Friday, April 16, 2021
BLM co-founder attempts to defend herself from criticism over buying property worth over million dollars, netizens point out Marxist hypocrisy

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors
Image Source: ArtNet News courtesy Patrisse Cullors
Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors has been heavily criticised recently for buying a series of properties worth millions, especially a home that cost $1.4 million in a predominantly White neighbourhood. She appeared on an interview with Marc Lamont Hill of Black News Tonight in an attempt to defend herself.

Patrisse Khan-Cullors said, “I think that is critique that is wanting, and I say that because the way I live my life is in direct support to Black people, including my Black family members. For so many Black folks who are able to invest in themselves and their community, they choose to invest in their family. And that’s what I have chosen to do.”

“I have a child, I have a brother with severe mental illness that I have to take care of, I support my mother and I support many family members of mine. So I see my money as not my own, I see it as my family’s money as well.”

People on social media, however, were not satisfied with her defense. They slammed her over what they considered to be hypocrisy.

Others said that this was ‘Woke politics’ reaching its final form, where it is argued that “My ideology doesn’t apply to me bc (because) I’m black.”

Netizens said that it was the case with every Marxist and Communist movement, where leaders enrich themselves while those beneath them continue to suffer.

Meanwhile, Twitter is censoring media houses for reporting on the matter and users for sharing the links of the report. Facebook is censoring reports from esteemed newspapers as well for reporting on the matter.

