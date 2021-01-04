Monday, January 4, 2021
West Bengal: BJP’s Krishnendu Mukherjee survives attack by gunmen, blames TMC

"This is a political conspiracy to eliminate me, by miscreants belonging to the TMC. They know that my existence is a threat to their consistent attempts at striking terror in Asansol," said BJP's

OpIndia Staff
WB: After Suvendu Adhikari, TMC now targets Krishnendu Mukherjee
Bullet marks in the car of Suvendu Adhikari (Photo Credits: Youtube/ Zee 24 Ghanta)
46

Days after newly inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was targeted by Trinamool Congress workers, another BJP leader, Krishnendu Mukherjee, narrowly escaped an onslaught of bullets in Asansol, West Bengal.

As per reports, the incident took place on Sunday night when three unidentified men, allegedly from the TMC, open fired at the BJP leader’s convoy near his residence in Hirapur in Asansol. According to Mukherjee, he was returning home from Kolkata and had stopped his car outside his residence. When his driver stepped out to open the gate, three armed gunmen fired bullets at his car, the marks of which are clearly visible on the vehicle.

The BJP leader narrated that he locked himself inside the car, which failed their attempts to break open the door. Mukherjee said that he kept on pressing the horn to alert his neighbours. When the driver alerted the family, the family began screaming from inside the house. The gunmen had no option but to flee the crime scene. His claims are validated by the CCTV footage, which showed one of the gunmen running away from the car.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/ Zee 24 Ghanta)

Reportedly, a complaint has been filed with the Hirapur police station and an investigation has been initiated into the case. However, no accused have been arrested so far. Mukherjee informed that he has apprised senior BJP leaders about the possible assassination attempt.

Political reactions on the incident

While accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of masterminding the attack, he said, “This is a political conspiracy to eliminate me, by miscreants belonging to the TMC. They know that my existence is a threat to their consistent attempts at striking terror in Asansol.”

BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh, said, “There was a fear that such an attack might be carried out against Krishnendu. Following his arrival, the political equation in Asansol has changed.” He further added that the West Bengal government had released several hardened criminals from jail to execute such attacks where the BJP have been spearheading a movement for change.

While dismissing the charges levelled against the party, TMC MLA Tapas Banerjee claimed that Krishnendu Mukherjee had been involved in murder, smuggling and extortion and the incident was a ‘fall-out’ with his old rivals. “We do not keep miscreants in our party”, he told Zee 24 Ghanta.

Suvendu Adhikari attacked by TMC goons in Nandigram 

Last month, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP party workers were attacked allegedly by TMC goons in Nandigram in East Midnapore, on their way to Janakinath Temple from Tenga. As per reports, Adhikari had set foot in Nandigram for the first time after defecting to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Although he was en route an apolitical programme, several BJP supporters had flocked to welcome him in Nandigram. BJP workers had arrived in buses and cars to commemorate the event. However, at the Bhuto junction, Suvendu Adhikari and party workers came under attack allegedly from the TMC goons. While targeting Adhikari, the miscreants threw rocks and stones at him and his supporters.

During the attack, a bus carrying BJP workers was also vandalised. Several people, including a girl child, sustained head injuries. They were then taken to the Nandigram Hospital for medical treatment. According to Suvendu Adhikari, a total of 10 people were injured during the attack. BJP has also informed that they are unable to trace some of their workers, post the ambush.

