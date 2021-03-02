Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Home Crime A woman molested, a father murdered, a Samajwadi Party leader accused: Here is all...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

A woman molested, a father murdered, a Samajwadi Party leader accused: Here is all you need to know about the Hathras case

The Hathras police have filed an FIR in the case against six accused including the main accused SP leader Gaurav Sharma, his family members namely Rahitaash Sharma, Nikhil Sharma, Lalit Sharma and two others.

OpIndia Staff
Samajwadi Party leader and molestation accused Gaurav Sharma (L) victim Pooja (R)
6

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday directed officials to book all the four accused, including Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Songra alias Gaurav Sharma, the main accused involved in the murder of Anish Sharma (name changed), a resident of Hathras under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directs officials to take strict action in the matter. He has also given directions to invoke the National Security Act against all the accused involved in the case,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Samajwadi Party leader Gaurav Saungra is one of the prime accused. He was out-on-bail in the 2018 molestation case filed by the same girl whose father he shot dead.

The main accused Gaurav Songra or Gaurav Sharma is a Samajwadi Party leader

The Hathras police have filed an FIR in the case against six accused including the main accused SP leader Gaurav Sharma, his family members namely Rahitash Sharma, Nikhil Sharma, Lalit Sharma and two others. Police have arrested two accused, including Lalit Sharma in the case so far. They are in the lookout for the other accused, including the SP leader, who was jailed in 2018 in a sex assault case and has been out on bail ever since.

Screegrab of the FIR filed against the accused

The deceased man, Anish Sharma had filed a court case against the accused Gaurav Sharma and his accomplice for constantly harassing and troubling his daughter Pooja (name changed) in 2018. Now, the complainant in the case has been killed by the Samajwadi Party leader and molestation accused Gaurav Sharma alias Gaurav Songra and his accomplice in the Naujarpur village of Sasni Police Station area of ​​Hathras on Monday evening.

The police have said that the incident was a fallout of an argument between the family of the deceased and the accused Gaurav Sharma’s family outside a village temple at around 4:30 on Monday evening.

Press note released by Hathras police

Sharing more details about the case, where the Samajwadi Party leader shot the middle-aged man in cold blood, Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Vineet Jaiswal said that the victim was shot dead in his Nojalpur village by the main accused Gaurav Sharma along with his friends on Monday at around 4 pm.

Jaiswal added that Anish Sharma had filed a case of molestation in July 2018 against the main accused Gaurav Sharma. After that Gaurav was arrested and sent to jail. He came out on bail after one month. Ever since there was continued bad blood between the two families.

“The wife and the aunt of the main accused Gaurav Sharma and both daughters of deceased had gone to temple in the village. They had an argument there over the old case. Later, the main accused Gaurav Sharma and the Anish Sharma reached where their respective family members argued. As the situation turned worse, Gaurav called his family members and close friends, and in a fit of rage, fired several rounds and shot Anish dead. Anish succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital,” the SP added, also informing that teams have been formed to nab the remaining accused and further investigation is underway.

Yesterday, a video went viral on social media, in which Pooja (name changed) was seen crying outside the police station demanding strict action against her father’s murderers, one of whom is an influential Samajwadi Party student wing member.

Gaurav Sharma runs his social media pages with the name ‘Gaurav Songra’. On his Facebook page, the accused has put up multiple photos calling himself a “Samajwadi Party leader”. 

Narrating what transpired, Pooja asserted that the main accused Gaurav Sharma is a Samajwadi Party leader. She also revealed how Gaurav Sharma and his family had pressurised them to take back the 2018 molestation case filed against the Samajwadi Party leader.

She said that on the day of the incident, at first Gaurav Sharma’s wife and aunt got into an argument with her and her sister over the old case. While Gaurav Sharma’s wife and aunt were misbehaving with Pooja, her father reached the spot. He yelled at them and drove them away. While going they threatened Pooja and her father with dire consequences.

Later at around 3:00 pm, Pooja went to the field to give food to her father when Gaurav Sharma came there with his accomplices and started heckling them. This triggered a heated exchange of words between the accused and Anish Sharma. In a fit of rage, Gaurav Sharma then shot several rounds, severely injuring her father, in front of her eyes.

“Aatankwadi hain woh” (he is a terrorist), Pooja exclaimed, expressing her angst against SP leader Gaurav Sharma for killing her father in cold blood.

Several opposition leaders including, BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla and BJP MP Subrat Pathak have condemned the brutal killing of the man by the Samajwadi Party leader and his family members and demanded strict and speedy action against them.

Note: Names of the victims have been changed to protect identity.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termshathras amrish sharma killed, hathras, hathras gaurav sharma, gaurav saungra, gaurav sharma
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

A woman molested, a father murdered, a Samajwadi Party leader accused: Here is all you need to know about the Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
"Aatankwadi hain woh", Hathras victim Pooja exclaimed, expressing her angst against the SP leader for killing her father
News Reports

Ajay Maken becomes one of the first party leaders to take COVID-19 jab even as Congress maintains silence over vaccination drive

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Ajay Maken, along with his wife, mother and mother-in-law took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine this morning at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Delhi

FIR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Abdul Rehman for molestation, assault, was earlier booked for anti-CAA violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Abdul Rehman, who is a legislator from the Seelampur constituency, claimed that the allegations against him are 'false' and 'baseless'.

Dissenting Congress leaders plan to hold another event in Haryana, question party’s election strategy in West Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hitting out at the Congress, G-23 leader Anand Sharma questioned the decision of the party to forge an alliance with radical cleric Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF).

‘Go drink urine’: Pro-Khalistani elements attack ‘Tiranga and Maple rally’ organised by Canadian Indians, insult the Tricolour

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pro-Khalistani elements attack a 'Tiranga and Maple' rally organised by Indian Canadians to celebrate the co-ordination between the two countries.

After Khalistanis, Akali Dal and Sikh religious body extend support to Deep Sidhu who desecrated Red Fort during Republic Day riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa revealed that Delhi Sikh Gurudwara body has extended legal support to Deep Sidhu.

Recently Popular

Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Read more
Fact-Check

The Hindu ‘journalist’ Suhasini Haidar puts out misinformation about ISRO satellite launch: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Suhasini Haidar, National Editor of 'The Hindu', put out false information on social media in attempt to mislead the public.
Read more
Editor's picks

Gujarat: Ahmedabad woman Ayesha commits suicide by jumping into Sabarmati River, last video message goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Ayesha, a young woman, can be heard announcing her decision to commit suicide.
Read more
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Rashmi Samant, president-elect of Oxford Student Union resigns after online attacks over her Hindu roots and old social media posts

OpIndia Staff -
An Oxford University staff member dragged Rashmi's parents in the controversy, using their display picture which had Lord Ram's photo.
Read more
News Reports

Australian media slam Justin Trudeau for abstaining vote against China, calls his government the most pathetic in the history of the Five Eyes

OpIndia Staff -
Sky News Australia host called Justin Trudeau government the most pathetic in the history of Five Eyes nations
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,147FansLike
521,262FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com