Pakistan: ‘Money of Muslims can’t be spent on building temples as per Sharia’, says Jamaat-e-Islami

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had slammed the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for neglecting the Hindu religious sites in the country based on a report submitted to it.

Pakistan: Use of 'Muslim money' for temples is against Sharia, says JI Chief
During a press conference on Saturday (February 27), Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq rejected the idea of using taxpayers’ money for constructing temples in Pakistan.

While assuming taxpayers in Pakistan to be only ‘Muslims’, Haq said that the money cannot be used against the guidelines of the Sharia and the discretion of the Muslim population in the country. At around 22 minutes into the press conference, he said, “As per Sharia, the money of Muslims cannot be used for building temples. If Hindus collect funds to build their own temple, then, it is their choice.”

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief further added, “However, using our money to build temples is not permissible. If a Minister wants to pay for the temple with his own funds, then he can do so. But the money of Muslims has to be used in a manner they deem fit.”

While slamming Siraj-Ul-Haq for his comments, Pakistani Hindu activist Kapil Dev tweeted, “Siraj-ul-Haq, there are five million Hindu tax payers in this country. You make it with their money. Even if it is not approved, make it from the taxes received from buying and selling alcohol in our name. If not, the endowment department will be closed. Build from the rents of temples and gurdwaras.”

Hindu religious sites lying in a state of decay, say Pakistan SC committee

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had slammed the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for neglecting the Hindu religious sites in the country based on a report submitted to it. According to reports, a one-man commission was set up by the Supreme Court comprising of Dr Shoaib Suddle, with three supporting members namely Dr Ramesh Vankwani, Saqib Jillani and the attorney general of Pakistan.

The report said the sites had been lying in a state of decay. The commission visited the Katas Raj temples, Chakwal and Prahlad Mandir, Multan on January 6, 2021, and January 7, 2021, respectively and saw that the sites were lying neglected. A letter of the ETPB reportedly stated that out of 365 Hindu temples in Pakistan, only 13 (3.6%) were being managed by the board, 65 (17.8%) had been left to the Hindu community and the remaining 287 (78.6%) had been abandoned to the land mafias.

