The precise birthdate of former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has been shrouded in mystery for the longest time. It appeared to have been solved when he released his autobiography but speculations turned rife following his birthday tweet on the 1st of March, 2021.

Shahid Afridi said, “Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes – 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match winning performances for all MS fans.”

Source: Twitter

The former cricketer, who is prone to making controversial comments, declared that he turned 44 in 2021. But it is at odds with his birthdate mentioned in official documents and that he said in his biography. According to official records, he was born in 1980. However, in his autobiography ‘Game Changer’, he said he was born in 1975.

Thus, according to official records, Shahid Afridi should have turned 41 in 2021 and if we are to go by his autobiography, he has turned 46 years old. But in his tweet, he claimed that he has turned 44.

His age has been a topic of recurrent jokes among cricket fans who speculate that he is much older than he lets on. It is said in jest that he gains one year with the passage of every two years. “I was just nineteen, and not sixteen like they claim. I was born in 1975. So yes, the authorities stated my age incorrectly,” he had written in his autobigraphy.