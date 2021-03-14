Sunday, March 14, 2021
Home News Reports UN-affiliated group that demanded the release of chopper scam accused Christian Michel now wants...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

UN-affiliated group that demanded the release of chopper scam accused Christian Michel now wants Indian govt to ‘remedy’ Safoora Zargar arrest

In February 2021, WGAD had demanded that the Indian Government should release the VVIP chopper AgustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel with immediate effect.

OpIndia Staff
Safoora Zargar
UN Body that was slammed by MEA in February now demanded compensation for Safoora
1

A United Nations-affiliated group Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) has concluded that the arrest of Delhi anti-Hindu riots accused Safoora Zargar in February 2020 was arbitrary in nature. The group demanded that she should be provided compensation and other reparations by the Government.

WGAD, which operates under the office of the United Nations high commissioner for Human Rights, released its findings in Geneva on March 12. In its report, the group claimed that Zargar’s detention was arbitrary, and it went against both the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

It claimed that, taking into account all the circumstances of the case, the appropriate remedy would be “to accord Zargar an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law.” The group further added that the Government of India should take steps to “remedy the situation of Ms Zargar without delay and bring it into conformity with the relevant international norms”, including those of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Covenant.

The group in its report [PDF] alleged that she was ‘targetted’ by the Government for having anti-government views on Citizen (Amendment) Act 2019. As the Government of India did not reply to its allegations, the group referred her case to the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, and the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism for further action.

Arrest of Safoora Zargar

Zargar, a student activist and MPhil student of Jamia Millia Islamia, was arrested in April 2020 for her alleged role in instigating violence in northeast Delhi, in which 53 people died, and 400 others were injured. She claimed that she was only part of the protests but denied the allegations made by the police. Her bail applications were rejected several times based on the fact that she was charged under serious sections.

When her lawyers filed a bail application claiming she should be released as she was pregnant, the police replied that around 39 deliveries took place in jail in the last decade, and it cannot be the group for granting bail. She was later granted bail in June 2020 on Humanitarian grounds. The court asked her not to leave Delhi without the court’s permission and to remain in touch with the investigating officer once every 15 days via phone. 

Safoora Zargar and the victim card

Zargar has been playing victimhood since she came out on bail. In a recent interview with The Quint, she said, “The most difficult part of it was the isolation, the confinement. I was held in a separate cell… When I was taken to jail, I was kept in a separate ward, in a fag end of the jail that had huge walls and barbed wires…It was very scary…I thought this is the end.” She also claimed that she feared miscarriage and made up her mind for the worse.

One may fall for the victim card she had played, followed by the one-sided decision made by the non-judicial group under UNHC, but her alleged role in the riots cannot be denied. Several videos had surfaced in which she was seen giving provocative speeches during Anti-CAA protests. Furthermore, she was named in Chargesheet number 59 that indicated a larger conspiracy behind the riots and had named the likes of Zargar and Umar Khalid as co-conspirators.

In the charge sheet, the police named her for allegedly instigated a Muslim mob near Chand Bagh area that attacked Delhi police personnel leading to the death of police constable Ratan Lal.

WGAD was recently slammed by the Ministry of External Affairs

In February 2021, WGAD had demanded that the Indian Government should release the VVIP chopper AgustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel with immediate effect. Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs, slammed the group for its decision and said that the demands made by the group were based on “limited information, biased allegations from an unidentified source and on an inaccurate understanding of India’s criminal justice system.”

MEA further said that the Working Group is not a judicial body, and therefore, its opinions are not legally binding on the Member States. “The Working Group should be aware that India has robust grievance redressal mechanisms against allegations of violations of human rights in a vibrant and independent judiciary and a ‘category A’ National Human Rights Commission compliant with the Paris Principles,” MEA added.

Rejecting the opinion, MEA added, “The allegations which form the basis of the opinion rendered by the Working Group are contrary to facts. The Government of India, therefore, rejects the opinion rendered by the Working Group.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssafoora zargar, christian michel
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

UN-affiliated group that demanded the release of chopper scam accused Christian Michel now wants Indian govt to ‘remedy’ Safoora Zargar arrest

OpIndia Staff -
UN affiliated WGAD is not a judicial body and its opinions are not legally binding on the Member States
News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.

Antilia bomb scare: IM terrorist Tehseen Akhtar questioned, phone on which Telegram group Jaish-ul-Hind was created was found from his barrack

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, the encounter specialist of Mumbai Police was also arrested in the case on March 13

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath calls out Samajwadi Party’s nepotism, says ‘chacha, mama’ of Mahabharata have taken rebirth

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Over 4 lakh youth have been given government jobs in past four years in Uttar Pradesh

Watch: Cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards thanks PM Modi for offering Covid-19 vaccines to the Caribbean nations

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Legendary cricketer Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards said that he thanks India for its wonderful contribution of providing vaccines to his country.

Jharkhand: Three arrested for sharing photo of children doing namaz on the road on social media

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand Police has arrested three people for making the picture of children performing namaz on road viral.

Recently Popular

World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
Crime

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation - Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists
Read more
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.
Read more
News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,605FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com