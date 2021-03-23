Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home Politics 'They pushed me, threatened to throw us out': Mother of BJP worker accuses TMC...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘They pushed me, threatened to throw us out’: Mother of BJP worker accuses TMC leaders of assaulting her due to son’s political activism

Amit Malviya slammed Mamata Banerjee for the atrocities being inflicted on other daughter's of West Bengal by her party goons.

OpIndia Staff
mother of BJP wroker assaulted
An 80 year old woman, mother of a BJP karyakarta, was beaten up by TMC goons in Asansol
3

As West Bengal gears up for the much-awaited Assembly elections, political violence in the state continues unabated. Today, an 80-year-old ailing mother of a BJP karyakarta was assaulted, in Chelidanga, Asansol since the latter was leading BJP’s wall painting campaign in the area. BJP Bengal took to its official Twitter handle to share the news.

The attack comes at the heels of the upcoming West Bengal State Legislative elections, where the ruling TMC has been projecting the incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as ‘Banglar Meye’ (daughter of Bengal).

Amit Malviya also took to Twitter to share the details of the incident. He slammed Mamata Banerjee for the atrocities being inflicted on other daughter’s of Bengal by her party goons.

In the video, shared by BJP Bengal, the 80-year-old mother of the BJP Karyakarta is heard saying that she was alone in the house when she was assaulted by the local TMC goons, led by Moloy Ghatak’s brother.

Moloy Ghatak is a senior member of the Trinamool Congress party, serving as the Minister of Labour and Law in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet.

Recalling the incident, the elderly lady said that around 6:30 pm when her son and his friends painted BJP’s poll graffiti on her house walls, some local TMC goons gathered there. “They at first got into an argument with my younger son, after which they manhandled me, pulled me asking me to get out of the locality.”

The 80-year-old elderly lady furthers that despite knowing that her kidneys are damaged, the local TMC youths assaulted her, vandalised her house and broke her son’s motorcycle. The ailing lady recalls that the goons threatened her by saying: “Ekhane tumaderke thakte debona” (we will not allow you all to stay here).

The lady tells the journalist that her sons have been on the hit list ever since they have joined the BJP. “They are scared that BJP leader Krishnendu Mukherjee would win from our constituency. This has compelled them to attack my family since my sons are working for him”, asserts the BJP karyakarta’s mother who was attacked in broad daylight by Mamata Banerjee’s goons.

The lady claims that the TMC goons have been eyeing her property for very long. “They have been trying to forcefully occupy my house and convert it into their party office”, alleged the BJP worker’s mother.

Politics and violence have always gone hand-in-hand in West Bengal

Politics in West Bengal has long been marred with violence and ever since BJP has gained significance in the state, the ruling Trinamool Congress led by CM Mamata Banerjee has waged a bloody campaign against the party. 

In the beginning of the year, we reported how BJP leader, Krishnendu Mukherjee, narrowly espaced an onslaught of bullets in Asansol, West Bengal. As per reports, the incident took place on January 3 (Sunday) night when three unidentified men, allegedly from the TMC, open fired at the BJP leader’s convoy near his residence in Hirapur in Asansol.

According to Mukherjee, he was returning home from Kolkata and had stopped his car outside his residence. When his driver stepped out to open the gate, three armed gunmen fired bullets at his car, the marks of which are clearly visible on the vehicle.

In February, it was reported how a BJP worker and his aged mother were brutally thrashed allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons. BJP Bengal had then to shared details of the horrific incident on its Twitter handle.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbjp worker mother assaulted
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Oxford Prof at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
News Reports

AAP leader Somnath Bharti taken into custody as Delhi Court sends him to jail for 2 years in AIIMS attack case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Court in January 2021 had found AAP MLA Somnath Bharti guilty in the AIIMS attack case and had awarded him with 2 years imprisonment

‘Body remained suspended for an hour until life was ascertained to be extinct’: death certificate of Bhagat Singh surfaces on Shaheed Diwas

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Until 2018, India did not have any traces of the death certificate of Bhagat Singh as it was all lying in Pakistan's custody

‘He was directly involved in the murder’: Maharashtra ATS names Sachin Vaze as the key conspirator in Mansukh Hiren murder

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra ATS said Sachin Vaze played a crucial role in the murder of Mansukh Hiren, said Maharashtra ATS investigating case

New York bill requires compulsory reaching of Dharmic symbol Swastika as a hate symbol: Here is why Hindus are outraged

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Back in January, New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky introduced a bill in the New York Senate which would mandatorily require schools in the State of New York to teach 'Swastika' as an example of hate symbol

They attacked us after we signed a consent affidavit in police station, attacked our women too: More tales of horror emerge from Sarai Kale...

News Reports रवि अग्रहरि -
The Sarai Kale Khan incident is a bleak reminder of how rabid Islamists have always posed a threat to communal harmony

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jihad against an innocent Hindu girl transformed chemical engineer Deepak Tyagi into Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati: Here is his life story

OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati recently penned an article in which he recounted his journey from being Chemical Engineer Deepak Tyagi to the mahant of the Dasna Devi Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra ATS Chief who declared Mansukh Hiren’s death case ‘solved’ is Shiv Sena leader’s son in law

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra ATS and Shiv Sena leader's son-in-law, Shivdeep Lande announced on Facebook that Mansukh Hiren's death case has been solved by the ATS
Read more
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals how a filmmaker wanted her to ‘strip to underwear’ and how she was racially bullied as a teenager

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Chopra in her interview with Oprah Winfrey also said that she has had Christianity, Islam and Hinduism influence her upbringing.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
Politics

MP who raised Sachin Vaze case in Lok Sabha says she was threatened by Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, he blames her ‘body language’

OpIndia Staff -
Amravati MP Navneet Rana has accused Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her in the Lok Sabha lobby.
Read more
Media

Darr ka mahaul: Why has India’s most honest reporter not been on air for the last 3 days?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why the radio silence. No black screen. No painted face. And no mimes. Just silence.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,834FansLike
525,546FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com