmukh has released another statement where he is seen saying that he had taken a letter from the hospital (Travel Letter For Traveling) to travel. The letter stated that Anil Deshmukh was fit for flying, as reported by TV9.

Pawar’s claims also got countered by Deshmukh’s old tweets from February where he had said he was in Mumbai. Anil Deshmukh’s Twitter timeline reveals that on 18th February, 2021 he and his wife Arti Deshmukh paid their last respects to police officer Sanjay Naranware who passed away in a tragic accident. As per his own admission, Deshmukh claimed he was on home quarantine from 15th February 2021 onward.

Sanjay worked as a security guard at Anil Deshmukh’s Nagpur residence. The February 18 tweet read, “with Sanjay’s departure, we have lost one of our family members. We also met his family& consoled them.”

Pawar has not yet given an updated and amended chronology of Deshmukh’s whereabouts to fit the narrative.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsanil deshmukh nagpur, anil deshmukh sharad pawar
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra mayhem: Pawar asserts Deshmukh was in home isolation in Nagpur, latter fact-checks his boss

OpIndia Staff -
Pawar has not yet given an updated and amended chronology of Deshmukh's whereabouts to fit the narrative.
World

United Kingdom: Police cars set on fire, woman protestor defecates on feet of cops in Bristol as ‘kill the bill’ protests turn violent

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has gone viral, a woman protestors can be seen relieving herself on foot of a policeman as the protesting crowd cheered on.

BJP’s V Muraleedharan slams Kerala CM for silence on election nomination fraud by CPIM backed candidate with Pakistani wife

Politics OpIndia Staff -
KT Sulaiman Haji did not include information about his second wife who hails from Pakistan in his election documents.

Uttar Pradesh: Farrukhabad official calls Holi ‘nashe ka tyauhar’ at peace committee meeting ahead of Holi and Shab-e-Barat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Farrukhabad city magistrate Ashok Kamat Maurya made a controversial remark against Holi, triggering strong protests.

‘We would have died if we returned home’: Mother of Sumit, who married Muslim girl, reveals how the mob surrounded them at police station

News Reports रवि अग्रहरि -
The attack on Hindus by a Muslim mob at Harijan Basti in Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi occurred over an interfaith marriage.

Congress IT cell head shares a misleading video of PM Modi, Twitter does not mark it ‘manipulated media’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress IT Cell head Rohan Gupta recently shared an abridged video of PM Modi's speech in Assam to further propaganda against the BJP

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra ATS Chief who declared Mansukh Hiren’s death case ‘solved’ is Shiv Sena leader’s son in law

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra ATS and Shiv Sena leader's son-in-law, Shivdeep Lande announced on Facebook that Mansukh Hiren's death case has been solved by the ATS
Read more
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals how a filmmaker wanted her to ‘strip to underwear’ and how she was racially bullied as a teenager

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Chopra in her interview with Oprah Winfrey also said that she has had Christianity, Islam and Hinduism influence her upbringing.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze ran ‘extortion shop’ inside CIU office at Police Commissioner’s headquarters, collected lakhs from restaurant owners: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Mid-day has cited sources in Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association(AHAR) to allege that Sachin Vaze was extorting money from business owners since December and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's demand was 'over and above' what Vaze was already collecting.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
Politics

MP who raised Sachin Vaze case in Lok Sabha says she was threatened by Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, he blames her ‘body language’

OpIndia Staff -
Amravati MP Navneet Rana has accused Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her in the Lok Sabha lobby.
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,803FansLike
525,397FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com