As West Bengal gears up for the much-awaited Assembly elections, political violence in the state continues unabated. Today, an 80-year-old ailing mother of a BJP karyakarta was assaulted, in Chelidanga, Asansol since the latter was leading BJP’s wall painting campaign in the area. BJP Bengal took to its official Twitter handle to share the news.

The attack comes at the heels of the upcoming West Bengal State Legislative elections, where the ruling TMC has been projecting the incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as ‘Banglar Meye’ (daughter of Bengal).

Amit Malviya also took to Twitter to share the details of the incident. He slammed Mamata Banerjee for the atrocities being inflicted on other daughter’s of Bengal by her party goons.

In the video, shared by BJP Bengal, the 80-year-old mother of the BJP Karyakarta is heard saying that she was alone in the house when she was assaulted by the local TMC goons, led by Moloy Ghatak’s brother.

Moloy Ghatak is a senior member of the Trinamool Congress party, serving as the Minister of Labour and Law in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet.

Recalling the incident, the elderly lady said that around 6:30 pm when her son and his friends painted BJP’s poll graffiti on her house walls, some local TMC goons gathered there. “They at first got into an argument with my younger son, after which they manhandled me, pulled me asking me to get out of the locality.”

The 80-year-old elderly lady furthers that despite knowing that her kidneys are damaged, the local TMC youths assaulted her, vandalised her house and broke her son’s motorcycle. The ailing lady recalls that the goons threatened her by saying: “Ekhane tumaderke thakte debona” (we will not allow you all to stay here).

The lady tells the journalist that her sons have been on the hit list ever since they have joined the BJP. “They are scared that BJP leader Krishnendu Mukherjee would win from our constituency. This has compelled them to attack my family since my sons are working for him”, asserts the BJP karyakarta’s mother who was attacked in broad daylight by Mamata Banerjee’s goons.

The lady claims that the TMC goons have been eyeing her property for very long. “They have been trying to forcefully occupy my house and convert it into their party office”, alleged the BJP worker’s mother.

Politics and violence have always gone hand-in-hand in West Bengal

Politics in West Bengal has long been marred with violence and ever since BJP has gained significance in the state, the ruling Trinamool Congress led by CM Mamata Banerjee has waged a bloody campaign against the party.

In the beginning of the year, we reported how BJP leader, Krishnendu Mukherjee, narrowly espaced an onslaught of bullets in Asansol, West Bengal. As per reports, the incident took place on January 3 (Sunday) night when three unidentified men, allegedly from the TMC, open fired at the BJP leader’s convoy near his residence in Hirapur in Asansol.

According to Mukherjee, he was returning home from Kolkata and had stopped his car outside his residence. When his driver stepped out to open the gate, three armed gunmen fired bullets at his car, the marks of which are clearly visible on the vehicle.

In February, it was reported how a BJP worker and his aged mother were brutally thrashed allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons. BJP Bengal had then to shared details of the horrific incident on its Twitter handle.