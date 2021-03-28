Sunday, March 28, 2021
Home World Nike, H&M, Uniqlo and other brands face fire in China after comments on forced...
Editor's picksWorld
Updated:

Nike, H&M, Uniqlo and other brands face fire in China after comments on forced labour camps in Xinjiang

Shares of H&M, Nike Inc. and others have said to have plummeted after Chinese government officials endorsed the boycott and celebrities cut ties with brands including Adidas, New Balance and Japan’s Uniqlo.

OpIndia Staff
4

As per a report in Global Times, a Chinese government mouthpiece, brands like Nike and H&M have become the next target of netizens in China after their stance over Xinjiang cotton supply issues. 

The Chinese netizens reportedly made #nike the biggest trend on China’s Twitter-like platform, Sina Weibo with 720 million views and 530,000 comments over its announcement highlighting its boycott of Xinjiang cotton.

The social media users in China have labeled the company’s announcement disgusting and advised the brand to leave China. Nike, in an official statement, stated, “We are concerned about reports of forced labor in, and connected to, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR). We have been conducting ongoing diligence with our suppliers in China to identify and assess potential forced labor risks related to employment of Uyghurs, or other ethnic minorities from XUAR, in other parts of China.”

The company also specified, “Nike does not source products from the XUAR and we have confirmed with our contract suppliers that they are not using textiles or spun yarn from the region.”

Nike’s official statement on purpose.nike.com

It is not yet clear when Nike made the above statement.

Chinese social media users are outraging over global brands after Europe, the U.S. and other countries sanctioned Chinese officials this week over alleged human rights abuses. Since then there has been a call to boycott brands such as Nike, H&M and Burberry. While the brands are trying to distance themselves from reports of forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region, the local media and netizens seem to be unhappy with the brand statements suggesting they would stop buying cotton from Xinjiang or claimed that their supply chain does not include procurement from that region.

H&M had made the statement last year stating that it will no longer be procuring cotton from Xinjiang after reports revealed forced labour by Uyghur Muslims. On Friday, H&M was removed from Didi Chuxing ride-hailing app for all of China’s major cities. The Human Rights section of hmgroup.com has removed the statement on Xinjiang as of Friday. Statements of brands like Inditex, VF Corp, PVH and Abercrombie & Fitch were also no longer available since Thursday.

Shares of H&M, Nike Inc. and others have said to have plummeted after Chinese government officials endorsed the boycott and celebrities cut ties with brands including Adidas, New Balance and Japan’s Uniqlo. 

On Wednesday last week, the US Customs and Border Protection agency said that its “Withhold Release Order” would “ban cotton and cotton products” from XPCC, which is a powerful Chinese quasi-military organization. It is believed that the company uses the detained Uighur Muslims as slave labor.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom too have acknowledged the gross human rights violation of Uighur Muslims.

Boris Johnson almost instantly received support from Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison on the issue.

So far, China has claimed that the news about mistreatment and human rights abuse in the Xinjiang region are false and continues to remain in denial.

China exploiting slave labour to supply western markets

As per a report, there are more than 80,000 Uyghurs who were transferred to different parts of the country between 2017 and 2019. Some of them were sent directly from the detention camps. The number included in the report was conservative, and the actual numbers can be much higher. These workers not only work as forced labour but have to undergo compulsory organized Mandarin and ideological training outside working hours. They are constantly under surveillance and not allowed to take part in any religious observations.

In recent years, the transfer of ‘forced labour’ has increased from Xinjiang. As per the media reports, 20,859 ‘rural surplus labourers’ from Xinjiang were transferred to other Chinese regions in 2017. In 2018, the number increased to 28,000, and in 2019 approx 32,000 people were transferred out of Xinjiang.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsH&M, uyghur muslims cotton, uyghur muslims genocide, china cotton
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Nike, H&M, Uniqlo and other brands face fire in China after comments on forced labour camps in Xinjiang

OpIndia Staff -
Shares of H&M, Nike Inc. and others have said to have plummeted after Chinese government officials endorsed the boycott and celebrities cut ties with brands including Adidas, New Balance and Japan’s Uniqlo.
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Miscreants burn Holika before Holi in Muzaffarnagar

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, two days prior to the prescribed time of Holika Dahan.

Uttar Pradesh: Plastic veil to ‘protect’ over 40 mosques in ‘sensitive’ areas ahead of ‘Joota Maar Holi’ procession to maintain peace

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As there are mosques located along the route of the procession, the officials have added a thick security blanket across the town.

Rakesh Tikait threatens to cut off electricity in 16 states if Centre does not reconsider farm laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait has not yet clarified which 16 states he plans to plunge into darkness. As of now, there are twelve states where BJP is the ruling party and 6 states where BJP is part of the ruling coalition.

Woman dead, six injured as man goes on stabbing spree at Canada’s Vancouver library, suspect arrested

World OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has now gone viral, the perpetrator can be seen stabbing himself in his leg before he was taken into custody.

Facebook services down, Bangladesh deploys border guard as Islamist protests over PM Modi’s visit continue: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Facebook services are down in Bangladesh as Islamists protest against the visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recently Popular

Politics

Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
Crime

Sachin Vaze had forgotten to plant threat letter inside explosive-laden Scorpio, had gone back to place it: NIA

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has revealed that Sachin Vaze had first forgotten to place the threat letter inside the Scorpio and had later gone back to plant it.
Read more
Politics

Leaked audio clip shows Mamata Banerjee pleading BJP’s Nandigram leader for help, Pralay Pal refuses to betray the Adhikaris: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A leaked audio clip of a conversation between Mamata Banerjee and BJP district Vice President Pralay Pal has surfaced.
Read more
News Reports

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back
Read more
Politics

New leaked audio shows Mamata Banerjee allegedly instructing aide to bury BJP leader in a pit: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Arjun Singh said, "Who leaked this audio tape, only Mathurapur MP CM Jatua or Mamata Banerjee can answer."
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,992FansLike
526,251FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com