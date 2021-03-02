Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Watch: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav lashes out at journalist when questioned about his party leader’s involvement in Hathras murder

SP leader Gaurav Sharma is named as the prime accused in the murder of one Anish Sharma in Hathras on Monday. The SP leader had allegedly shot the victim dead after a verbal spat between the accused's wife and the victim's family over a 2018 sexual harassment case lodged by the victim's daughter.

Akhilesh Yadav yells at journalist for asking him about his party leader's involvement in a murder case
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was caught off guard when a journalist questioned him about the involvement of his out-on-bail party leader Gaurav Sharma in the Hathras murder case today.

In a video clip, which has gone viral on social media, the piqued SP chief is heard lambasting at a journalist: “Bik gae ho tum (you have been sold)..Kya naam hai tumhare news channel ka (What is the name of your news channel),” Akhilesh Yadav is heard asking angrily to the journalist when he questioned him about the alleged involvement of his party leader in the case.

“Ab kyon chup gaye ho, haisiyat hain toh channel ka naam batao” (why are you hiding now, tell the name of your channel if you have the audacity), Akhilesh Yadav continues to scorn the journalist.

Akhilesh Yadav caught off gaurd

Actually, Akhilesh Yadav was trying to take potshots at the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, in front of the media, for the Hathras murder incident. During his address, a journalist questioned him about Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Songra alias Gaurav Sharma, the main accused named in the Hathras murder case. This irked the SP chief, who then took off at the journalist.

The Hathras murder case

Earlier we reported how the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to book all the four accused, including Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Songra alias Gaurav Sharma, in the Anish Sharma murder case under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Songra is one of the prime accused in the case. He was out-on-bail in the 2018 molestation case filed by the same girl whose father he shot dead on March 1 (Monday).

According to police, the murder was the fallout of a verbal spat on Monday between Gaurav’s wife and Anish’s daughters over the 2018 molestation case, after which Gaurav along with his associates approached the victim at his field and shot him dead. 

