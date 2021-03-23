As NCP chief Sharad Pawar comes to rescue of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the chronology of events the duo put up in their defence don’t quite add up.

On Monday Sharad Pawar claimed and asserted that Deshmukh was in Nagpur from 15th February to 27th February.

Former CP has mentioned that around mid-February HM called Sachin Waze at his official residence and gave instructions to him as alleged in the letter. But It is absolutely clear that Shri Deshmukh was in Nagpur and home isolated during that particular time. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) March 22, 2021

Pawar was trying to refute former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh’s allegations that controversial cop Sachin Vaze had met Deshmukh in mid-February at his residence. Pawar asserted that since Deshmukh was in Nagpur, he could not meet Vaze in Mumbai at that time.

Except, just hours later he got fact-checked by none other than Deshmukh who revealed that he was indeed in Mumbai and had taken a private plane from Nagpur, even when he was to be on home quarantine.

He released the statement through a video on Twitter where he can be seen seen saying that he got discharged from the hospital on 15th of February in Nagpur and immediately left for Mumbai with required permissions to get into home quarantine as per government guidelines. He then claims he was in complete home quarantine since then till the 27th of February.

The video has several cuts and edits.

Vikas Bhadauria, journalist with ABP News, shared on his Twitter account that Deshmukh had travelled to Mumbai from Nagpur via private plane when he was supposed to be home quarantined at Nagpur. He shared a private plane’s travel document dated 15th February with Anil Deshmukh’s name.

Sharad Pawar says Anil Deshmukh was home quarantined in Nagpur. But this document shows he traveled to Mumbai in a private plane. https://t.co/BAgp27peVm pic.twitter.com/wZpUNLIYa2 — Vikas Bhadauria (ABP News) (@vikasbha) March 22, 2021

As per the document, seven other people along with Deshmukh had travelled on the plane.

This document has raised multiple questions and has thrown NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s claims out of the window where they insisted Anil was in home quarantine from 15th of February to 27th of February. In a clarification released yesterday, Anil Deshmukh himself claimed that, “I was in home quarantine from February 15th to 27th. I stepped out of my house for the first time on February 28”.

With the travel document out, Anil Deshmukh has released another statement where he is seen saying that he had taken a letter from the hospital (Travel Letter For Traveling) to travel. The letter stated that Anil Deshmukh was fit for flying, as reported by TV9.

Pawar’s claims also got countered by Deshmukh’s old tweets from February where he had said he was in Mumbai. Anil Deshmukh’s Twitter timeline reveals that on 18th February, 2021 he and his wife Arti Deshmukh paid their last respects to police officer Sanjay Naranware who passed away in a tragic accident. As per his own admission, Deshmukh claimed he was on home quarantine from 15th February 2021 onward.

My wife Arti Deshmukh & I paid our last respect to police officer Sanjay Naranware who passed away in a tragic accident. He worked as a security guard at my bungalow in Nagpur. With Sanjay’s departure, we have lost one of our family members. We also met his family& consoled them. pic.twitter.com/pRpLdrPPvn — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) February 18, 2021

Sanjay worked as a security guard at Anil Deshmukh’s Nagpur residence. The February 18 tweet read, “with Sanjay’s departure, we have lost one of our family members. We also met his family& consoled them.”

Pawar has not yet given an updated and amended chronology of Deshmukh’s whereabouts to fit the narrative.