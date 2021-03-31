Wednesday, March 31, 2021
‘Does Mamata Banerjee have courage to admit that people detonate bombs after chanting Allahu Akbar?’ Sambit Patra slams TMC for maligning Lord Ram

Sambit Patra said that TMC and Mamata Banerjee have the gall of maligning Lord Ram but they lack the courage to admit that bomb explosions are preceded by chants of Allahu Akbar.

Sambit Patra slams Mamata Banerjee for maligning Lord Ram by claiming murders and rapes are committed in his name
Sambit Patra(L), Mamata Banerjee(R)
BJP leader Sambit Patra today slammed the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) daring them to admit there are people who kill people in the name of Allah and after shouting “Allahu Akbar”. Patra had made the comments after TMC party members had alleged that murders and rapes were committed in the name of Lord Ram.

Speaking at a debate on Aajtak, Patra said that the TMC party and Mamata Banerjee have the gall of maligning Lord Ram but they lack the courage to admit that bomb explosions are preceded by chants of Allahu Akbar.

“You may claim murders are committed in the name of Lord Ram. One of the TMC members even claimed that rape was committed in the name of Lord Ram. But, I would like to ask you, do you have the courage of admitting that innocent people are killed in the name of Allah? Does Mamata Banerjee have the courage to accept that bomb blasts are carried out after chanting Allahu Akbar?” Patra said.

The debate on Aaj Tak was surrounding the controversy that was triggered after Mamata Banerjee pulled out gotra card ahead of the polls in Nandigram. During the last leg of campaigning in Nandigram, the constituency from where the TMC chief is set to fight the upcoming polls, Mamata Banerjee declared that she is ’Shandilya’.

The remark was made, presumably in a bid to attract votes from the Shandilya community. Following Mamata Banerjee’s gotra declaration, BJP leader Giriraj Singh sharply asked if Rohingya and illegal immigrants from Bangladesh also belong to the Shandaliya community.

TMC Mahua Moitra demeans Brahmins, calls them “Chotiwala Rakshasa Clan”

TMC MP Mohua Moitra jumped into the controversy. But, she could not hide her disdain for Hindus. Moitra said she is proud of Mamata belonging to the Rohingya clan and remarked that it is far better than being from the “Chotiwala Rakshasa Clan”. 

Nandigram is all set to witness the most high-profile contest in the second phase where Banerjee and Adhikari are taking on each other. Adhikari, who had joined BJP in December last year, had pledged that he will quit politics if he does not defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

