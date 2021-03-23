The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered a diary from Sachin Vaze’s office which contains information on financial transactions, as per reports. The monetary transactions listed in the diary hint at the money laundering angle which is now to be investigated. The NIA is likely to approach ED to probe the financial transactions further.

As per a CNN News18 report, the diary allegedly has extortion details in code words from some famous pubs and clubs in Mumbai. However, Sachin Vaze has denied having any knowledge about the diary.

More trouble for Sachin Vaze.



NIA discoveries the diary of Sachin Vaze.



‘Extortation’ money details and entries in code words found in the diary.



Vaze refuses knowing any details.@Herman_Gomes shares details pic.twitter.com/2U3NTui2RU — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 23, 2021

A letter written by former Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked controversial cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs. 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants, and other establishments.

Yesterday, it was reported that Param Bir Singh has moved the Supreme Court demanding an investigation into the “various corrupt practices” of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

BREAKING: Former Police Commissioner @MumbaiPolice Parambir Singh moves #SupremeCourt seeking probe into allegations made by him in his letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray @CMOMaharashtra. Plea was filed today



Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi to appear for Singh pic.twitter.com/VwGKBKV3XB — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 22, 2021

Param Bir Singh’s letter revealed that, “For achieving the aforesaid target, the Hon’ble Home Minister told Shri Sachin Vaze that there were about 1750 bars and restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of 2-3 lakhs was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of 40-50 crores was achievable.”

In a latest update, NIA carried out search operations in a hotel room of a 5-star in Mumbai booked by Sachin Vaze using a forged Aadhaar card with a fake name. It is interesting to note that Sachin Vaze stayed at Trident Nariman Point, Mumbai from February 16 to February 20. The dates coincide with when a team of police of which Sachin was a part of, raided various establishments in Mumbai at night for various violations of licence conditions like staying open at night beyond permitted hours, among other reasons.