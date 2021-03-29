Monday, March 29, 2021
Home Opinions Liberals oppose Manipur order to control influx of illegals from Myanmar: How they’re itching...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

Liberals oppose Manipur order to control influx of illegals from Myanmar: How they’re itching to watch India go the US way and repeat past mistakes

The order, ostensibly directed to prevent illegal immigration into India, has earned the criticism of liberals. Steps taken to ensure that illegal immigration does not become an issue in Manipur as well is being maligned.

K Bhattacharjee
Manipur order to curb influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar
Young migrants in an American facility (Image Credit: Reuters)
22

The Manipur Government has issued an order to control the influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar into the state. The order includes directions that district administrations should not set up camps to provide food and shelter.

Simultaneously, the order also directs that civil society organisations should not be permitted to open camps for food and shelter. The order says that should people enter the country to take refuge, they should be politely turned away.

The order, ostensibly directed to prevent illegal immigration into India, has earned the criticism of liberals. Steps taken to ensure that illegal immigration does not become an issue in Manipur as well is being maligned.

There has been an influx of illegal immigrants into Manipur following the coup in Myanmar which has seen the use of force by the Burmese military to curb protests.

Congress supporter Saket Gokhale commented on the matter saying that “Shamelessness is an understatement”.

Liberals appear to have forgotten that illegal immigration has been a grave issue in North East India. In order to ensure stability within the country and fend off demographic instability, the Indian State has to adopt a hardline posture against the same.

While liberals brand it ‘inhumane’, the consequences of illegal immigration should the Indian Government not take effective measure will be even worse. Intriguingly, the same people oppose the CAA in Assam, a humanitarian law that seeks to fulfill India’s obligation towards Hindus in three neighbouring Islamic states.

Such people support the protests in Assam against the CAA citing illegal immigration but at the same time, they are supporting illegal immigration into Manipur from Myanmar. It is quite evident that logical consistency is not their forte.

The consequences of not adopting a hardline stance against illegal immigration is nowhere more evident than it is in the United States of America under the Biden administration. The Biden administration, for all means and purposes, has adopted a stance that amounts to an ‘Open Borders’ policy.

Consequently, the USA is faced with a situation where illegal immigrants are coming in numbers that the US system is not equipped to handle. Migrants, including children, have been kept under inhumane conditions, locked in extremely close proximity in detention centers.

Photographs that have emerged of the detention centers show crowded facilities with children being kept in cramped conditions. The lack of social distancing also raise concerns about the facilities providing convenient circumstances for greater transmission of the novel Coronavirus.

It is accepted that the border crisis has been facilitated by Joe Biden’s political posturing during the campaign. He promised to undo all Trump era policies geared towards curbing illegal immigration. In the White House, Biden has largely followed through on that promise. Now, people, who would have otherwise not ventured into the United States, are entering the country in droves.

Needless to say, no country can survive without borders and border security. Liberals may choose to delude themselves with fantasies but fact remains that a country has a limited amount of resources which it can allot to its citizens. Given India’s past struggles with illegal immigration, a fate much worse than USA awaits us if India does not act tough on the same.

There is a saying that goes ‘A stitch in time saves nine’. The Manipur order ought to be seen in that light. Failure to do the same in Assam has led to vast demographic shift in the state which has fueled great concerns for law and order.

The order by the Manipur government is only geared towards ensuring that illegal immigrants do not see circumstances in India that encourages more to follow suit. Offering food and shelter would be interpreted by most as an incentive for more illegal immigrants to follow suit. And given India’s situation, that is something we cannot afford.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmanipur myanmar refugee order
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Liberals oppose Manipur order to control influx of illegals from Myanmar: How they’re itching to watch India go the US way and repeat past...

K Bhattacharjee -
The Manipur Government has issued an order to control the influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar into the state.
Media

BBC, with history of anti-Hindu bias, attempts to take Hinduism out of Holi and Islamise the festival of colours: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The British public broadcaster BBC took to social media to Islamise Holi and attempted to take Hinduism out of the festival.

Mamata Banerjee tells women to beat up BJP workers with utensils, calls herself Royal Bengal Tiger: Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee has declared herself a Royal Bengal Tiger while campaigning in Nandigram ahead of polling on 1st April.

Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 becomes law after Presidential assent: Read how it alters the power equation in Delhi

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The centre had passed the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on last Monday and later in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Mehbooba Mufti says she was denied a passport because CID deems her ‘detrimental to the security of India’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The PDP Chief had filed an application in J and K High Court where J and K police had informed court that her passport application was denied due to adverse report by CID.

Uttar Pradesh: Temple priest found brutally murdered with his throat slit near Bulanshahr temple, police on alert

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the Sadhu's throat was slit using a sharp weapon.

Recently Popular

Politics

‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.
Read more
Politics

Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.
Read more
Politics

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.
Read more
Sports

Manchester United FC attacked on social media for wishing their Hindu supporters a happy Holi

OpIndia Staff -
Manchester United Football Club wished Hindus a happy Holi on the occasion of the festival of colours.
Read more
World

Bangladesh: Islamists chant ‘direct action’, attack Hindu temples to protest PM Modi’s visit

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Bangladesh attacked Hindu Temples to protest against the official visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Nawab Malik informed that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,026FansLike
526,514FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com