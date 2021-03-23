Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home News Reports Diary recovered from Sachin Vaze's office, information of monetary transactions hint at money laundering:...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Diary recovered from Sachin Vaze’s office, information of monetary transactions hint at money laundering: Reports

The NIA is likely to approach the ED for probe money laundering angle in the Sachin Vaze case

OpIndia Staff
45

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered a diary from Sachin Vaze’s office which contains information on financial transactions, as per reports. The monetary transactions listed in the diary hint at the money laundering angle which is now to be investigated. The NIA is likely to approach ED to probe the financial transactions further.

As per a CNN News18 report, the diary allegedly has extortion details in code words from some famous pubs and clubs in Mumbai. However, Sachin Vaze has denied having any knowledge about the diary.

A letter written by former Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked controversial cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs. 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants, and other establishments.

Yesterday, it was reported that Param Bir Singh has moved the Supreme Court demanding an investigation into the “various corrupt practices” of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh’s letter revealed that, “For achieving the aforesaid target, the Hon’ble Home Minister told Shri Sachin Vaze that there were about 1750 bars and restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of 2-3 lakhs was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of 40-50 crores was achievable.”

In a latest update, NIA carried out search operations in a hotel room of a 5-star in Mumbai booked by Sachin Vaze using a forged Aadhaar card with a fake name. It is interesting to note that Sachin Vaze stayed at Trident Nariman Point, Mumbai from February 16 to February 20. The dates coincide with when a team of police of which Sachin was a part of, raided various establishments in Mumbai at night for various violations of licence conditions like staying open at night beyond permitted hours, among other reasons.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssachin vaze diary, sachin vaze money laundering, sachin waze
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal: Congress ally Indian Secular Front leader’s house set ablaze after chief Abbas Siddiqui rally, party blames TMC

OpIndia Staff -
Members of the Indian Secular Front have pinned the blame of the incident on the incumbent TMC in West Bengal
News Reports

Diary recovered from Sachin Vaze’s office, information of monetary transactions hint at money laundering: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA is likely to approach the ED for probe money laundering angle in the Sachin Vaze case

From 2012 to 2021: 12 tragic tales of the Hindus facing systematic persecution at the hands of the radical Islamists in Bangladesh

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
The tragic tale of the Hindus in Bangladesh which started with the 1947 genocide only to heighten during the Bangladesh Liberation War continues until today

Jihad against an innocent Hindu girl transformed chemical engineer Deepak Tyagi into Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati: Here is his life story

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati recently penned an article in which he recounted his journey from being Chemical Engineer Deepak Tyagi to the mahant of the Dasna Devi Temple.

Sachin Vaze stayed in five-star hotel under fake Aadhaar: More revelations come to fore as one more luxury car gets seized

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This is the fifth car which has been recovered or seized in the current ongoing Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death case.

Maharashtra mayhem: Pawar asserts Deshmukh was in home isolation in Nagpur, latter fact-checks his boss

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pawar has not yet given an updated and amended chronology of Deshmukh's whereabouts to fit the narrative.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra ATS Chief who declared Mansukh Hiren’s death case ‘solved’ is Shiv Sena leader’s son in law

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra ATS and Shiv Sena leader's son-in-law, Shivdeep Lande announced on Facebook that Mansukh Hiren's death case has been solved by the ATS
Read more
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals how a filmmaker wanted her to ‘strip to underwear’ and how she was racially bullied as a teenager

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Chopra in her interview with Oprah Winfrey also said that she has had Christianity, Islam and Hinduism influence her upbringing.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze ran ‘extortion shop’ inside CIU office at Police Commissioner’s headquarters, collected lakhs from restaurant owners: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Mid-day has cited sources in Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association(AHAR) to allege that Sachin Vaze was extorting money from business owners since December and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's demand was 'over and above' what Vaze was already collecting.
Read more
Politics

MP who raised Sachin Vaze case in Lok Sabha says she was threatened by Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, he blames her ‘body language’

OpIndia Staff -
Amravati MP Navneet Rana has accused Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her in the Lok Sabha lobby.
Read more
News Reports

Nagpur hospital letter refutes Sharad Pawar and Deshmukh’s claims, says Anil Deshmukh was not prescribed home quarantine

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had claimed that Anil Deshmukh was recommended home quarantine by the hospital
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,803FansLike
525,430FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com