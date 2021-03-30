Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Home World U.K. Tourism Minister asks citizens to 'resist temptation' of hugging their loved ones, urges...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

U.K. Tourism Minister asks citizens to ‘resist temptation’ of hugging their loved ones, urges to call out people who do so

The U.K. Minister further went on, exhorting people to intervene if they witness "someone behaving in an odd way".

OpIndia Staff
Nigel huddleston
Image Credit: Travel Weekly
6

United Kingdom’s Tourism and Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston in an interview with BBC Breakfast, called upon people to not “risk the health of your loved ones” through “actually hugging them and risk the spread of the disease (COVID-19)”.

The Minister then went on to make a redundant statement, “Of course when you’re hugging someone, you’re in incredibly close proximity to them.” The U.K. Minister further went on, exhorting people to intervene if they witness “someone behaving in an odd way”.

“We all know the rules…if you see somebody behaving in a slightly odd way, then maybe call them out on it in a respectful way, because sometimes some people just forget,” Nigel Huddleston said in the same segment in which he asks people to resist the temptation of hugging their loved ones.

Huddleston later added that refusing physical contact was “a little bit awkward” but the right thing to do in these circumstances. It has been over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic spread throughout the world.

The U.K. Minister’s statement has drawn reactions ranging from disbelief to laughter to scorn.

“In other words………. “If you see someone behaving like a human being then call them out on it””, said one Twitter user.

“Does he realize how ridiculous he sounds? So in theory he wants people to pull up others if they are seen to be participating in that most dangerous of activities, hugging their relatives? What a sad world this is becoming”, said another.

Many were defiantly against the Minister’s comments with one particular Twitter user saying, “I’m seeing my kids next weekend for the first time since the end of December! Wild horses wouldn’t stop me hugging them!”

The U.K. Minister made his remarks yesterday on the day when the U.K. moved towards easing their COVID-19 lockdown, with outdoor sports facilities, including tennis courts and golf courses, and weddings/gatherings of up to 6 people allowed outside.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNigel Huddleston hugging
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

‘Do what needs to be done,’ Mamata Banerjee incites Nandigram residents to engage in mob violence: Here’s everything she said

Dibakar Dutta -
Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday was seen advocating mob justice and inciting the people of Nandigram to unleash violence.
News Reports

‘BJP will kill a woman from its own party’: Mamata Banerjee peddles bizarre theory amidst growing fear of loss from Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst ongoing State Legislative elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen making outrageous claims about BJP

Data of over 3.5 million MobiKwik users up for sale on darknet by hackers: January hack, what OpIndia found and what users can do

News Reports Anurag -
Mobikwik has denied the claims of data breach but the experts believe that the leak is real.

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

News Reports Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.

He will teach girls to bend: Here is why Communist leader from Kerala wants girls to stay away from ‘unmarried’ Rahul Gandhi

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Left leader Joyce George has caused a controversy following his comments on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Another plot twist to Sachin Vaze case: Number plate retrieved from Mithi river traced to Aurangabad official who claims his car was stolen

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vehicles and fake number plates have had critical roles to play in the case of Mumbai's tainted cop Sachin Vaze

Recently Popular

Opinions

As Netizens trend #NoPropagandaHoli, here are 7 examples of when brands made the Hindu festival an excuse to peddle the liberal agenda

Akshita Bhadauria -
Social media users have strongly opposed the virtue signaling by brands and 'influencers' centered around Holi.
Read more
Media

BBC, with history of anti-Hindu bias, attempts to take Hinduism out of Holi and Islamise the festival of colours: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The British public broadcaster BBC took to social media to Islamise Holi and attempted to take Hinduism out of the festival.
Read more
Entertainment

NCB arrests Ajaz Khan, who said he will keep Quran above Constitution, in connection with Bollywood drug nexus investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken actor Ajaz Khan into its custody in the Bollywood drug nexus investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Nawab Malik informed that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
Politics

‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,042FansLike
526,536FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com