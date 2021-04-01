Thursday, April 1, 2021
Home News Reports Bank employee in Kerala suspended for inducing pensioner to vote for LDF during postal...
News Reports
Updated:

Bank employee in Kerala suspended for inducing pensioner to vote for LDF during postal ballot collection

The bank employee, after handing over the pension money to the woman, told her that her pension will increase if the LDF government came back to power, while polls officials were waiting there to collect postal ballot

OpIndia Staff
22

A bank employee was found campaigning for Left Democratic Front (LDF) while postal ballots were collected from voters for the ongoing assembly elections in Kerala. In the course of postal ballot voting in Kerala for absentee voters, a video featuring the bank employee distributing welfare pension to a woman whilst polling officers were at her house has gone viral and raised a storm. This video is from the Alappuzha district of Kerala. In the video, the bank employee, after handing over the pension money to the woman, tells her that her pension will increase if the LDF government came back to power.

After the controversial video went viral, the District Collector of Alappuzha, A Alexander, suspended the bank employee from his job on Wednesday as part of an investigation.

The bank employee has been identified as Subhash CS, a collection agent with the Kayamkulam Village Service Cooperative Bank. In the video, he can be seen counting and handing over the currency notes to the senior citizen woman, in full view of the polling officers, including a policeman, who’d come to the woman’s house for postal voting.

As the bank employee attempted to induce the old woman into voting for LDF in lieu of a higher pension, the family of the women intervened, saying, “Amma is not a fool.” However, there was no intervention from either the polling officers or the policeman.

After the video went viral, workers of the UDF took huge issue with it and filed a complaint to the District Collector. On Wednesday night, the collection agent was suspended due to a violation of rules.

“The action was taken based on the report filed by the Returning Officer. There was a complaint that there had been a violation of the code of procedures in place during the election,” the Alappuzha district administration said.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Election Commission has arranged for voting through postal ballots for senior citizens above 80 years of age, Persons with Disabilities (PWD/Differently Abled), persons employed in essential services such as employees of state transport, railways, aviation etc and COVID-19 positive/suspects in quarantine.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok for the second time, but cautions ‘no immoral content’

OpIndia Staff -
Justice Qaiser also cautioned that if the police take action against those who upload such 'immoral content', then they will stop doing so.
News Reports

Under pressure, Imran Khan govt decides against removing Pakistan declared ban on trade with India

OpIndia Staff -
Effectively, within 24 hours, Pakistan 'lifted' a ban on imports from India which it had unilaterally taken and revoked the same decision.

Terrorists attack at BJP leader Anwar Khan’s residence in North Kashmir, one cop killed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Anwar Khan is the district General Secretary of BJP for Baramulla and in charge of the Kupwara district.

“Everyone who loves Assam is hurt”, PM Modi slams Maulana Badruddin Ajmal for insulting Assamese cultural symbol Gamosa

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ajmal threw a Gamosa at a party worker as he was angry with the 'unnecessary delay' caused by the greetings at the rally

BJP MP and actor Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer, currently on recovery

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Kirron Kher is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai

Stones pelted on Dalits by Muslims on Holi in Saraiya, Varanasi, eyewitness says women, too, indulged in violence

News Reports रवि अग्रहरि -
According to media reports, a case has been registered under section 147, 149, 323, 504, 336, 352 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. Two men, Azim and Aseem, have been arrested.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Picking up broom and cleaning will not make you less of a Darbari’: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife urges men to help women in household...

OpIndia Staff -
Rivaba Jadeja's appeal to men to help women in household chores has not gone too well with some people.
Read more
News Reports

Mob barges into Machhindranath temple and chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ to disrupt aarti, reports Shiv Sena mouthpiece: Know the story behind viral video

Jinit Jain -
A mob of 50-60 Muslim mob burst into the Machhindranath temple and tried to stop Hindu devotees from performing the annual aarti.
Read more
Politics

Mamata losing Nandigram, says leaked image of Prashant Kishor’s internal survey, TMC cries foul

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, various opinion polls had suggested that the BJP has fair chance of forming government in West Bengal and Banerjee is set to lose Nandigram.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Muslim mob stops Hindus from celebrating Holika Dahan in Akola, pours water to douse the ritualistic fire

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob stopped Hindus in Akola district of Maharashtra from burning the pyre during Holika Dahan on eve of Holi
Read more
News Reports

Ajaz Khan, who has now been arrested by NCB, had mocked Arnab Goswami after he spoke about the Bollywood drug nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB earlier today in connection with its investigation into the Bollywood drug nexus.
Read more
Politics

TMC’s Mahua Moitra mocks Mamata Banerjee’s caste, calls Brahmins “Chotiwala Rakshasa”

OpIndia Staff -
Many Twitter users took issue with Mahua Moitra's tweet, discerning it as "Hinduphobic" and "Anti-Brahmin".
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,052FansLike
526,721FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com