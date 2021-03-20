Saturday, March 20, 2021
Home Law NIA Court rejects plea by Sachin Vaze to allow him to meet his lawyers...
CrimeEditor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

NIA Court rejects plea by Sachin Vaze to allow him to meet his lawyers ‘privately’: Here are the details

Judge Sitre had passed an order saying that a lawyer of Waze’s choice will be present at a visible distance during his interrogation by NIA but not at a hearing distance.

OpIndia Staff
NIA Court rejects plea by Sachin Vaze to allow him to meet his lawyers 'privately': Here are the details
Disgraced cop Sachin Vaze (Image credit: Indian Express)
1

The NIA court on Friday has rejected the plea of suspended API Sachin Vaze to meet his lawyer privately. Sachin Vaze is being probed by the NIA for his role in planting an explosive-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, and his role in the suspected murder of the owner of the Scorpio car in which explosives were laden, Mansukh Hiren.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SSP) has told the NIA court that Sachin Vaze is not cooperating in the interrogation. SSP further contended that “My basic purpose will be failed if we allow them to meet.”

Abad Ponda, the lawyer for Sachin Vaze contended that the investigation is at a ‘crucial stage’ and that, he should be allowed to meet his client (Sachin Vaze). “The investigation is at a crucial stage, please allow me to meet my client during non-interrogation hours; let’s not infringe on my fundamental rights”, he said.

Vaze’s lawyer further claimed that whenever they have been present at NIA, the interrogation was not conducted. Ponda further argued that they have set up camp at a near-by hotel so they can immediately be present at NIA when the interrogation takes place, however, they were never called. “We have also booked one room at Shalimar hotel near the office so that we can immediately reach to see my client during his interrogation”, he said.

After hearing both parties, Sachin Vaze and the Special Public Prosecutor, the NIA judge ruled that his previous order was clear in its ruling.

Judge Sitre had passed an order saying that a lawyer of Waze’s choice will be present at a visible distance during his interrogation by NIA but not at a hearing distance. Essentially, the order meant that the lawyers will be able to watch NIA interrogating Sachin Vaze, however, they will not privy to the questions being asked of him.

Interestingly, another application was rejected by the NIA court. An application moved by Sachin Vaze’s lawyer sought time to meet Vaze between the interrogations, however, the judge rejected this application as well.

Sachin Vaze – an accused in the Antilia bomb scare case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze for being a part of the group that planted the explosive-laden Scorpio on Carmichael Road (near Antilia) on February 25.

The top cop was also investigated for his alleged role in the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the Scorpio found near the Ambani residence.

Two cars – an Innova (white colour) and a Scorpio (green colour) were used to plant the bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on February 25. The police had traced the Scorpio to Mansukh Hiren, an auto part dealer in Thane.

A few days later, his dead body was found in a creek. While initially it was claimed to be suicide, further investigation revealed that it is possibly a murder. After Mansukh Hiren’s death, his wife, Vimla Hiren alleged that the vehicle was lent out to Sachin Vaze for four months till February 5. After that, it was reported stolen. She had accused Vaze of killing her husband.

Later, it was found out that Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze had used the same explosive-laden Scorpio found outside Reliance Group’s chief Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia to escort Alibagh Police in Arnab case. 

Earlier, the National Investigative Agency officials had also recovered the white Innova car from the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office. A white Innova was also suspected to be used, in addition to the Scorpio, to plant the bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on February 25.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

NIA Court rejects plea by Sachin Vaze to allow him to meet his lawyers ‘privately’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA court on Friday has rejected the plea of suspended API Sachin Vaze to meet his lawyer privately in between interrogations
News Reports

Sachin Vaze, accused in Antilia bomb scare, was chargesheeted in Rs 25 lakh extortion case, is out on anticipatory bail: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Under the tutelage of ex-API Sachin Vaze, accused Anil Yadav and Amol Patil would extort money from builders.

NIA recreates Antilia bomb scene where man in PPE kit was seen: Sachin Vaze walks in mask, over-sized kurta, handkerchief on his head

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to CCTV footage, Sachin Vaze, who is a prime accused in the Antilia bomb scare case was made to walk the scene.

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Satire Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.

Muslims backed by AIMIM leaders paving a way for Hindu exodus on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir: Telangana journalist on Bhainsa violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mr Siddhu, a journalist with Channel 369, is known for covering the Hindu-Muslim riots that broke out in Bhainsa in January 2020

From Mahindra Scorpio to Land Cruiser Prado and disgraced cop Sachin Vaze: A timeline of events till now in Antilia bomb scare case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Antilia bomb scare case shows how Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze was using several high-end luxury cars

Recently Popular

Cricket

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slammed for celebrating wedding with firecrackers after saying ‘no to crackers’

OpIndia Staff -
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on the 14th of March.
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
Crime

Mumbai: 20-year-old Toufeek Ahmed rapes female dog ‘Cheenu’, caught on CCTV camera

OpIndia Staff -
A week after a case of dog rape was reported from Mumbai, a similar case of sexual assault on another dog has come to light
Read more
Satire

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: IPS officer caught spreading anti-Hindu propaganda, his followers attack BJP leaders for protesting against his actions

OpIndia Staff -
According to the activist group - Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), RS Praveen Kumar has been carrying out anti-social activities by promoting the anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels.
Read more
News Reports

As Dasna temple authority double the size of the board placed at the temple entrance, BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary takes a U-turn

OpIndia Staff -
Dasna Temple Mahant informed that temple authorities have doubled the size of the board prohibiting Muslims entering the premises
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,658FansLike
524,820FollowersFollow
24,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com