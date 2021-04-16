Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors has been heavily criticised recently for buying a series of properties worth millions, especially a home that cost $1.4 million in a predominantly White neighbourhood. She appeared on an interview with Marc Lamont Hill of Black News Tonight in an attempt to defend herself.

Patrisse Khan-Cullors said, “I think that is critique that is wanting, and I say that because the way I live my life is in direct support to Black people, including my Black family members. For so many Black folks who are able to invest in themselves and their community, they choose to invest in their family. And that’s what I have chosen to do.”

“I have a child, I have a brother with severe mental illness that I have to take care of, I support my mother and I support many family members of mine. So I see my money as not my own, I see it as my family’s money as well.”

People on social media, however, were not satisfied with her defense. They slammed her over what they considered to be hypocrisy.

Others said that this was ‘Woke politics’ reaching its final form, where it is argued that “My ideology doesn’t apply to me bc (because) I’m black.”

Netizens said that it was the case with every Marxist and Communist movement, where leaders enrich themselves while those beneath them continue to suffer.

‘Trained Marxist’ Head of #BlackLivesMatter explains in true Bolshevik fashion how ‘some animals are MORE equal than others’.



In EVERY Marxist revolution, leaders just set themselves up as a new ‘ruling class’- partnering with the capitalist #Corporatists they rail against! https://t.co/EWz1A3mqGT — xťřåbíğģğ *Same On Gab Clouthub Signal (@xtrabiggg) April 16, 2021

Marxists are authoritarian hypocrites so having several million dollar homes actually aligns perfectly with her marxists principles https://t.co/rr8bk3g9Mj — ẬḑŖîªṇ⒩Ǻ♚✝︎ (@shoguncowboy) April 16, 2021

Classic communist.



Enriches herself while pretending it’s for the cause. Can’t you see? Her lavish lifestyle is necessary to fight oppression! 🤣



First rule of Marxism. The rules are always for everyone else. Not for me.



What a joke. https://t.co/M8bqtxEynS — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 16, 2021

Ha! But I thought being part of the 1%, owning private property and the nuclear family were all bad????



Love this. It’s the perfect example of Marxist ideology. The elites at the top reap all the spoils, while their subjects suffer and die. https://t.co/pZnsE1eHFH — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Twitter is censoring media houses for reporting on the matter and users for sharing the links of the report. Facebook is censoring reports from esteemed newspapers as well for reporting on the matter.