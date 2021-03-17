Mamata Banerjee skips PM Modi’s all CM Covid-review and vaccination drive meeting

Amid rising concerns over increase in Chinese coronavirus cases, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to skip an all CM meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi. Citing pre-scheduled election meeting in Jhargram as the reason, Mamata Banerjee decided to remain absent for the virtual Covid review meeting which will also discuss the ongoing vaccination drive meeting. The meeting will be attended by Bengal Chief Secretary instead.

CM of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel not attending the interaction with PM Modi on COVID situation and vaccination: Sources — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, too, skipped the meeting.

The all CM meeting took place amidst growing concerns of a second Covid-19 wave as India recorded over 20,000 new coronavirus cases on 6th consecutive day. On the other hand, with 3 crore Covid shots administered, attempts are being made to strengthen and fasten the vaccination drive.

This is not the first time that Mamata Banerjee has given an all CM meeting a miss. She gave another all CM virtual meeting a miss in June 2020 after being visibly upset on not being invited as a speaker. TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh alleged in a tweet saying the Centre is against the people of Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee has also been skipping meetings held by Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed it as a ‘futile exercise’.