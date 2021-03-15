Two men on their way to offering namaz in Uttar Pradesh’s meerut were caught stealing women’s underwear which were kept for drying. The whole act was caught on camera.

In the video shared by journalist Sachin Gupta, one can see two men arrive on a two-wheeler in a lane. One of the youth then wears the skull cap, getting ready to offer namaz while the other one sneakily steals the underwear hanging out for drying. While the man with skull cap goes ahead for namaz, the other person drives away with the stolen underwear.

As per reports, the residents of the area approached police station to register a complaint regarding the same. While the police were surprised at such a complaint, the residents believe this stealing of underwear could be part of some occult practice. AajTak report cites Sadar Bazar Police station’s Sunil Dua who said that initial investigation points to some occult practice. People pointed out that there is a religious place nearby and suspected someone related to that place to have done it.

One Mohammad Romin has been arrested by Meerut Police. The police is currently investigating the case.