Thursday, March 18, 2021
Mamata Says ‘Khela Hobe’, but BJP believes in ‘Vikas Hobe’: PM Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned around the ruling Trinamool Congress' campaign slogan of Khela Hobe to criticise the party’s misrule and politics of appeasement for the last decade.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi in Purulia/ Image Source: DNA
40

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a rally in Purulia ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Addressing his second rally in West Bengal ahead of the crucial polls, Prime Minister Modi referred to the Hindu epic Ramayana on his campaign trail in poll-bound West Bengal’s Purulia to point out the crisis facing the area currently. PM Modi said that the land of Purulia had witnessed Lord Ram and Goddess Sita’s exile.

Citing the significance of the place, PM Modi pointed out that the place was known as Sita Kund as Lord Ram had got water from the ground by shooting an arrow when Sita was thirsty. However, today the entire Purulia faces a water crisis currently, said PM Modi.

Attacking the previous governments in the state, PM Modi said it was the Left government that made the region suffer and then the TMC government did not let industries develop in Bengal. The kind of work that should’ve been done for irrigation, did not take place in Bengal, said PM Modi. To put things in perspective, Tata Nano factory was scheduled to begin operations in 2008 in Singur, West Bengal. However, over land acquisition controversy, the plant was eventually shifted to Sanand in Gujarat.

“I know the problems faced in rearing livestock due to less water. TMC govt was busy in its khel by leaving farming on its own,” PM Modi further said.

He also pointed out that TMC’s governance has led to an acute water crisis in Purulia. Water shortage is so rampant in Purulia that farmers and Adivasis do not even get enough water to do farming.

“Women here have to travel far and wide to get drinking water. ‘Didi’ has to account for all this,” PM Modi said.

BJP will bring development in Bengal, Didi responsible for Maoists: PM Modi

In his rally, PM Modi said the double-engine BJP government will ensure Bengal development and said that Bengal would be only striving towards development. The BJP government will provide employment opportunities to Dalits, Adivasis and other backward societies, added Prime Minister Modi.

During his speech, PM Modi alleged that Mamata Banerjee’s heartless govt has led to the creation of a sect of Maoists who have plundered the lands, wealth etc., of the poor people of the state.

However, BJP will improve the road connectivity of Purulia and bring in development, he said. After May 2, the infrastructure will be developed, those involved in handicraft will also get their due, said PM Modi.

PM Modi attacks Mamata over appeasement politics

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned around the ruling Trinamool Congress’ campaign slogan of Khela Hobe to criticise the party’s misrule and politics of appeasement for the last decade. PM Modi said the people of Bengal would punish Mamata for years of misrule.

“Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe. Didi bole kela hobe, BJP bole mohila der utthan hobe. Didi bole chela hobe, BJP bole school hobe… Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe,” PM Modi said.

Attacking Mamata Banerjee over her minority appeasement politics, PM Modi said people will not forget what Mamata Banerjee has done in the last few years. During his rally, PM Modi also attacked Mamata Banerjee over her controversial statements in support of Islamic terrorist responsible for Batla House encounters in Delhi in 2008, who was recently sentenced to death.

Mamata expressed doubt over Batla house encounters, did not believe in airstrikes

He also targeted Mamata Banerjee for expressing doubt over the Pulwama terror attacks and the subsequent airstrikes carried out by the Indian Airforce against the terror camps inside Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the people of Bengal have already made up their mind long back. PM Modi said that Bengal has been saying, “Lok Sabha mein TMC half aur iss baar poori saaf” and seeing this determination, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is taking out her frustration on him.

“But for us, she’s a daughter like crores of daughters of India. Respect for them is part of our culture,” he added.

Launching a blistering attack on Mamata Banerjee-led government, PM Modi said TMC is “Transfer My Commission, we believe in DBT, ‘Direct Benefit Transfer”.

PM Modi meets families and relatives of deceased BJP workers

Prime Minister Modi also met families and relatives of BJP workers who were killed due to the political violence in the state. Addressing the rally, PM Modi said the BJP government would act against all the culprits responsible for killing innocent lives.

Politics in West Bengal has long been marred with violence, and ever since BJP has gained significance in the state, the ruling Trinamool Congress led by CM Mamata Banerjee has waged a bloody campaign against the party. Several BJP workers have been killed allegedly by the left and TMC cadres in the last few months.

On March 7, in his first rally in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. PM Modi’s rally was the culmination of the BJP’s “Parivartan Yatra”, and more than 10 lakh people had reportedly attended the rally. 

The Purulia rally is the second of the Prime Minister’s 20-odd rallies scheduled to be held in the state ahead of the assembly elections. The eight-phase Assembly polls for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The results will be announced on May 2.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Mamata Says 'Khela Hobe', but BJP believes in 'Vikas Hobe': PM Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee's appeasement politics

