Saturday, March 27, 2021
Home World USA invites 40 world leaders for online climate summit including PMs of India, Bangladesh...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

USA invites 40 world leaders for online climate summit including PMs of India, Bangladesh and Bhutan, Pakistan not included

Interestingly, on January 20th, Imran Khan had taken to Twitter to congratulate President Joe Biden and hoped that USA and Pakistan 'would work closely' on a host of subjects, including ' countering climate change.

OpIndia Staff
USA invites 40 world leaders for online climate summit, including PMs of India, Bangladesh and Bhutan, Pakistan not included
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Image credit: WION)
2

President Joe Biden administration announced that the United States of America would be holding an online World Leaders’ Climate Summit in the month of April. The White House statement released on March 26th said “President Biden invited 40 world leaders to the Leaders Summit on Climate he will host on April 22 and 23. The virtual Leaders Summit will be live-streamed for public viewing”.

According to the statement by the White House, the key themes of the summit are set to revolve around the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action.

In the list of invitees included several world leaders like PM Modi of India, PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, PM Lotay Tshering and others like President Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping from China.

Other countries whose premiers have been invited to the Climate Summit include Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Republic of the Congo, Denmark, European Commission, France, Gabon, Germany, Indonesia, Israel, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Singapore amongst others.

However, in the list of 40 leaders, one name was conspicuously absent – that of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Interestingly, on January 20th, Imran Khan had taken to Twitter to congratulate President Joe Biden and hoped that USA and Pakistan ‘would work closely’ on a host of subjects, including ‘ countering climate change.

By the looks of it, USA is not taking up Imran Khan on the offer of ‘working closely’ to ‘counter climate change’.

Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been trying extremely hard to cosy up to the new Biden administration in the USA. Ambitiously, Khan had recently offered to mediate between China and the United States of America as well.

Addressing the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo in February, Khan said, “I also feel that and  I want to believe that Pakistan can play its part in reducing the rising tensions between the United States and China. Some 50 years back it was Pakistan that opened up China for the United States. It was Pakistan that organised the meeting between Henry Kissinger and the Chinese. So I hope that again we can play our part.”

“We would rather be a country that brings other nations and humanity together, rather than becoming a country that is part of rivalries between two countries,” he had added.

While Pakistan is certainly an ally of the USA, much to the laters peril, it is evident that as a country, it is almost impossible to take Pakistan as seriously as the rest of the world.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal polls: Election Commission’s vehicle set ablaze by miscreants in erstwhile Maoist stronghold, driver escapes narrowly

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the polling station is located just half a kilometre away from the place, where the Election Commission's vehicle was torched
News Reports

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back

Amar Chitra Katha issues statement after anti-Hindu comment of ‘intern’ goes viral: All you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.

Maulana Jarjis lauded Mamata Banerjee for standing up against ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, urged Muslims in Bengal to vote for her: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On 23 January 2021, Mamata Banerjee had walked out of the birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after being greeted with the slogans of "Jai Shri Ram"

Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry and the Supreme Court verdict: All you need to know about the case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the Supreme Court formulated a total of 5 questions pertaining to the case. All the questions were answered in favour of the Tata conglomerate.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Amar Chitra Katha issues statement after anti-Hindu comment of ‘intern’ goes viral: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments
Read more
News Reports

Has Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tested HIV positive? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
The news of Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS sent social media users into a tizzy. The claim turned out to be untrue
Read more
Crime

Haryana court judge transferred hours before pronouncing the quantum of sentence for convicts in Nikita Tomar murder case

OpIndia Staff -
The Faridabad court is supposed to announce the quantum of sentence for the convicts in Nikita Tomar murder case today
Read more
Opinions

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,957FansLike
526,029FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com