Thursday, March 18, 2021
Home News Reports Extremist Sunni group destroys an Ahmadi Mosque with the help of police in Pakistan
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Extremist Sunni group destroys an Ahmadi Mosque with the help of police in Pakistan

According to the Pakistani constitution, Ahmadis can't call themselves Muslims, they can't call their place of worship mosques, and their places of worship can't look like a Masjid or Mosque,

OpIndia Staff
6

One Ahmadi Mosque located in Garmola Virkan village in Gujranwala district of Pakistan was destroyed by extremist Mullahs on Wednesday. The vandalism by the mob was also supported by the local police. In a video of the incident, it can be seen that the dome and minarets of the mosque were demolished by the mob with the help of the police.

The user who posted the video questioned the law and order situation in Pakistan stating, “When State is an accomplice to persecute an already marginalized community, is there any hope left for a progressive Pakistan?”

Another tweet shared by Pakistani journalist, Bilal Farooqi alleged that the mob of extremists also desecrated the kalima inscribed on it. He also shared images of the incident. “A mob of extremist mullahs, with the help of police, demolished the dome & minarets of an Ahmadi mosque in Garmola Virkan village, Gurjranwala district and also desecrated the kalima inscribed on it. Will the Punjab govt please take action against these goons?” read his tweet.

The mob was seen rejoicing the demolition and seen shouting, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun” which means “Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return.”

The vandalism carried out by the members of Majlis-e-Tahaffuz-e-Khatme Nabuwwat, an Islamic religious movement in Pakistan aiming to protect the belief in the finality of the prophethood of Muhammad. This organisation of Sunni Muslims was largely responsible for Pakistan declaring Ahmadis as non-Muslims, as they had launched a massive campaign demanding the same. The group also demands that Sharia law should be the established law of Pakistan, and opposes any change or relaxation in the blasphemy law.

Ahmadis in Pakistan represent a persecuted minority and the exclusion of Ahmadis is even enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan. Ahmadis have also been excluded from the Pakistani government’s minority commission aimed at safeguarding the rights of the country’s minorities. An estimated 4 million Ahmadis face severe abuse and discrimination along with other minority communities like Hindus, Sikhs and Christians.

According to Pakistani constitution, Ahmadis can’t call themselves Muslims, and they can’t call their place of worship mosques. Moreover, their places of worship can’t look like a Masjid or Mosque, and they can’t have a structure like minarets. Moreover, Ahmadis also can’t write the Kalima-e-Tayyiba on its walls. Therefore, probably there won’t be any legal action against the Sunni group or the Police for the demolition, as what they did is allowed by the Pakistani constitution.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Telangana: IPS officer caught spreading anti-Hindu propaganda, his followers attack BJP leaders for protesting against his actions

OpIndia Staff -
According to the activist group - Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), RS Praveen Kumar has been carrying out anti-social activities by promoting the anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels.
News Reports

‘When I was CM, Shiv Sena tried to pressurize me to reinstate Sachin Vaze’: Devendra Fadnavis

OpIndia Staff -
Devendra Fadnavis revealed that all the high profile cases were directed to CIU only after the reinstatement of Sachin Vaze, raising suspicion.

Rakesh Tikait calls for demolishing godowns being built by private companies if Centre does not repeal Farm Laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In another significant update, a plea has been filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court against protestors illegally protesting outside warehouses, resulting in loss of business

‘Asif urinated on Shivling, behaved indecently in the presence of women inside the temple,’ Shringi Yadav makes shocking disclosure

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A day after his release, Shringi Yadav has now put out the chain of events that transpired last week inside the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad that has fuelled a massive controversy across the country.

Ritika Phogat, cousin of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, commits suicide after losing wrestling tournament

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ritika Phogat was only 17 and had participated in state-level competition at Lohagarh Stadium in Rajasthan.

Man chants ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’, stuns Rakesh Tikait and his supporters. Watch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tikait was recently in Bengal to campaign against the BJP in the upcoming West Bengal elections. He has extended support to the ruling TMC led by Mamata Banerjee who is currently the CM of West Bengal.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim
Read more
News Reports

Myanmar: Military regime seizes bank accounts of George Soros’s OSF, issues arrest warrant against staff members

OpIndia Staff -
The military regime in Myanmar has accused George Soros' OSF of violating financial restrictions and aiding the civil disobedience movement in the country.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, temple Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati had stated that a few years back, MLA Aslam Chaudhary's son was also caught inside the temple premises trying to sexually harass female devotees.
Read more
News Reports

Zomato Controversy: Beauty Influencer Hitesha Chandranee takes off to Maharashtra after FIR lodged against her

OpIndia Staff -
Kamaraj, the Zomato delivery agent, had filed an FIR against Hitesha Chandranee alleging that she had assaulted him with a slipper.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha government to sell 35,000 acres of land owned by Lord Jagannath Temple, encroachers asked to pay

Anurag -
Odisha government to sell 35,000 acres of land owned by Shri Jagannath Temple, Puri.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze had brought Mercedes car with fake number plate inside Mumbai Commissionerate in December 2020, claims Sub-inspector

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Toke said he was ordered to not keep any record of the Mercedes car in which Sachin Vaze had come to the Mumbai Commissionerate.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,428FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com