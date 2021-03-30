Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday announced that his nephew Nihal Tharoor has invented a game with his colleague that has turned out to be a sensation in the gaming world. Shashi Tharoor said that a player has to “solve the mystery of a suspicious death in London by looking through clues on the victim’s mobile”.

My nephew ⁦@NihalTharoor⁩ (right) invented a game w/his colleague Ben that’s taking the gaming world by storm! You solve the mystery of a suspicious death in London by looking through clues on the victim’s mobile. #DeadMansPhone is officially live! https://t.co/QQ7qGrU9x3 pic.twitter.com/VuX2WB7VR8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 30, 2021

The announcement attracted mockery from people on social media due to the fact that the senior Congress leader’s wife died under suspicious circumstances as well and he is an accused in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Shashi Tharoor is charged with abetting the suicide of his wife.

People asked Tharoor on social media if he saw the irony of the comment.

Do you see the irony in it https://t.co/OWI7bKcFB1 — Deepak Kumar (@wokesrdumb) March 30, 2021

Others said that they could clearly see the source of Nihal’s inspiration.

We can clearly see, from where he got the inspiration for this creativity https://t.co/Fg3RKfH0Pk — Viral R Patel વિરલ પટેલ (@PatelViral) March 30, 2021

There were others who were more explicit in their comments, saying that there was now some hope for the Sunanda Pushkar death case.

So that game should solve sunanda pushkar case first https://t.co/tLKf5uxaEV — sameera madabhushi (@sameerasame) March 30, 2021

Netizens took plenty of jibes at Shashi Tharoor over the tweet promoting his nephew’s game.

I hope the CCTV footage are not available in the game, else it would become too easy to catch the criminal. https://t.co/Fm81qhhqaQ — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeLo_) March 30, 2021

Are you trolling self or rather our machinery that still sits clueless after years?? 🤔 https://t.co/2HTWmBei0j — Curiosweety (@curiosweetie) March 30, 2021

To solve the mystery of suspicious death.. Wow😐😐 https://t.co/AQ9jDPKurn — Rohit – ਰੋਹਿਤ (@stupiddentist) March 30, 2021

Sunanda Pushkar death case

Sunanda Pushkar, the wife of Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor was found dead under mysterious conditions in her suite at Delhi’s Leela Hotel on January 17, 2014.

On January 16, 2014, Sunanda Pushkar had a spat on Twitter with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar after rumours of the latter having affair with Shashi Tharoor went abuzz. Sunanda also accused Mehr of being an ISI agent and of stalking her, however, Mehr refuted these allegations, calling them ‘absurd’. Hours later these tweets were deleted from Sunanda Pushkar’s timeline. The following day, Pushkar was found dead in suite number 345 of Delhi’s Leela Palace Hotel.