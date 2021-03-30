The Manipur Government has caved in to pressure from liberals and rescinded an order that was passed to curb the influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar. Three days after the initial order was passed on the 26th of January, it was rescinded on Monday.

Source: Rajat Pandit (TOI)/Twitter

The initial order included directions that district administrations should not set up camps to provide food and shelter. Simultaneously, the order also directed that civil society organisations should not be permitted to open camps for food and shelter. The order said that should people enter the country to take refuge, they should be politely turned away.

The order has now been rescinded. Special Secretary for Home in Manipur, Gyan Prakash, said that his earlier order was misconstrued and interpreted differently. Prakash also said that the state government was taking all humanitarian measures to help the Burmese nationals.

The Manipur Govt order that was rescinded

Manipur Government had come under intense pressure from liberals who claimed that the order was ‘inhumane’. Food and shelter for those crossing over would be interpreted as an incentive for more Burmese nationals to follow suit into India. And illegal immigration continues to pose a grave threat to North East India.

The influx of illegal immigrants has been triggered by the coup in Myanmar and the subsequent crackdown on protesters by the Burmese security forces.