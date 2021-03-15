Monday, March 15, 2021
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Meerut youths on their way to namaz steal woman's undergarment hanging for...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Meerut youths on their way to namaz steal woman’s undergarment hanging for drying, people suspect occult practice

As per reports, the residents of the area approached police station to register a complaint regarding the same. While the police were surprised at such a complaint, the residents believe this stealing of underwear could be part of some occult practice.

OpIndia Staff
Two men on a two-wheeler on their way to offering namaz steal women's underwear (image courtesy: screenshot of video shared by @sachingupta787)
10

Two men on their way to offering namaz in Uttar Pradesh’s meerut were caught stealing women’s underwear which were kept for drying. The whole act was caught on camera.

In the video shared by journalist Sachin Gupta, one can see two men arrive on a two-wheeler in a lane. One of the youth then wears the skull cap, getting ready to offer namaz while the other one sneakily steals the underwear hanging out for drying. While the man with skull cap goes ahead for namaz, the other person drives away with the stolen underwear.

As per reports, the residents of the area approached police station to register a complaint regarding the same. While the police were surprised at such a complaint, the residents believe this stealing of underwear could be part of some occult practice. AajTak report cites Sadar Bazar Police station’s Sunil Dua who said that initial investigation points to some occult practice. People pointed out that there is a religious place nearby and suspected someone related to that place to have done it.

One Mohammad Romin has been arrested by Meerut Police. The police is currently investigating the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmeerut underwear, meerut underwear theif,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Meerut youths on their way to namaz steal woman’s undergarment hanging for drying, people suspect occult practice

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the residents of the area approached police station to register a complaint regarding the same. While the police were surprised at such a complaint, the residents believe this stealing of underwear could be part of some occult practice.
Opinions

Yashwant Sinha – Story of a Compulsive Betrayer and Political Migratory Bird

Guest Author -
Since 2014 Yashwant Sinha has exhibited the ‘Naaraaz Fufaji’ behaviour since 2014, apparently for not being taken in as Minister.

Sovan Chatterjee and friend Baisakhi quit BJP over ticket denial: Read their resignation letters to state party president Dilip Ghosh

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Sovan Chatterjee and Baisakhi Banerjee have quit the BJP after the former was denied ticket from Behala East.

How Sachin Vaze was reinstated into Mumbai Police overnight following 16 years of suspension citing Covid: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze is at the heart of the grave conspiracy that has surfaced over the Antilla Bomb Scare case.

Sachin Vaze sent to NIA custody till 25th March

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze is currently under investigation in the Antilia bomb case where explosive-laden car was found parked outside Reliance Group's Mukesh Ambani residence.

While Sanjay Raut praises Sachin Vaze as ‘honest’ and ‘capable’, latter names Shiv Sena leaders in Antilia explosives case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is busy hailing Mumbai Police, in particular, Sachin Vaze, the latter has reportedly named Shiv Sena leaders in the Antilia explosives case.

Recently Popular

News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Details

OpIndia Staff -
NIA arrested 'encounter specialist' Sachin Vaze in the case where an explosive-laden car was planted near Mukesh Ambani residence
Read more
World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
News Reports

‘I am a piece of iceberg’: Sachin Vaze has revealed involvement of other policemen, ‘bigger role’ of Shiv Sena leaders, claims report

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze has admitted that he was involved in the Antilla Bomb Scare case and named Shiv Sena leaders.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Three arrested for sharing photo of children doing namaz on the road on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand Police has arrested three people for making the picture of children performing namaz on road viral.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,748FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com