Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Home News Reports NYT's claims on Mumbai grid failure: Chinese cyber attack theory was floated earlier too,...
News Reports
Updated:

NYT’s claims on Mumbai grid failure: Chinese cyber attack theory was floated earlier too, but committee including IIT experts had denied. Details

"We had sent a team to Mumbai, and their conclusion was that there were some mistakes by the operators and those who handle state transmission system," Power Minister RK Singh has stated to News 18 stating that the claims of Chinese cyber-attack were false.

Anurag
Power Grid
IIT Mumbai had denied sabotage in Mumbai Power Outage (Image: Laurseum/Pixabay)
36

On March 1, the central government had denied the New York Times report that suggested the power outage that occurred in Mumbai in October 2020 was Chinese handiwork. As per reports, it was a human error and not sabotage. It has to be noted that in November 2020, a state government-appointed committee probing Mumbai’s power outage also reported that there was no sabotage behind the outage. Notably, the NYT report had also suggested that there was malware, but most of them were never activated.

The New York Times report lacks evidence

The NYT report that came out on February 28 speculates on the line of the November 2020 reports that suggested there might be a possibility of cyber-attack from foreign actors, specifically from China. The US-based research organisation Recorded Future had stated to NYT that as they were unable to enter the Indian power system, they could not look into the details of the code placed in strategic power distribution systems across the country.

They added that they have notified the Indian authorities, but so far, they have not reported what they have found. Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut had also said in November that the outage caused in Mumbai may be due to a cyber-attack based on the preliminary report. Back in November, Maharashtra Cyber Department and Cyber Intelligence cell have also speculated that they suspect the power grid failure may have been a result of a Chinese cyber-attack.

On March 1, Raut tweeted that he had received a report by the State Cyber Police Department that affirms the possibility of a cyber-attack. It has to be noted that the state power ministry had set up a committee that included experts from IIT Mumbai, VNIT Nagpur and others. The committee had denied any possibilities of sabotage at that time.

According to committee's report, due to the delay in immediate action by the system, the lights in Mumbai and suburbs were switched off at the same time."

Power Ministry denied the claims

The union power ministry under RK Singh has denied the claims of any sabotage that had caused power disruption. In the statement, the minister said that it was caused by a human error. Singh further added that the engineer and operator on duty were blamed in the report for lapses that led to the outage. News18 quoted Singh saying, “We had sent a team to Mumbai, and their conclusion was that there were some mistakes by the operators and those who handle state transmission system. So they have identified the point where mistakes happened, and I will be writing to state government so that they can call for an explanation and take action.”

The mere presence of malware is not evidence of sabotage

To detect viruses and cyber-attacks, security experts use tools to identify malicious codes that are harming the system. To mask the malicious virus or malware from the experts, the cybercriminals often hide a dormant code in the malware that masks its actual functionality. These dormant or inactive malware need additional commands to activate.

The reports suggest that most of the malware infused in the power grid found by the security experts were never active. That means while they pose a possible threat to the system, the hackers were not able to sabotage the system.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMumbai grid failure, Grid failure Chinese attack, Chinese cyber attack
Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Ajay Maken becomes one of the first party leaders to take COVID-19 jab even as Congress maintains silence over vaccination drive

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Ajay Maken, along with his wife, mother and mother-in-law took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine this morning at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Delhi
News Reports

FIR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Abdul Rehman for molestation, assault, was earlier booked for anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Abdul Rehman, who is a legislator from the Seelampur constituency, claimed that the allegations against him are 'false' and 'baseless'.

Dissenting Congress leaders plan to hold another event in Haryana, question party’s election strategy in West Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hitting out at the Congress, G-23 leader Anand Sharma questioned the decision of the party to forge an alliance with radical cleric Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF).

‘Go drink urine’: Pro-Khalistani elements attack ‘Tiranga and Maple rally’ organised by Canadian Indians, insult the Tricolour

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pro-Khalistani elements attack a 'Tiranga and Maple' rally organised by Indian Canadians to celebrate the co-ordination between the two countries.

After Khalistanis, Akali Dal and Sikh religious body extend support to Deep Sidhu who desecrated Red Fort during Republic Day riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa revealed that Delhi Sikh Gurudwara body has extended legal support to Deep Sidhu.

Confusion about Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s birthdate intensifies as he claims he turned 44 in 2021: Details

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
The precise birthdate of former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has been shrouded in mystery for the longest time.

Recently Popular

Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Read more
Fact-Check

The Hindu ‘journalist’ Suhasini Haidar puts out misinformation about ISRO satellite launch: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Suhasini Haidar, National Editor of 'The Hindu', put out false information on social media in attempt to mislead the public.
Read more
Editor's picks

Gujarat: Ahmedabad woman Ayesha commits suicide by jumping into Sabarmati River, last video message goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Ayesha, a young woman, can be heard announcing her decision to commit suicide.
Read more
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Rashmi Samant, president-elect of Oxford Student Union resigns after online attacks over her Hindu roots and old social media posts

OpIndia Staff -
An Oxford University staff member dragged Rashmi's parents in the controversy, using their display picture which had Lord Ram's photo.
Read more
News Reports

Australian media slam Justin Trudeau for abstaining vote against China, calls his government the most pathetic in the history of the Five Eyes

OpIndia Staff -
Sky News Australia host called Justin Trudeau government the most pathetic in the history of Five Eyes nations
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,147FansLike
521,262FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com