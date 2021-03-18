One Ahmadi Mosque located in Garmola Virkan village in Gujranwala district of Pakistan was destroyed by extremist Mullahs on Wednesday. The vandalism by the mob was also supported by the local police. In a video of the incident, it can be seen that the dome and minarets of the mosque were demolished by the mob with the help of the police.

When State is an accomplice to persecute an already marginalized community, is there any hope left for a progressive Pakistan?#AhmadiAparthied pic.twitter.com/xGTCNiRp1b — Mona Farooq Ahmad (@MFChaudhryy) March 17, 2021

The user who posted the video questioned the law and order situation in Pakistan stating, “When State is an accomplice to persecute an already marginalized community, is there any hope left for a progressive Pakistan?”

Another tweet shared by Pakistani journalist, Bilal Farooqi alleged that the mob of extremists also desecrated the kalima inscribed on it. He also shared images of the incident. “A mob of extremist mullahs, with the help of police, demolished the dome & minarets of an Ahmadi mosque in Garmola Virkan village, Gurjranwala district and also desecrated the kalima inscribed on it. Will the Punjab govt please take action against these goons?” read his tweet.

A mob of extremist mullahs, with the help of police, demolished the dome & minarets of an Ahmadi mosque in Garmola Virkan village, Gurjranwala district and also desecrated the kalima inscribed on it. Will the Punjab govt please take action against these goons? pic.twitter.com/osURLCMtm4 — Bilal Farooqi (@bilalfqi) March 17, 2021

The mob was seen rejoicing the demolition and seen shouting, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji‘un” which means “Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return.”

The vandalism carried out by the members of Majlis-e-Tahaffuz-e-Khatme Nabuwwat, an Islamic religious movement in Pakistan aiming to protect the belief in the finality of the prophethood of Muhammad. This organisation of Sunni Muslims was largely responsible for Pakistan declaring Ahmadis as non-Muslims, as they had launched a massive campaign demanding the same. The group also demands that Sharia law should be the established law of Pakistan, and opposes any change or relaxation in the blasphemy law.

Ahmadis in Pakistan represent a persecuted minority and the exclusion of Ahmadis is even enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan. Ahmadis have also been excluded from the Pakistani government’s minority commission aimed at safeguarding the rights of the country’s minorities. An estimated 4 million Ahmadis face severe abuse and discrimination along with other minority communities like Hindus, Sikhs and Christians.

According to Pakistani constitution, Ahmadis can’t call themselves Muslims, and they can’t call their place of worship mosques. Moreover, their places of worship can’t look like a Masjid or Mosque, and they can’t have a structure like minarets. Moreover, Ahmadis also can’t write the Kalima-e-Tayyiba on its walls. Therefore, probably there won’t be any legal action against the Sunni group or the Police for the demolition, as what they did is allowed by the Pakistani constitution.