Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was caught off guard when a journalist questioned him about the involvement of his out-on-bail party leader Gaurav Sharma in the Hathras murder case today.

In a video clip, which has gone viral on social media, the piqued SP chief is heard lambasting at a journalist: “Bik gae ho tum (you have been sold)..Kya naam hai tumhare news channel ka (What is the name of your news channel),” Akhilesh Yadav is heard asking angrily to the journalist when he questioned him about the alleged involvement of his party leader in the case.

हाथरस में हुई हत्या में सपा नेता का नाम सामने आ रहा है। 2018 में दर्ज छेड़छाड़ का मुक़दमा वापस न लेने पर हत्या की बात कही जा रही है। ऐसे में सपा का पक्ष आना बनता है। इसी नाते सवाल पूछा गया। जवाब तो मिला, लेकिन कुछ इस तरह….. pic.twitter.com/NrYXBjYpXt — sanjay tripathi (@sanjayjourno) March 2, 2021

“Ab kyon chup gaye ho, haisiyat hain toh channel ka naam batao” (why are you hiding now, tell the name of your channel if you have the audacity), Akhilesh Yadav continues to scorn the journalist.

Akhilesh Yadav caught off gaurd

Actually, Akhilesh Yadav was trying to take potshots at the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, in front of the media, for the Hathras murder incident. During his address, a journalist questioned him about Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Songra alias Gaurav Sharma, the main accused named in the Hathras murder case. This irked the SP chief, who then took off at the journalist.

The Hathras murder case

Earlier we reported how the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to book all the four accused, including Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Songra alias Gaurav Sharma, in the Anish Sharma murder case under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Songra is one of the prime accused in the case. He was out-on-bail in the 2018 molestation case filed by the same girl whose father he shot dead on March 1 (Monday).

According to police, the murder was the fallout of a verbal spat on Monday between Gaurav’s wife and Anish’s daughters over the 2018 molestation case, after which Gaurav along with his associates approached the victim at his field and shot him dead.